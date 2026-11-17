Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street takes a hard hit The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70%. Soft data, 5% bonds New York factory index 7.8 against 18 expected; US 10-year yield 5.138%.

New York factory index 7.8 against 18 expected; US 10-year yield 5.138%. Brazil holds its nerve The Selic benchmark rate stayed at 13.75% on 4 November; dollar index 103.518.

S&P 500 7,417 -1.92% Broad risk-off day Dow Jones 51,608 -1.41% Holds up better than tech Nasdaq Composite 24,510 -2.49% Growth stocks lead losses US 10-year yield 5.138% -0.7 bp Still above 5% Dollar index (DXY) 103.518 +0.10% Haven bid VIX 22.91 +18.70% Fear gauge jumps Gold (US$/oz) $3,863/oz -0.30% No haven premium today

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict NY Empire State Manufacturing (Nov) 7.8 (consensus 18) 25.5 Sharp miss EIA (US energy agency) commercial crude stocks (week to 6 Nov) 414.4m barrels, +4.7m +4.7m build cited vs prior week Large build, supply ample EIA gasoline stocks 210.8m barrels, +1.8m +1.8m Stocks rising NOPA crush (Oct, US soybean processing) 234.191 (consensus 228.75) 196.3 Beat, strong soy demand USDA soybean export inspections (week to 9 Nov) 1,708.296 1,914.145 Weaker shipments USDA wheat export inspections (week to 9 Nov) 391.515 275.036 Stronger shipments USDA corn export inspections (week to 9 Nov) 865.503 908.378 Slightly lower 6-month bill auction yield 4.31 4.145 Higher cost of short money

Canada, Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Canada CPI, year on year (Oct) 3.1% (consensus 3.2%) 3.1% Slightly cooler Canada CPI, month on month (Oct) 0.2% (consensus 0.4%) 0.1% Soft miss Canada CPI trimmed-mean, year on year 1.8% (consensus 1.9%) 1.9% Underlying inflation easing Canada core CPI, year on year 2.0% 2.2% Eases

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China retail sales, year on year (Oct) 0.4% (consensus 0.8%) 1.1% Weak consumer China industrial production, year on year (Oct) 4.8% (consensus 5.3%) 5.5% Factory growth slows China industrial production, year to date (Oct) 5.3% 5.3% Unchanged China retail sales, year to date (Oct) 1.04% 1.13% Cooling China unemployment rate (Oct) 5.1% 5.2% Slight improvement Brazil IBC-BR activity (Sep) -0.2% (consensus -0.29%) 0.3% Contraction, slightly better than expected Brazil IGP-10 (Nov, month on month) 0.76% (consensus 0.8%) 1.76% Sharp slowdown

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,417 -1.92% Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,295 -1.83% USD/BRL 5.7839 +2.05%

Source: market close, 16 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time (UTC) Country Event Consensus Prior 04:30 JP Tertiary Industry Index NSA — -4.1 10:00 DE ZEW Current Conditions -35 -35.9 10:00 DE ZEW Economic Sentiment Index 29 28.1 07:00 GB Unemployment Rate 4.7 4.7 07:00 GB HMRC Payrolls Change (thousand) — 13 13:30 US Export Prices (Oct, month on month) 0.5 2.2 13:30 US Import Prices (Oct, month on month) 0.7 1.1 13:30 US Retail Sales (Oct, month on month) 0.2 0.8 13:30 US Retail Sales Control Group (Oct) 0.4 0.1 13:30 US Retail Sales Ex Autos (Oct) 0.4 0.9 14:15 US Capacity Utilization (Oct) 76.8 76.9 14:15 US Industrial Production (Oct, month on month) 0.1 0.7 14:15 US Industrial Production (Oct, year on year) — 2.25 14:15 US Manufacturing Production (Oct) 0.2 0.3

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,417 -1.92% Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1008 +0.10% US 10-yr 5.1210 -0.64% VIX 22.91 +18.70% Gold 3,874 +0.55% Brent crude 91.80 -0.69% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,417 -1.92% — — — — — NDX 27,197 -2.67% — — — — — DJI 51,608 -1.41% — — — — — RUT 2,743 -1.70% — — — — — US10Y 5.1210 -0.64% — — — — — VIX 22.91 +18.70% — — — — — DAX 26,599 -0.57% — — — — — FTSE 10,882 -0.19% — — — — — CAC 8,352 -0.20% — — — — — STOXX 662.31 -0.28% — — — — — NIKKEI 58,860 -1.34% — — — — — HSI 23,536 -0.43% — — — — — KOSPI 4,968 -2.59% — — — — — CSI300 3,976 -0.08% — — — — — NIFTY 25,412 +0.48% — — — — — TSX 35,722 -1.06% — — — — — GOLD 3,874 +0.55% -4.92% 3,853 3,890 3,846 28,946 SILVER 47.43 +1.38% -6.31% 46.78 47.92 46.76 12,418 Largest moves today VIX 22.91 +18.70% NDX 27,197 -2.67% KOSPI 4,968 -2.59% SPX 7,417 -1.92% RUT 2,743 -1.70% DJI 51,608 -1.41% SILVER 47.43 +1.38% NIKKEI 58,860 -1.34% The session read The S&P 500 eased 1.92%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. SILVER led, while NDX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Fitch Rates Suriname B-, Outlook Positive Read →

