The government of Rio de Janeiro state announced on Monday 16 November 2026 that it is asking lawmakers to approve a debt-settlement programme for companies that owe state sales tax. Businesses that pay in one lump sum could see up to 95% of interest and fines wiped out.

The offer matters to anyone doing business in a major oil-producing Brazilian state. It is a bill, not a law, so nothing applies until the state assembly votes.

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Key Facts Offer. Up to 95% off interest and fines on Rio state sales-tax debts, for lump-sum payers.

Who. Companies owing ICMS, the state sales tax, incurred up to 30 April 2026.

Status. A bill sent to the state assembly on 16 November, not yet law.

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As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.

Rio wants cash from old tax debts before the end of 2026. The discount is large, but the bill still needs a vote.

Big Picture

The state says the push is tied to Brazil’s tax reform, which is replacing several consumption taxes with a new levy, the IBS (a state and city value-added tax). The state finance department, Sefaz-RJ, says 2026 collections count toward the reference period that fixes each state’s guaranteed share of that levy.

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On that logic, the state government estimates that every extra R$1 collected in 2026 could bring Rio about R$6.50 through the IBS between 2029 and 2077. That is roughly US$1.1 at about 5.8 reais per dollar, the market close of 16 November.

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The record is silent on how much the state expects to collect from this specific programme. We found no total in the announcement.

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What We Know

The bill covers ICMS debts, the state tax on goods and services, built up to 30 April 2026, whether or not they are already in the state’s active-debt register. Companies must drop any administrative or judicial challenge to the debts they settle.

The headline 95% applies to interest and fines, not to the tax itself. The bill also allows partial forgiveness of the tax, but the announcement does not say how much outside the oil and gas sector.

Oil and gas companies in refining, extraction and processing get a separate track. They can receive up to 90% off interest and fines plus forgiveness of up to 50% of the ICMS owed, for fuel debts outside the single-stage tax regime generated up to 31 December 2024.

Sign-up closes on Monday 21 December 2026. Payment must come in one instalment within five business days of the request and no later than Wednesday 30 December 2026, or the deal lapses.

Why It Matters

For debtors, the deal is a one-time chance to cut a bill sharply, if they can pay cash within weeks. For the state, a lump-sum inflow before year-end would feed the 2026 revenue count that, by the state government’s own reckoning, shapes its future tax share.

What to Watch

First, the state assembly (Alerj), must schedule and pass the bill before 21 December; no vote date is confirmed. Second, the governor’s office must publish rules for how companies join, which the bill leaves to the Executive.

We found no named opponent or counter-view in the record so far.

What Is Not Known

The bill number and full text were not available to us, so the exact wording on forgiveness of the tax itself is unconfirmed. We also do not know the expected revenue, or whether lawmakers will change the dates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Rio 95% debt discount already in force?

No. The state government sent it to the assembly as a bill on 16 November 2026. It applies only if lawmakers approve it.

What does the 95% discount cover?

Interest and fines on ICMS debts, the state sales tax, for companies paying in one lump sum. It does not cut the tax itself by 95%.

What is the deadline to join?

The announced sign-up deadline is 21 December 2026. Payment is due within five business days of the request and by 30 December 2026.

More from this country: Brazil news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Rio de Janeiro state government announcement of 16 November 2026 and Sefaz-RJ revenue estimates (bill text at the state assembly, https://www.alerj.rj.gov.br, not yet located); USD/BRL market close, 16 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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