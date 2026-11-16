Real Hits 12-Month Low Before Brazil Inflation Data | Morning Call, Nov 16
Key Facts
- The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is 13.75% after the 4 November hold; the next decision is due 9 December.
- IGP-10 inflation index and IBC-BR activity gauge land this morning, with consensus at 0.8% and -0.29%.
- The dollar closed at 5.67 reais, its highest in 12 months, up 11.95% in 20 sessions.
- The US 10-year yield is 5.145%, up 29 basis points in five sessions, which pressures emerging markets.
- The Ibovespa, the main index of Brazil’s B3 stock exchange, closed at 172,458, 17.5% below its 9 October peak.
Today’s Focus
Brazil’s day starts with a question about money, not stocks: how long will the central bank keep borrowing costs this high? The Selic, the benchmark interest rate that sets what Brazilians pay on loans, stands at 13.75% after the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held on 4 November.
Two numbers arrive early, at 8am and 9am Brasília time (BRT). IGP-10, an inflation gauge, is expected at 0.8% against 1.76% before, and IBC-BR, a monthly activity proxy, is expected at -0.29% against 0.3%.
A softer price print would keep the door to cuts ajar, while an activity slump would make the case for easing but cloud the growth story. Either way, the currency is the pressure point: the dollar closed on Friday at its highest level in the past 12 months, and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is still 17.5% below its 9 October peak.
What matters today. Inflation and activity data this morning decide whether traders keep betting on rate cuts, and the weak real limits how freely the central bank can ease.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,458
|+0.66%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,562
|-0.40%
|USD/BRL
|5.6675
|+0.46%
Source: market close, 13 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Think of the Selic as the price of money in Brazil: at 13.75%, it makes every mortgage, company loan and government bond expensive. The central bank’s Copom held there on 4 November.
Today the market looks for clues about the next step, due on 9 December. The table below lists the Selic alongside the other pressure points.
The weight of evidence tilts cautious: the weakest real in a year, US yields at 5.145% and hot US inflation data all argue against a confident open. Against that, Brazilian stocks are far below their October high and history says deep falls are often followed by recoveries.
Treat direction as a bias, not a call. The variable to watch is the real against 5.67 after the IGP-10 release.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|172,458
|Cautious bias
|Friday’s close, then 154,064 (12-month low) and 209,067 (9 October high)
|USD/BRL
|5.6675
|Real under pressure after a 12-month high for the dollar
|The 5.67 area; a break lower would signal relief
|Selic
|13.75%
|Next Copom decision on 9 December
|Focus survey, about 08:25 BRT
|US 10-year yield
|5.145%
|Elevated
|A further rise would hit Brazilian equities and the real
Read the table as a map of pressure points rather than a forecast. The real and US yields matter more than any single stock this morning.
The Focus survey, a weekly poll of Brazilian economists, normally appears around 08:25 BRT (Brasília time). Look at its year-end Selic and inflation medians, which show whether economists now expect cuts or a long pause. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
169,295.41
-1.83%
+7.84%
172,457.76
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.79
+0.11%
+9.34%
5.78
5.79
5.78
—
EUR/BRL
6.37
+2.14%
+3.91%
6.24
6.37
6.35
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
91.75
-0.75%
+42.91%
92.44
92.29
91.25
2,438
WTI
85.04
-0.79%
+41.95%
85.72
85.59
84.68
19,389
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.06%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,880
+0.70%
-4.77%
3,853
3,890
3,846
31,239
SILVER
47.54
+1.60%
-6.10%
46.78
47.92
46.76
12,914
LITHIUM
56.84
-3.27%
-10.81%
58.76
58.05
56.74
205,585
SOY
1,229
+0.00%
+6.20%
1,229
1,231
1,225
14,924
CORN
449.50
+0.17%
+3.39%
448.75
449.75
447.75
27,760
WHEAT
603.00
+2.73%
+10.79%
587.00
603.25
599.00
5,060
COFFEE
274.40
-1.53%
-31.83%
278.65
278.40
270.75
—
SUGAR
18.10
-1.68%
+22.30%
18.41
18.43
18.07
—
ORANGE JUICE
135.75
-0.40%
-12.73%
136.30
139.80
135.45
—
COTTON
81.31
+3.21%
+30.39%
78.78
79.90
78.63
25,897
BEEF
224.38
+1.69%
+1.40%
220.65
224.58
221.83
17,944
CATTLE
333.25
-1.70%
-1.94%
339.02
338.50
335.73
9,343
COCOA
5,200
+1.58%
-1.22%
5,119
5,340
5,161
—
PETR4
44.02
-2.83%
+33.88%
45.30
45.39
43.65
30,506,700
VALE3
60.70
-4.41%
-6.93%
63.50
62.95
60.70
22,600,000
SUZB3
55.50
+1.33%
+14.43%
54.77
55.94
54.50
5,552,900
KLABIN
17.41
+0.12%
-2.74%
17.39
17.62
17.24
5,126,800
SLCE3
17.85
-2.35%
+21.63%
18.28
18.28
17.70
4,216,300
ABEV3
15.87
+0.51%
+15.33%
15.79
15.97
15.69
27,761,200
ITUB4
41.30
-2.29%
+5.56%
42.27
42.30
41.04
15,671,600
BBDC4
14.23
-2.00%
-26.35%
14.52
14.52
14.11
37,732,200
BBAS3
14.95
-0.99%
-33.56%
15.10
15.14
14.57
70,779,600
B3SA3
14.81
-0.54%
+4.59%
14.89
14.84
14.53
24,177,300
WEGE3
50.40
-1.77%
+14.62%
51.31
50.82
50.30
5,440,500
PRIO3
62.63
-1.06%
+57.16%
63.30
63.47
62.14
3,707,600
RENT3
29.31
-2.53%
-32.11%
30.07
29.51
28.92
13,462,200
AZZA3
16.14
+1.45%
-44.42%
15.91
16.14
15.79
4,687,800
CSNA3
3.68
-1.08%
-55.93%
3.72
3.78
3.60
27,831,000
GGBR4
24.60
-0.53%
+31.55%
24.73
24.81
24.30
5,208,900
ENEV3
26.40
-1.53%
+36.15%
26.81
26.90
26.19
9,790,700
LREN3
9.58
-1.44%
-36.68%
9.72
9.75
9.50
23,744,900
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — IGP-10 inflation and IBC-BR activity
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|IGP-10 inflation
|08:00 BRT
|Consensus 0.8% against 1.76% before; a big slowdown would feed rate-cut hopes
|IBC-BR economic activity
|09:00 BRT
|Consensus -0.29% against 0.3% before; a contraction would test the soft-landing story
|Focus survey
|About 08:25 BRT, usual slot
|Shows whether economists now expect cuts or a long pause
|Earnings season and ex-dividends
|—
|Check B3 filings for names reporting today
The two releases sit close together, so expect a quick repricing of rate bets before the stock market has settled. A hot inflation figure with weak activity would be the awkward mix, since it keeps the central bank cautious while growth fades.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The Selic stands at 13.75% after the unanimous 4 November decision, which ended a run of five cuts. Inflation is the sticking point: the Copom said conditions had worsened at home and abroad since its September meeting.