01 A Monday sell-off with fear attached

Wall Street fell across the board. The S&P 500 closed at 7,417, down 1.92%, the Dow Jones lost 1.41% to 51,608, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49% to 24,510.

The VIX, the index of expected volatility, rose 18.70% to 22.91. That is not panic, but it shows investors rushing to buy insurance.

Growth data gave them a reason. The New York Empire State manufacturing index came in at 7.8, far below the consensus of 18 and the prior 25.5.

Gold slipped 0.30% to $3,863/oz, so the metal did not act as a haven today. A stronger dollar usually weighs on it, and the dollar index rose 0.10% to 103.518.

Oil supply also looks comfortable. The EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report (eia.gov, week to 6 November) shows commercial crude stocks at 414.4 million barrels, up 4.7 million.

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02 Bonds at 5% leave stocks little room

The US 10-year Treasury yield is 5.138%, down 0.7 basis points on the day. Even after that small dip, borrowing costs sit well above levels that justified high share prices in recent years.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter point on 16 September, then held the target range at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October by a 10-2 vote. Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack wanted another quarter-point rise.

A weak Empire State print complicates that story. If factories are slowing while yields stay above 5%, the Fed faces a harder trade-off between inflation and growth.

Canada offers a clue on inflation. Its October headline rate was 3.1% against a 3.2% consensus, a small cooling, but the Bank of Canada is not yet in the clear.

Wednesday’s 20-year Treasury auction, at 18:00 UTC (1 pm ET), will show whether buyers still want long bonds at these yields.

03 What it means for Brazil and Latin America

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, a unanimous decision that ended five straight 25-basis-point cuts. It meets again on 8-9 December, the last meeting of 2026.

That caution looks sensible. A firm dollar and a 5% US yield make it costly for emerging markets to cut rates without pressuring their currencies, and the real is the usual first casualty.

Domestic data point to a slowing economy. Brazil’s IBC-BR activity index fell 0.2% in September against a consensus of -0.29%, while IGP-10 inflation slowed to 0.76% in November from 1.76%.

Investors in Brazilian assets should watch the dollar index and the US 10-year yield more closely than local data. Elsewhere in the region, Colombia reports third-quarter GDP today with a consensus of 1.6% growth, and Chile reports on Wednesday.

China’s retail sales rose only 0.4% in October, against 0.8% expected, which is a quiet warning for commodity exporters.

What to watch today and this week

Today (Tuesday): Colombia GDP growth at 16:00 UTC, consensus 1.6% against a prior 1.3%.

Colombia GDP growth at 16:00 UTC, consensus 1.6% against a prior 1.3%. Wednesday: EIA weekly oil data at 15:30 UTC, with crude stocks expected to fall 0.5 million barrels after last week’s 4.7 million build. US pending home sales follow, with a consensus of -2% after -7.3%.

EIA weekly oil data at 15:30 UTC, with crude stocks expected to fall 0.5 million barrels after last week’s 4.7 million build. US pending home sales follow, with a consensus of -2% after -7.3%. Wednesday evening: The US 20-year Treasury auction at 18:00 UTC. Chile’s GDP and Colombia’s trade balance, consensus -2,150, also land that day.

The US 20-year Treasury auction at 18:00 UTC. Chile’s GDP and Colombia’s trade balance, consensus -2,150, also land that day. Ongoing: The decision of Copom, Brazil’s central bank rate committee, on 8-9 December and whether the VIX stays above 22.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks fall on Monday?

The S&P 500 lost 1.92% to 7,417 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49%. A weak New York Empire State reading of 7.8 and bond yields above 5% hurt confidence.

What is the VIX telling investors?

The VIX rose 18.70% to 22.91. It measures expected volatility, so a jump means investors are paying more for protection.

Where is the US 10-year yield?

It is 5.138%, down 0.7 basis points on the day. That is still high enough to compete with shares for investors’ money.

What is the Selic rate in Brazil?

The Selic is 13.75%, held unanimously on 4 November. Copom meets next on 8-9 December.

Why does the dollar matter for Brazil?

A stronger dollar, now at 103.518 on the DXY, weakens the real and raises import costs. It also limits how fast Brazil can cut rates.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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