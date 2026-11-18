File photo. The Cathedral of Ouagadougou. Photo: Bsm15 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

Published Wednesday, November 18, 2026 · Source: match results and the Group F table, checked against several match reports

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Burkina Faso’s Étalons (Stallions) beat Mauritania 3-1 in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and are through to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s national-team championship, and the 2027 edition is hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

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The result leaves Burkina Faso on ten points in Group F, seven ahead of third-placed Mauritania with two games to play. Benin is also on ten.

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Key Facts Result: Mauritania 1, Burkina Faso 3, in Nouakchott on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Qualified: The top two in Group F reach the finals; Burkina Faso cannot finish lower.

Table: Benin 10 points, Burkina Faso 10, Mauritania 3, Central African Republic 0.

Next: Two more group matches, against Benin and the Central African Republic, in late March 2027.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a US forecasting site, has Burkina Faso 48.5%, Benin 44.5% to win Group F (1:44 a.m. ET).

Three goals in Nouakchott sealed Burkina Faso’s place at next year’s tournament.

In plain English Africa’s national teams play qualifying games in small groups of four, home and away. The top two in each group go to the finals, and Burkina Faso’s team is nicknamed the Étalons, French for Stallions.

A Win That Settled the Group’s Top Two

Burkina Faso scored three times to Mauritania’s one in Nouakchott’s Olympic Stadium. Elohim Kaboré scored the third goal late in the game, in the 89th minute.

Kaboré had also scored in stoppage time of the 1-0 home win over Mauritania in Ouagadougou on Friday, 13 November. That first-leg result left the Étalons on seven points after three matches.

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Why Burkina Faso Cannot Be Caught

Burkina Faso now has ten points from four matches, and third-placed Mauritania has three. Mauritania can reach nine at most with two games left, so it can no longer overtake the Étalons.

The Central African Republic has no points. Benin, also on ten points, is likewise certain of a top-two finish.

The Big Picture

Burkina Faso opened Group F with a draw against Benin and have won their other three games, for ten points of a possible twelve. Group F is one of 12 qualifying groups of four teams, and the top two in each advance.

The Étalons are coached by Amir Abdou. Their two remaining games are against Benin and the Central African Republic, in a window of 22 to 30 March 2027 set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Group F’s winner is still open, and our Group F table tracks it round by round. For the tournament, see our AFCON 2027 guide, and for the country, our Burkina Faso coverage.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a US forecasting site where users bet real money, traders priced Burkina Faso at 48.5% and Benin at 44.5% to win Group F, as of November 18, 1:44 a.m. ET, with about US$27,600 traded on that market. These prices are bets on the group winner, not on qualification, which both teams already hold.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Comes Next

The two remaining matches in late March 2027 decide the order of Benin and Burkina Faso at the top. The finals are scheduled for 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

What It Means for US Readers

The news matters mostly to Burkina Faso’s own supporters, who now have about seven months to wait for the finals. For American football fans, the tournament in East Africa is the continent’s main showcase of national teams.

What Is Not Known

The exact dates and venues of the last two group matches had not been confirmed by CAF when we published. Neither the Burkinabè football federation nor Mauritania’s federation had issued a statement on the result that we could confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Burkina Faso qualified for AFCON 2027?

Yes. The top two teams in Group F qualify, and Burkina Faso has ten points against third-placed Mauritania’s three with two games left.

What was the score against Mauritania?

Burkina Faso won 3-1 in Nouakchott on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. They had also won the first leg 1-0 in Ouagadougou on 13 November.

Who does Burkina Faso play next?

Benin and the Central African Republic, in the 22 to 30 March 2027 window. Benin is level with Burkina Faso on ten points.

Where is AFCON 2027 played?

In Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, scheduled for 19 June to 17 July 2027.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), AFCON 2027 qualifiers; match results and the Group F table of 17 November 2026; Polymarket, “AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group F Winner” market, read November 18, 1:44 a.m. ET.





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