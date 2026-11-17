Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts Oil fund: The USO fund, which tracks WTI crude, fell 3.81% to US$140.03, 17.4% below its October peak.

The USO fund, which tracks WTI crude, fell 3.81% to US$140.03, 17.4% below its October peak. Petrobras: Brazil’s Petrobras fell 5.67% to US$17.30 in New York, a three-month low.

Brazil’s Petrobras fell 5.67% to US$17.30 in New York, a three-month low. Others: Argentina’s YPF fell 5.96% to US$35.64; Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 3.37% to US$14.91.

Argentina’s YPF fell 5.96% to US$35.64; Colombia’s Ecopetrol fell 3.37% to US$14.91. Risk-off: The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91. Slide: Over 20 sessions the oil fund is down 12.92% and Petrobras is down 32.32%.

Over 20 sessions the oil fund is down 12.92% and Petrobras is down 32.32%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a record crude-oil price by 31 March 2027 at 13.5% (US$6.1 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Oil fell on Monday 16 November 2026, and Latin America’s oil companies fell much further. The fund that tracks US crude lost 3.81%, but Petrobras dropped -5.67% and YPF -5.96%. The main cause was a general flight from risk. Wall Street’s S&P 500 lost 1.92%, the VIX fear gauge rose 18.70% and the US 10-year Treasury yield, which sets the price of borrowing worldwide, stood at 5.14%. The oil fund is now 17.4% below its 23 October high, and Petrobras has lost a third of its value in a month. That is a rout in the shares, far larger than the fall in crude itself. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Latin American oil shares are being sold as risky assets first and as oil plays second, so the next move depends on Wall Street and bond yields as much as on crude.

01 The session in one read

Monday was a bad day for anything that carries risk. The S&P 500 closed at 7,417, down 1.92%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s gauge of expected turbulence, rose to 22.91.

Oil joined the retreat. The USO fund, which tracks WTI, the main US crude benchmark, closed at US$140.03, down 3.81%.

The Latin American producers fell harder than crude, which tells us investors were selling the companies, not just the barrel.

Assessment — Risk-off selling, not an oil collapse MEDIUM The evidence points to a broad retreat from risk layered on a month-long oil decline, with the shares exaggerating the fall in crude. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield, which rose 24 basis points in five sessions.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled giant, closed at US$17.30 (-5.67%) in New York. Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state oil company, fell -3.37% to US$14.91.

YPF, Argentina’s state-run producer and the face of the Vaca Muerta shale boom, lost -5.96% to US$35.64. These are US-listed shares, so they trade on global mood as much as on local news.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$140.03 -3.81% Petrobras US$17.30 -5.67% Ecopetrol US$14.91 -3.37% YPF US$35.64 -5.96%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.08% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,315 -0.09% USD / ARS 1,550 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P IPSA Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% +3.91% 6.24 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.08% +1.04% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,315 -0.09% -10.43% 3,318 3,319 3,315 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.10% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 -0.02% +10.11% 1,550 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.05% +3.47% 40.59 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.01% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, a flight from risk, with high confidence. The VIX rose 15.01% over five sessions, the dollar index gained 1.94% to 103.63 and the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 24 basis points. A stronger dollar and dearer money make commodities costlier for foreign buyers and emerging-market shares less attractive.

Second, with medium confidence, stock levels. The US Energy Information Administration, the government’s energy statistics agency, reported that commercial crude stocks stood at 414.4 million barrels in the week to 6 November, up 4.7 million from the week before, and distillate stocks rose 4.1 million barrels to 103.3 million. Its next weekly report is due on 18 November, with a consensus for a fall of 0.5 million barrels (RT economic calendar).

Gold also fell, with the GLD fund down 7.01% over five sessions, so this was not a rush to safety. It looks more like forced selling of many assets to meet losses elsewhere, which we rate as a medium-confidence reading.

04 The trend behind it

The oil fund peaked on 23 October and is 17.4% below that level after two straight down sessions. Over 20 sessions it has lost 12.92%, yet it is still 111.6% above its 12-month low of 66.17 from 16 December 2025.

This looks like a continuation of a correction inside a very large rally, not a new phase. Petrobras shows the stress most clearly, because its 20-session fall of 32.32% dwarfs the move in crude.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a sobering comparison. After 50 earlier falls of this size in the oil fund, it was higher 20 sessions later in 25 cases, or 50%, with a median move of -0.1% and a worst case of -52.7%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels it first and most visibly. Petrobras, the state-controlled giant, lost 5.67% in New York and is down 32.32% over 20 sessions, a far steeper fall than the oil fund’s 12.92%.

Argentina’s YPF, the state-run producer behind the Vaca Muerta shale basin, fell 5.96%, the steepest drop of the four names. Colombia’s Ecopetrol, the state oil company, fell 3.37% to a three-month low.

A cheaper oil price cuts export income and state revenue for producers, while importers of fuel gain. Weak US factory data added to the mood: the New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 in November against a consensus of 18 (RT economic calendar).

06 The names to watch

Petrobras has fallen to its lowest close in at least 3 months, and 49.9% above its January low of 11.54 is still a long way from the floor. In our history, after 12 earlier falls of this size it rose within 20 sessions in 7 cases, or 58%, with a median gain of 7.3% and a worst loss of 21.6%.

Ecopetrol is 18.3% below its 15 September high and 61.9% above its December low. Our history shows it higher 20 sessions later in 13 of 29 comparable cases, or 45%, so a bounce is no better than a coin flip.

07 What would end it

The simplest relief would be calmer markets, meaning a fall in the VIX from 22.91 and a pause in the climb of the 10-year yield above 5.14%. The oil fund’s round US$140 mark is the first line to reclaim, and its October peak of 169.53 is the distant ceiling.

For Petrobras, a close back above US$20 would signal that the forced selling is over. The next oil-specific test is the US weekly inventory report on 18 November.

US retail sales on 17 November (consensus +0.2%) are the next test of the interest-rate story; the slide stops when Wall Street stabilises.

08 What to watch

Treasury yields: The 10-year yield rose 24 basis points in five sessions; a further climb keeps pressure on emerging-market oil shares.

The 10-year yield rose 24 basis points in five sessions; a further climb keeps pressure on emerging-market oil shares. US inventories: The EIA weekly report on 18 November, with a consensus for a 0.5 million barrel fall in crude stocks, tests the supply picture.

The EIA weekly report on 18 November, with a consensus for a 0.5 million barrel fall in crude stocks, tests the supply picture. Dollar: The dollar index at 103.63 is the quickest gauge of pressure on commodities priced in dollars.

The dollar index at 103.63 is the quickest gauge of pressure on commodities priced in dollars. US retail sales: The 17 November report (consensus +0.2%, previous +0.8%) will show how strong US demand is.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on whether crude oil will set an all-time high, with US$6.1 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a record by 31 March 2027 at 13.5% and by 31 December 2026 at 3.5%.

A second Polymarket market (US$35.7 million traded) prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a new record oil price as unlikely soon, while expecting higher US interest rates, which pressure emerging-market oil shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Petrobras fall more than oil?

Investors sold risky assets broadly, and Petrobras had already lost 32.32% in 20 sessions, so it moved more than crude itself.

Is USO the price of oil?

No. USO is a fund that tracks WTI crude, so we quote the fund’s price and use direction only for oil itself.

Does a lower oil price hurt Latin America?

Yes for exporters such as Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, whose budgets and producers earn less.

Will oil keep falling?

Not necessarily. In 50 earlier falls of this size our history shows oil higher 20 sessions later in 25 cases, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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