Abroad, US consumer prices for October, published on 10 November, rose 0.4% on the month, with core prices up 0.3%, and traders lean towards a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December. The US 10-year yield, the price of lending to Washington, is 5.145% and has climbed 29 basis points in five sessions.
A Brazilian retail sales reading published on Friday came in at 1.7% against 1.0% expected and 0.5% before, according to the RT economic calendar. Calendar detail for Friday 13 November (RT economic calendar): Brazil Government Revenues, previous 239.4. US Department of Agriculture weekly export sales: USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Next Year 0, USDA Corn Gross Export Sales 2922.3, USDA Beef Net Export Sales 9.6, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Next Year -0.2, USDA Pork Gross Export Sales 41.5, USDA Beef Gross Export Sales 12.2, USDA Upland Cotton Gross Export Sales 162.3, USDA Wheat Gross Export Sales 198.7, USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales 1.7, USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Total 182.8, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Total 1166, USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales Total 1.7, USDA Soybean Gross Export Sales 1388.2, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Next Year 11.2, USDA Corn Net Export Sales Next Year 594.4, USDA Corn Net Export Sales Total 3475.8, USDA Pork Net Export Sales 39.5, USDA Corn Net Export Sales 2881.4, USDA Wheat Net Export Sales 182.8, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales 360.9, USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Total 360.7, USDA Soybean Net Export Sales 1154.8, USDA Upland Cotton Net Export Sales 157.3 (figures as published). Also due on Monday 16 November: USDA Soybean Export Inspections (previous 1896.151), USDA Wheat Export Inspections (previous 248.536) and USDA Corn Export Inspections (previous 905.267).
That matters in São Paulo because higher US yields pull money out of emerging markets. Gold, oil and the dollar index (103.412 on Friday) offer no clean relief.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Earnings season continues, but no Brazilian company result is confirmed for this morning, so check B3 filings and the companies’ investor-relations pages. The weak real is the common thread: exporters such as miners and farm groups earn dollars and gain, while importers and companies with dollar debt feel the squeeze.
For US investors holding Brazilian ADRs (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies), the real’s slide matters as much as the share price, because a weaker currency cuts the dollar value of local profits.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the 12-month low of 154,064, set on 7 November 2025, is the floor, and the 9 October high of 209,067 is the ceiling. The index fell 15.6% in 20 sessions, a drop that has a precedent in our archive.
Our own price history since 2007 shows 10 earlier falls this large; 20 sessions later the index was higher in 6 of 10 cases, with a median gain of 2.9% and a worst case of 19.8% lower. History is not a forecast.
For the real, 5.67 per dollar is the line to watch; the dollar is at its highest close in 12 months. The currency has previously reversed after such spikes in 4 of 9 earlier cases at the 20-session mark, with a median move of -1.5% and a worst case of +13.8%.
Latin America lens: Colombia’s peso (USD/COP up 1.08% on Friday) shows the regional pressure; Mexico’s peso edged firmer. A reader in Lima or Mexico City should watch whether Brazil’s currency drags the region.
07 What to watch
- IGP-10 inflation: The 08:00 BRT print against the 0.8% consensus shapes rate-cut bets.
- IBC-BR activity: A contraction worse than -0.29% would raise growth worries.
- The real near 5.67: A break either way will set the tone for exporters and importers.
- US yields and Fed talk: Further rises in the 10-year yield and rate-hike pricing could hit emerging markets.
Background: Key Market Events for the Week of November 16–20, 2026.
Background: Peru September Growth Slows to 2.43%.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Selic rate now?
The central bank’s Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November. The next decision is due 9 December.
What Brazilian data comes out today?
IGP-10 inflation (consensus 0.8%) and IBC-BR economic activity (consensus -0.29%), both early in the Brasília morning.
Why is the real weak?
The dollar is at its highest close in 12 months, helped by US yields at 5.145% and fears of a Federal Reserve rate rise.
Where is the Ibovespa relative to its high?
It is 17.5% below its 9 October peak and 11.9% above its 12-month low.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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