Key Facts CSN: CSN’s New York shares closed at US$0.6217, a 12-month low and 70.7% below their January high.

CSN’s New York shares closed at US$0.6217, a 12-month low and 70.7% below their January high. Gerdau: Gerdau, the Brazilian long-steel maker, fell 3.64% to US$4.24, a fourth straight loss.

Gerdau, the Brazilian long-steel maker, fell 3.64% to US$4.24, a fourth straight loss. Steel fund: The SLX fund of steel producers fell 2.82% to US$94.54, a six-month low.

The SLX fund of steel producers fell 2.82% to US$94.54, a six-month low. Cause: Traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%.

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%. Ternium: Mexico-focused Ternium fell 2.85% to US$48.44 on the day.

Mexico-focused Ternium fell 2.85% to US$48.44 on the day. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Latin American steel stocks fell hard on Monday, 16 November, and the weakest of them, CSN, closed at the lowest level in a year. The cause was not steel itself but borrowing costs: US bond yields jumped and investors now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Steelmakers carry heavy debt and sell into construction and car factories that depend on cheap credit. When the cost of money rises, their shares are among the first to be sold. This came despite protection at home: Brazil has put anti-dumping duties on some Chinese steel, and Ternium reported record Mexican shipments for the third quarter. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Trade protection has improved the earnings story for Brazilian and Mexican steel, but a rising global cost of money is now outweighing it in share prices.

01 The session in one read

Think of a steelmaker as a house bought on a mortgage: when rates rise, the monthly bill grows and the price falls. That was Monday’s story across the region.

Brazil’s CSN, Gerdau and Mexico’s Ternium all closed lower, and the SLX fund, which holds steel producers worldwide, closed at its lowest in at least six months.

Assessment — Rates are beating tariffs for now MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a global move out of risky, debt-laden assets swamped local good news, with CSN’s far steeper fall over 20 sessions pointing to extra pressure from its own borrowing. Protection against Chinese steel is real, but it cannot offset a bond market pushing yields higher; the variable to watch is the US 10-year yield, and whether it keeps rising from 5.14%.

Steel — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

CSN’s American depositary shares, which are dollar-priced certificates of its Brazilian stock, fell -1.32% to US$0.6217. That small daily move hides a collapse: they are 24.18% lower than five sessions ago and 44.98% lower than 20 sessions ago.

Gerdau lost -3.64% and Ternium -2.85%, while the SLX fund dropped -2.82%. Usiminas, Brazil’s other big flat-steel maker, is not on our board, so we make no price claim for it.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$94.54 -2.82% Gerdau US$4.24 -3.64% CSN (ADR) US$0.6217 -1.32% Ternium US$48.44 -2.85%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.08% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,315 -0.09% USD / ARS 1,550 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P IPSA Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% +3.91% 6.24 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.08% +1.04% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,315 -0.09% -10.43% 3,318 3,319 3,315 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.10% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 -0.02% +10.11% 1,550 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.05% +3.47% 40.59 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.01% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, with the most weight, is rising US interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, rose 24 basis points (0.24 percentage points) in five sessions, and gold, which pays no interest, fell 7.01% in a fund tracking it over the same period.

Gold and silver sit at 12-month lows on the same rate fears, and cyclical shares such as steel suffer for the same reason. China’s weak October data added to the gloom: industrial output rose 4.8% against a consensus of 5.3% and fixed-asset investment fell 8.1% in the year to October against −7.0% expected (RT economic calendar). China’s retail sales rose 0.4% against 0.8% expected, its unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%). China’s retail sales rose 0.4% against 0.8% expected, its unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%). China’s retail sales rose 0.4% against 0.8% expected, its unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%).

Cause two is a flight from risk. The S&P 500 fell 1.92% on the day, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

The dollar index added 0.21% to 103.63, which also squeezes Brazilian and Mexican companies that borrow in dollars. Oil fell 3.81% in a US-listed fund, another sign that investors expect weaker growth.

Cause three, with lower confidence, is CSN-specific. Its 20-session fall dwarfs its peers, and a heavily indebted group is hit hardest when yields rise, though we have no company news to confirm that. Overall we are medium-confident in this ranking.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The SLX fund is down 5.11% over five sessions and 8.11% over 20, and has lost three sessions in a row.

It sits 24.7% above its November 2025 low of 75.82 but 16.8% below its June peak. Gerdau has fallen 17.35% in 20 sessions and for four days running, and is 30.1% above its March low of 3.26.

Our own price history since 2007 gives some perspective. After 80 earlier falls in the steel fund as large as 8.1% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 43 cases, or 54%, with a median gain of 0.8% and a worst loss of 37.5%.

For Gerdau, 25 of 46 comparable falls, again 54%, were followed by gains, with a median of 5.4% and a worst case of minus 58.0%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

CSN and Usiminas compete directly with Chinese coated steel, while Gerdau, which makes rebar for construction, benefits less.

Ternium, the Mexico-focused steelmaker, reported record Mexican shipments for the third quarter, yet its shares still fell. For a Brazilian or Mexican investor, the lesson is that protection lifts profits but not share prices when the global cost of money is rising.

06 The names to watch

CSN is the stress test: closing on its 12-month low means no earlier floor is left on the chart, and the next test is simply whether it holds at the current level. Its 20-session fall of 44.98% is rare, and in our six earlier comparable cases it was higher afterwards in three.

Gerdau’s nearest resistance is its 20 October high of 5.24, and its support is the March low of 3.26. Ternium is the steadiest name because its home market is protected and its order book is strong.

07 What would end it

The picture changes if US yields stop climbing and the Fed signals it will not raise rates; the 10-year yield turning down from 5.14% would be the first sign. For the SLX fund, support is the November 2025 low of 75.82, and resistance is the June high of 113.57.

The next Federal Reserve meeting and US inflation data are the key dated tests. Protection at home is not the risk; the cost of money is.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: A fall below recent levels from 5.14% would ease pressure on indebted steelmakers.

A fall below recent levels from 5.14% would ease pressure on indebted steelmakers. Fed rate path: Confirmation or denial of a rate rise is the single biggest swing factor.

Confirmation or denial of a rate rise is the single biggest swing factor. CSN’s 12-month low: A bounce or a fresh low shows whether selling is exhausted.

A bounce or a fresh low shows whether selling is exhausted. China data: Whether China’s industrial output and investment figures stabilise after Monday’s weak readings.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which hits heavily indebted steelmakers.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel stocks fall on Monday, 16 November?

Rising US bond yields and bets on Fed rate rises hit heavily indebted, economy-sensitive companies, and a falling stock market added to the pressure.

Why did Ternium fall despite strong Mexican sales?

Ternium reported record Mexican shipments for the third quarter, but its shares fell with the sector because rising US yields hit economy-sensitive companies.

Is Ternium doing better than Brazilian producers?

Its Mexican shipments were a record in the third quarter, but its shares still fell with the sector.

Does a big fall mean a rebound is coming?

Not necessarily: in our history, steel was higher 20 sessions later in 54% of comparable falls, which is barely better than a coin toss.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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