Key Facts The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is 13.75% after the 4 November hold; the next decision is due 9 December.

after the 4 November hold; the next decision is due 9 December. IGP-10 inflation index and IBC-BR activity gauge land this morning , with consensus at 0.8% and -0.29%.

, with consensus at 0.8% and -0.29%. The dollar closed at 5.67 reais, its highest in 12 months , up 11.95% in 20 sessions.

, up 11.95% in 20 sessions. The US 10-year yield is 5.145% , up 29 basis points in five sessions, which pressures emerging markets.

, up 29 basis points in five sessions, which pressures emerging markets. The Ibovespa, the main index of Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, closed at 172,458, 17.5% below its 9 October peak.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s day starts with a question about money, not stocks: how long will the central bank keep borrowing costs this high? The Selic, the benchmark interest rate that sets what Brazilians pay on loans, stands at 13.75% after the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held on 4 November. Two numbers arrive early, at 8am and 9am Brasília time (BRT). IGP-10, an inflation gauge, is expected at 0.8% against 1.76% before, and IBC-BR, a monthly activity proxy, is expected at -0.29% against 0.3%. A softer price print would keep the door to cuts ajar, while an activity slump would make the case for easing but cloud the growth story. Either way, the currency is the pressure point: the dollar closed on Friday at its highest level in the past 12 months, and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is still 17.5% below its 9 October peak. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Inflation and activity data this morning decide whether traders keep betting on rate cuts, and the weak real limits how freely the central bank can ease.

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Today’s Economic Events Brazil — IGP-10 Inflation (Nov. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.8, previous 1.76 Brazil — IBC-BR Economic Activity (Sep. 2026): consensus -0.29, previous 0.3 Argentina — Government Budget Value (Oct. 2026): previous 1427 Japan — Capacity Utilization (Sep. 2026, MOM): previous -4.2 Japan — Industrial Production (Sep. 2026, YOY): previous 2.7 Japan — Industrial Production (Sep. 2026, MOM): previous -2.4 China — Foreign Direct Investment (YTD) (Oct. 2026, YOY): previous -4.3 Canada — New Motor Vehicle Sales (Sep 2026): previous 174.611 Canada — Inflation Rate s.a (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 0.4 Canada — Core Inflation Rate (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 0

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% S&P 500 (US) 7,562 -0.40% USD/BRL 5.6675 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of the Selic as the price of money in Brazil: at 13.75%, it makes every mortgage, company loan and government bond expensive. The central bank’s Copom held there on 4 November.

Today the market looks for clues about the next step, due on 9 December. The table below lists the Selic alongside the other pressure points.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Cautious open, data decide direction MEDIUM The weight of evidence tilts cautious: the weakest real in a year, US yields at 5.145% and hot US inflation data all argue against a confident open. Against that, Brazilian stocks are far below their October high and history says deep falls are often followed by recoveries. Treat direction as a bias, not a call. The variable to watch is the real against 5.67 after the IGP-10 release.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 172,458 Cautious bias Friday’s close, then 154,064 (12-month low) and 209,067 (9 October high) USD/BRL 5.6675 Real under pressure after a 12-month high for the dollar The 5.67 area; a break lower would signal relief Selic 13.75% Next Copom decision on 9 December Focus survey, about 08:25 BRT US 10-year yield 5.145% Elevated A further rise would hit Brazilian equities and the real

Read the table as a map of pressure points rather than a forecast. The real and US yields matter more than any single stock this morning.

The Focus survey, a weekly poll of Brazilian economists, normally appears around 08:25 BRT (Brasília time). Look at its year-end Selic and inflation medians, which show whether economists now expect cuts or a long pause.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 32 names 34% advancing 11 ▲ advancing21 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.73% SUZB3, KLABIN Other +0.10% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Disc. +0.01% AZZA3, LREN3 Consumer Staples -0.92% SLCE3, ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% Ibovespa169,295.41 -1.83% Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P/BMV IPC71,204.98 -0.84% Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P IPSA10,525.26 -1.27% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% +3.91% 6.24 6.37 6.35 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 91.75 -0.75% +42.91% 92.44 92.29 91.25 2,438 WTI 85.04 -0.79% +41.95% 85.72 85.59 84.68 19,389 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.06% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,880 +0.70% -4.77% 3,853 3,890 3,846 31,239 SILVER 47.54 +1.60% -6.10% 46.78 47.92 46.76 12,914 LITHIUM 56.84 -3.27% -10.81% 58.76 58.05 56.74 205,585 SOY 1,229 +0.00% +6.20% 1,229 1,231 1,225 14,924 CORN 449.50 +0.17% +3.39% 448.75 449.75 447.75 27,760 WHEAT 603.00 +2.73% +10.79% 587.00 603.25 599.00 5,060 COFFEE 274.40 -1.53% -31.83% 278.65 278.40 270.75 — SUGAR 18.10 -1.68% +22.30% 18.41 18.43 18.07 — ORANGE JUICE 135.75 -0.40% -12.73% 136.30 139.80 135.45 — COTTON 81.31 +3.21% +30.39% 78.78 79.90 78.63 25,897 BEEF 224.38 +1.69% +1.40% 220.65 224.58 221.83 17,944 CATTLE 333.25 -1.70% -1.94% 339.02 338.50 335.73 9,343 COCOA 5,200 +1.58% -1.22% 5,119 5,340 5,161 — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 KLABIN 17.41 +0.12% -2.74% 17.39 17.62 17.24 5,126,800 SLCE3 17.85 -2.35% +21.63% 18.28 18.28 17.70 4,216,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 LREN3 9.58 -1.44% -36.68% 9.72 9.75 9.50 23,744,900 Largest moves today VALE3 60.70 -4.41% LITHIUM 56.84 -3.27% COTTON 81.31 +3.21% PETR4 44.02 -2.83% WHEAT 603.00 +2.73% RENT3 29.31 -2.53% SLCE3 17.85 -2.35% ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 11 of 32 names higher. Materials led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Dollar Climbs to 5.78 Reais as Wall Street Slides Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — IGP-10 inflation and IBC-BR activity

