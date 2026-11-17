Senador Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) concede entrevista. Foto: Ton Molina /Agência Senado

Brazil’s Supreme Court has received a request to jail Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and to freeze his salary while he stays abroad. The filing was reported on Monday 16 November 2026 and is addressed to Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Federal deputy Alencar Santana, of the left-wing Workers’ Party (PT), signed it with lawyers from Prerrogativas, a group of progressive jurists. It matters abroad because it tests how far Brazil’s courts can pressure a senator who left the country, after Brazil’s October election.

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Key Facts Request. A Workers’ Party deputy and lawyers ask the court to jail Flávio Bolsonaro, freeze pay.

Status. It is a request only; no court decision on it has been reported.

Pay. Gross monthly salary is R$46,366.19 (about US$8,000).

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As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.

A request is not a ruling. Whether the court acts, and how, is not yet known.

Big Picture

Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for Rio de Janeiro state and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, is under Supreme Court investigation in a money-laundering and currency-evasion inquiry, which he denies, calling it political persecution. His Senate term ends on Monday 1 February 2027.

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Before the trip, Justice Moraes ordered him to hand his passports to the Federal Police (the national detective force). Flávio left on Tuesday 27 October; he has not yet answered the new filing in any public statement we could find.

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What We Know

The filers ask the court to order Flávio’s preventive arrest, a form of jail before trial. They also ask it to freeze his salary and office funds, suspend his duties including remote voting, and halt administrative acts of his office.

They reportedly also ask that the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which polices public spending, be notified. As a fallback, if the court finds that parliamentary immunity bars immediate arrest, they ask that it take effect after his term ends on 1 February 2027.

The filers argue that he broke the court’s precautionary measures by leaving, and, the filers say, kept voting remotely. The Senate has not said whether he formally notified his trip, as its internal rules require, or whether his pay will stop.

Why it matters: Brazilian law lets a legislator lose his mandate for missing a third of ordinary sessions in a year (Article 55 of the Constitution, unless the absence is excused). Until a ruling or a Senate decision, the salary of R$46,366.19 (about US$8,000, at 5.78 reais per dollar, market close of 16 November) has not been reported stopped.

What to Watch

First, whether Justice Moraes asks the Senate or the prosecutor-general to comment, which would show he is taking the request up; no date is confirmed. Second, the Senate presidency’s answer to the questions Senator Randolfe Rodrigues raised on Wednesday 4 November, when Senate president Davi Alcolumbre said he would review them with his advisers; no date is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The case number is not public in the reports available; the inquiry sits with Moraes. The legal articles the filers cite are also unclear.

We could not read the filing itself, only descriptions of it. The Senate, Flávio and the court had not responded publicly by Monday evening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the court ordered Flávio Bolsonaro’s arrest?

No. A Workers’ Party deputy and the Prerrogativas lawyers’ group have asked for it, and no ruling has been reported.

Is Flávio Bolsonaro still being paid?

Yes, as far as is known. His gross salary is R$46,366.19 (about US$8,000), and the Senate has not said whether it will stop it.

Why did he leave Brazil?

He left on Tuesday 27 October after a court order to surrender his passports. He says he faces political persecution.

More from this country: Brazil news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Federal Constitution of Brazil, Article 55, https://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/constituicao/constituicao.htm; Federal Senate presidency, https://www12.senado.leg.br/institucional/presidencia; Supreme Court (STF) portal, https://portal.stf.jus.br/; petition by Deputy Alencar Santana and Prerrogativas, as described on 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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