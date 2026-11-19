Guinea's regulator, which already barred France 24 this year, has now turned on a fellow West African state's broadcaster, and no one has said when the ban could end.

File photo, 2019. The National School of Posts and Telecommunications in Kipé, Conakry; posts and telecoms fall under the ministry's remit. (Photo: Thierno ismaila diallo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Press Freedom: Guinea

Guinea’s media regulator has banned the state television channel of Burkina Faso over a cartoon of President Mamadi Doumbouya. The High Authority for Communication (HAC) announced the decision on Thursday 19 November 2026.

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The ban covers Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTB), Burkina Faso’s public broadcaster. It takes effect immediately and lasts “until further notice”, according to the decision (N°049/HAC/P/2026).

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Key Facts Who. The HAC, Guinea’s media regulator, against RTB, Burkina Faso’s public broadcaster.

What. RTB is banned from Guinean screens, effective immediately and until further notice.

Where. All Guinean territory, including the Canal+ Guinea pay-TV service (a French operator’s local arm).

Why. A programme with hostile commentary and a caricature that, the HAC says, harms the president’s honour.

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

Guinea’s regulator, which already barred France 24 this year, has now turned on a fellow West African state’s broadcaster, and no one has said when the ban could end.

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The decision is the latest in a run of media sanctions this year. On Thursday 17 September the HAC banned France 24 across Guinea, after a formal warning on 16 September over its description of Doumbouya as a “putschist president”.

On Saturday 26 September it banned four web television channels, Fewndaare TV, Global TV, Kimanbourou TV and BTV, with immediate effect for operating without a licence. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international press-freedom group, said in June 2024 that Guinea’s authorities were shrinking the media landscape, after the communications ministry withdrew the licences of six broadcasters, four radio stations and two TV channels, in May that year, and urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc, to react.

The Faycal Grand Mosque in Conakry, Guinea’s capital. (File photo)

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The HAC gave its own reason in the decision. It said an RTB programme carried an editorial commentary hostile to the head of state, illustrated by a caricature that harms “the honour, dignity and image” of the president.

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The wording sets no end date, so only a new decision by the regulator can lift the ban, and the HAC has given no sign of when it might. No date has been set for any review of the decision.

The HAC also ordered Canal+ Guinea, the local arm of a French pay-TV operator, and every other cable and satellite provider to drop RTB from their commercial offers on notification. It warned that any failure or refusal would expose them to the sanctions provided by law.

The decision does not name the programme or give a broadcast date. Coverage of the decision gives its title as “La caricature de Zoétaba : drôle de justice dans le royaume de l’or” (“The Zoétaba caricature: strange justice in the kingdom of gold“) and ties it to Guinea’s expulsion of illegal gold panners from the north of the country, including the Siguiri gold-mining area in north-eastern Guinea.

We have not seen the programme or the caricature, so we cannot say what either showed. Our earlier report followed citizens of Burkina Faso returning home from Guinea.

RSF’s 2026 press freedom index ranks Guinea 111th, down from 103rd. The HAC’s own position is that the broadcast insulted the head of state.

Burkina Faso’s security minister, Mahamadou Sana, called Guinea’s expulsions “regrettable” on 4 November, but neither he nor RTB had commented on the ban by 21:00 GMT, as far as we could find. Nothing we found points to a state-to-state rupture.

Direct exposure for US readers is small, and the people affected are Guinean pay-TV subscribers who lose a channel, gold miners from Burkina Faso and their families, and any foreign broadcaster that covers Conakry’s government. Both Guinea and Burkina Faso are led by officers who took power in coups, Doumbouya in September 2021 and Burkina Faso’s junta leader Ibrahim Traoré in September 2022, so a public quarrel over speech between them stands out.

The wider quarrel is about gold: since early November Guinea has expelled illegal gold panners, and Burkina Faso’s disaster-relief council, CONASUR, counted 68,381 returnees by 16 November. President Doumbouya said on 11 November, at the Simandou Mining Summit, that Guinea had been lenient out of pan-African solidarity but would now enforce its rules.

The HAC has not said whether the ban could be eased if RTB corrects or withdraws the programme. Until it does, any return of Burkina Faso’s channel to Guinean screens depends on a decision that no one has dated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Guinea ban RTB?

The HAC says an RTB programme carried hostile commentary and a caricature that harms the president’s honour. It made the ban effective at once.

Is this the first foreign channel Guinea has barred?

No. The same regulator has already barred France 24 this year and banned four web channels.

What happens next?

The decision gives no end date and no review has been announced. Distributors must act on notification, and the sanctions for refusal are set by law.

Sources: HAC decision of 19 November 2026 and communiqué signed by president Boubacar Yacine Diallo; HAC decision 032/HAC/P/2026 of 17 September 2026; RSF reports on Guinea.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error