Item When Why it matters IGP-10 inflation 08:00 BRT Consensus 0.8% against 1.76% before; a big slowdown would feed rate-cut hopes IBC-BR economic activity 09:00 BRT Consensus -0.29% against 0.3% before; a contraction would test the soft-landing story Focus survey About 08:25 BRT, usual slot Shows whether economists now expect cuts or a long pause Earnings season and ex-dividends — Check B3 filings for names reporting today

The two releases sit close together, so expect a quick repricing of rate bets before the stock market has settled. A hot inflation figure with weak activity would be the awkward mix, since it keeps the central bank cautious while growth fades.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Selic stands at 13.75% after the unanimous 4 November decision, which ended a run of five cuts. Inflation is the sticking point: the Copom said conditions had worsened at home and abroad since its September meeting.

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Abroad, US consumer prices for October, published on 10 November, rose 0.4% on the month, with core prices up 0.3%, and traders lean towards a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December. The US 10-year yield, the price of lending to Washington, is 5.145% and has climbed 29 basis points in five sessions.

A Brazilian retail sales reading published on Friday came in at 1.7% against 1.0% expected and 0.5% before, according to the RT economic calendar. Calendar detail for Friday 13 November (RT economic calendar): Brazil Government Revenues, previous 239.4. US Department of Agriculture weekly export sales: USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Next Year 0, USDA Corn Gross Export Sales 2922.3, USDA Beef Net Export Sales 9.6, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Next Year -0.2, USDA Pork Gross Export Sales 41.5, USDA Beef Gross Export Sales 12.2, USDA Upland Cotton Gross Export Sales 162.3, USDA Wheat Gross Export Sales 198.7, USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales 1.7, USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Total 182.8, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Total 1166, USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales Total 1.7, USDA Soybean Gross Export Sales 1388.2, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Next Year 11.2, USDA Corn Net Export Sales Next Year 594.4, USDA Corn Net Export Sales Total 3475.8, USDA Pork Net Export Sales 39.5, USDA Corn Net Export Sales 2881.4, USDA Wheat Net Export Sales 182.8, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales 360.9, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Total 360.7, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales 1154.8, USDA Upland Cotton Net Export Sales 157.3 (figures as published). Also due on Monday 16 November: USDA Soybean Export Inspections (previous 1896.151), USDA Wheat Export Inspections (previous 248.536) and USDA Corn Export Inspections (previous 905.267).

That matters in São Paulo because higher US yields pull money out of emerging markets. Gold, oil and the dollar index (103.412 on Friday) offer no clean relief.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Earnings season continues, but no Brazilian company result is confirmed for this morning, so check B3 filings and the companies’ investor-relations pages. The weak real is the common thread: exporters such as miners and farm groups earn dollars and gain, while importers and companies with dollar debt feel the squeeze.

For US investors holding Brazilian ADRs (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies), the real’s slide matters as much as the share price, because a weaker currency cuts the dollar value of local profits.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the 12-month low of 154,064, set on 7 November 2025, is the floor, and the 9 October high of 209,067 is the ceiling. The index fell 15.6% in 20 sessions, a drop that has a precedent in our archive.

Our own price history since 2007 shows 10 earlier falls this large; 20 sessions later the index was higher in 6 of 10 cases, with a median gain of 2.9% and a worst case of 19.8% lower. History is not a forecast.

For the real, 5.67 per dollar is the line to watch; the dollar is at its highest close in 12 months. The currency has previously reversed after such spikes in 4 of 9 earlier cases at the 20-session mark, with a median move of -1.5% and a worst case of +13.8%.

Latin America lens: Colombia’s peso (USD/COP up 1.08% on Friday) shows the regional pressure; Mexico’s peso edged firmer. A reader in Lima or Mexico City should watch whether Brazil’s currency drags the region.

07 What to watch

IGP-10 inflation: The 08:00 BRT print against the 0.8% consensus shapes rate-cut bets.

The 08:00 BRT print against the 0.8% consensus shapes rate-cut bets. IBC-BR activity: A contraction worse than -0.29% would raise growth worries.

A contraction worse than -0.29% would raise growth worries. The real near 5.67: A break either way will set the tone for exporters and importers.

A break either way will set the tone for exporters and importers. US yields and Fed talk: Further rises in the 10-year yield and rate-hike pricing could hit emerging markets.

Background: Key Market Events for the Week of November 16–20, 2026.

Background: Peru September Growth Slows to 2.43%.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Selic rate now?

The central bank’s Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November. The next decision is due 9 December.

What Brazilian data comes out today?

IGP-10 inflation (consensus 0.8%) and IBC-BR economic activity (consensus -0.29%), both early in the Brasília morning.

Why is the real weak?

The dollar is at its highest close in 12 months, helped by US yields at 5.145% and fears of a Federal Reserve rate rise.

Where is the Ibovespa relative to its high?

It is 17.5% below its 9 October peak and 11.9% above its 12-month low.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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