Rio Times Markets · Peru

Key Facts What happened Peru’s economy grew 2.43% in September 2026 from a year earlier, down from 3.23% in August.

Versus forecast No analyst forecast was published, so there is no beat or miss; growth is 0.8 points below August.

The trend Growth was 3.56% in July and 3.23% in August, so September is the slowest of the three.

Why it moved Mining fell 7.22% and farming 5.44%, while commerce, construction and services kept growing.

What would end it A reading back above 3.23% would show September was a dip; one near 2.43% would confirm cooling.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s economy kept growing in September 2026, but mining and farming pulled the pace down to its slowest of the last three readings.

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What Changed

Peru’s economy grew 2.43% in September 2026 compared with September 2025, according to INEI, the national statistics institute. That is 0.8 percentage points slower than August’s 3.23%.

The RT economic calendar lists no analyst forecast for this release, so the figure cannot be called a beat or a miss. Against the 3.23% of August, it is a clear step down.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Where It Sits In The Trend

Monthly growth has cooled for two readings in a row. It was 3.56% in July, 3.23% in August and 2.43% in September.

Growth is still positive, so the economy is expanding, only more slowly. Two readings are too few to call a lasting turn.

File photo: Lima’s seaside highway, known as the Costa Verde.

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Why Mining And Farming Fell

Mining and hydrocarbons, which means oil and gas, fell 6.32% in September. Mining alone dropped 7.22%, with less copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead pulled from the ground.

Farming fell 5.44%, and crops fell 9.78%. INEI’s report points to heavy rain linked to the El Niño weather pattern, which hurt olives, avocados, onions, sugar cane and other crops.

What Kept Growth Positive

Commerce, construction and other services grew and carried the total. Fishing rose 2.84%, and livestock output rose 1.38%.

That mix shows an economy held up by domestic spending and building work. The sectors that exporters depend on were the weak spot.

What It Means For You

Peru is one of the world’s largest copper producers, so weaker mining output matters beyond its borders. A buyer of Peruvian copper, produce or fish should watch whether the dip in September output repeats.

For investors in Peruvian assets, the figure is a soft print inside a still solid year. A rebound in mining would turn it into a one-month story.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether October will bring mining back, because weather and ore output can shift from month to month. It is also not known how analysts would have judged the result, since the calendar lists no consensus.

The sector detail that INEI publishes with later reports will show whether mining or farming drove most of the drop. That breakdown matters more than the headline for judging how lasting it is.

Sources: INEI, Peru’s national statistics institute, national production report for September 2026, published 15 November 2026, and earlier monthly reports for July and August; the RT economic calendar for the forecast field. This is news, not investment advice.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How fast did Peru’s economy grow in September 2026?

Peru’s economy grew 2.43% year on year in September 2026, according to INEI. That is down from 3.23% in August.

What does year on year mean here?

It compares September 2026 with September 2025. A reading of 2.43% means output was 2.43% higher than a year earlier.

Why did Peru’s growth slow in September?

Mining fell 7.22% and crops fell 9.78%, the latter linked by INEI to heavy rain tied to El Niño. Commerce, construction and services still grew.

What would show the slowdown is lasting?

October data near or below 2.43% would confirm the cooling. A reading back above 3.23% would suggest September was a dip.