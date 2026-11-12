Mali, Burkina, Niger Ministers Review Plan

The cathedral of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (file photo). The photo does not show the police unit or the briefing. Photo: Sputniktilt / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

MALI · SAHEL CONFEDERATION

Ministers from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger opened a two-day meeting in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso’s capital, on Wednesday 11 November 2026 to check how far their joint roadmap for the Confederation of Sahel States, known as AES, has been carried out. Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry said the session, which runs on 11 and 12 November, is a prelude to the next session of the confederation’s Heads of State College, the body in which the three leaders sit.

For US readers, the meeting shows how three military-led governments are building a bloc of their own outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional group they left in January 2025. Its decisions on defence, diplomacy and trade matter for the central Sahel, where the three governments say they are fighting terrorist groups.

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Key Facts What Ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger review the confederation’s second-year work plan in Ouagadougou.

When Session of the confederation’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026.

Scope The review covers three pillars: defence and security, diplomacy, and development.

Chair Burkina Faso’s defence minister, General Célestin Simporé, opened the session.

Next Conclusions feed the next Heads of State College session; no date has been announced.

The ministers’ recommendations are meant to go to the three leaders. No outcome of the session has been published yet.

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What the Ministers Are Reviewing

The Year II roadmap, the work plan for the confederation’s second year, was validated by ministers on 26 February 2026 in Ouagadougou. Ministers are to take stock of what has been done on defence and security, diplomacy and development, and to recommend next steps.

General Célestin Simporé, Burkina Faso’s State Minister for War and Patriotic Defence, chaired the opening ceremony on 11 November. Delegations from Mali and Niger and experts from the three countries attended, the foreign ministry’s communications office said.

A street in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in a file photo from 2004. Photo: Syced, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Burkina Faso’s Minister Said

On defence, Simporé urged closer cooperation between the three armies, including harmonised tools and greater strategic autonomy. He said the armies, united in the confederation’s joint force, are showing resilience against terrorist groups.

On diplomacy, he said the three states now speak with one voice on the international stage. On development, he said pooled economies and easier trade are the levers for giving young people real prospects.

The confederation’s three leaders are General Assimi Goïta, Mali’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s military leader, and Captain Ibrahim Traoré, president of Burkina Faso, who chairs the confederation. All three lead governments run by army officers.

The Guinea Expulsions

The statement said the opening also touched on nationals of Burkina Faso sent back from Guinea, and Simporé thanked Malian authorities for helping Burkina Faso manage the situation. Our report on the people expelled from Guinea to Burkina Faso has the figures.

What It Means for You

Anyone tracking Sahel security, gold or trade should read this as a progress review, not a decision meeting. Any concrete decisions would appear in a closing communiqué or at the leaders’ session.

For background, see our reports on the confederation’s parliament and currency plans, a draft tariff plan with Togo and the ECOWAS talks in Dakar. Our explainer on Mali and its neighbours in the Sahel sets out the region.

What Is Not Known

No outcome of the session has been published, and the date of the next Heads of State College session was not given. The head of Mali’s delegation was not named in the statement.

The account comes from Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry, the host of the meeting. We have not seen a separate statement from Mali or Niger.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is any closing communiqué after the session ends on Thursday 12 November 2026. The second is the date of the Heads of State College session that the ministers’ conclusions are meant to prepare.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AES?

AES is the short name of the Confederation of Sahel States. It links Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on defence, diplomacy and development.

When is the ministers’ meeting?

The Council of Ministers session runs on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026 in Ouagadougou. It reviews the Year II roadmap.

What is the Year II roadmap?

It is the confederation’s work plan for its second year, validated by ministers on 26 February 2026 in Ouagadougou. It covers defence and security, diplomacy and development.

Sources: statement of the communications office of Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the opening of the Council of Ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States, 11 November 2026, as published in media in Burkina Faso; press statement of ECOWAS on the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, 29 January 2025 (ecowas.int).

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