Brazil’s Debt Worries Weigh on the Real

Markets: Brazil

Key Facts —Debt. Gross government debt reached 82.93% of GDP (annual economic output) in September, up from 81.95% in June. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Dollar. The dollar closed at R$5.64 on Thursday 12 November, the weakest real in 12 months. —Rates. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, stays at 13.75%; the next decision comes on 9 December. —Bill. A bill to repair government finances passed the Senate’s first vote, 45 to 31. —Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —Prediction markets. On Polymarket, a betting platform, traders price no rate change on 9 December at 90.0% (13 November, 1 p.m. ET).

Brazil’s government finances help set the price of the dollar, the cost of borrowing and the mood of investors.

Brazil’s real closed at R$5.64 to the US dollar in market trading on Thursday 12 November 2026, its weakest in 12 months. That same day the Senate approved the main text of a bill to repair government finances.

For US investors who hold Brazil through ETFs (exchange-traded funds) or ADRs (US-listed receipts of foreign shares), the dollar level changes what those assets are worth. This explainer shows how government debt, the dollar and interest rates are tied together.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How Government Debt Becomes a Market Problem

Brazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil, reports that gross general government debt reached 82.93% of GDP in September 2026. That is up from 81.95% in June, and GDP is the total value of what the economy produces in a year.

Net public sector debt, which nets out financial assets, rose to 69.98% of GDP from 68.49% over the same three months. Both measures rose.

Economist Rafael Perretti of Clear Corretora, a Brazilian brokerage, said in an interview published on Friday 13 November 2026 that rising debt makes investors ask for higher returns on government bonds. That extra return is a risk premium, the reward lenders demand for taking on more risk.

Perretti says rising debt also increases risk aversion. Investors then turn to the dollar as protection, he says.

The São Paulo financial district skyline (file photo). Foto: Zé Carlos Barretta.

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From the Dollar to Interest Rates

The central bank held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% a year after its rate committee, the Copom, met on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The Copom paused its easing.

Perretti argues that a higher dollar keeps interest rates high through inflation, since a pricier dollar lifts import costs. Our report on Brazil’s real interest rate adds detail.

A basis point (bp) is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 bp is a quarter point. The next Copom decision comes on Wednesday 9 December 2026, after a meeting on 8 and 9 December.

Perretti adds that markets price expectations before fiscal changes happen. A credible signal of debt control can therefore lift sentiment before the numbers improve.

What the Senate Bill Does

On Thursday 12 November 2026 the Senate approved the main text of the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, known as PLP 299/2026, by 45 votes to 31. It is estimated to save R$50 billion to R$60 billion in 2027 (about US$8.9 billion to US$10.6 billion at R$5.64, the 12 November market close).

The bill makes a linear 10% cut in tax benefits (breaks and exemptions), with exceptions. It also lowers the spending-growth cap in trigger years, when spending must be contained, from 2.5% to 2% above inflation.

Floor amendments are scheduled for Tuesday 17 November 2026, and the bill then goes to the Câmara, Brazil’s lower house. Only the main text has passed so far.

The 2027 Budget Target

The 2027 budget has to meet a primary surplus target of R$73.22 billion (about US$13.0 billion), or 0.5% of GDP, set in the draft 2027 budget guidelines law. A primary surplus is revenue minus spending, not counting interest on the debt.

At least R$36.61 billion (about US$6.5 billion), or 0.25% of GDP, counts as meeting the target. Whether the government gets there depends on the Senate bill and on the 2027 budget itself.

The 2027 budget is still in Congress and has not been finally approved. The fiscal bill has also passed only its first Senate vote.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, the market “Bank of Brazil decision in December?” shows No change at 90.0%, a 25 bp cut at 6.8% and a 25 bp rise at 1.0%. Traders have put in US$73,952 in total, read on Friday 13 November 2026 at about 1 p.m. ET.

These prices are bets, not polls, and a price is not a forecast. With thin volume and resolution by the central bank’s announced decision, the number cannot tell us why the Copom might move.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Two Ways to Fix the Budget

Perretti says the options are cutting spending, which slows activity, or raising taxes, which can feed inflation. He prefers cutting the size of the state, for example with fewer ministries.

The government’s bill leans on trimming tax breaks, which raises revenue, rather than the spending cuts Perretti prefers. That is our observation of the bill’s 10% cut in tax benefits, and his is one analyst’s view.

What This Means for US Readers

For a US holder of Brazilian ETFs or ADRs, a weaker real lowers the dollar value of those assets. In our reading, Brazil’s rate is also a carry attraction, meaning investors can earn the gap over lower rates elsewhere.

In our reading, debt, the dollar and interest rates are three views of one question: how far investors trust Brazil to pay its way. Perretti says both domestic and external factors matter, and our Financial Morning Call and Brazil coverage follow the backdrop.

What to Watch Next

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the Senate takes floor amendments to the fiscal bill. On Wednesday 9 December 2026 the Copom announces its next rate decision, after meeting on 8 and 9 December.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the Câmara will pass the bill unchanged, or whether the 2027 target will be met. Nor is it known how the market will price the bill.

Those answers will decide how markets read Brazil’s debt. The 17 November amendments and the 9 December Copom meeting are the next fixed points.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Brazil’s government debt affect the dollar?

Economist Rafael Perretti of Clear Corretora says rising debt makes investors ask for higher returns on government bonds and increases risk aversion. Investors then buy the dollar, which he says keeps interest rates high through inflation pass-through.

What is Brazil’s Selic rate now?

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% a year after the Copom decision of Wednesday 4 November 2026. The next decision is on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

What is in Brazil’s fiscal adjustment bill?

The Senate approved the main text on Thursday 12 November 2026 by 45 votes to 31. It cuts tax benefits by a linear 10%, with exceptions, and lowers the spending-growth cap in trigger years, when spending must be contained, from 2.5% to 2% above inflation.

What do prediction markets expect for the December rate decision?

A Polymarket market showed No change at 90.0% on Friday 13 November 2026, at about 1 p.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price is not a forecast.

Sources Central bank of Brazil (Selic, debt series, Copom calendar); Federal Senate; draft 2027 budget guidelines law