Nasdaq Falls 0.9% as US Bond Yield Tops 5% | Global Economy, Nov 14

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Tech sells off as yields climb The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% to 25,136 while the Dow edged up 0.10% to 52,348. The US 10-year yield rose to 5.145%, and growth stocks pay the price when bonds yield that much.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% to 25,136 while the Dow edged up 0.10% to 52,348. The US 10-year yield rose to 5.145%, and growth stocks pay the price when bonds yield that much. Producer prices cool a touch, but stay hot October producer prices rose 6.5% on the year against 6.6% expected, and 0.3% on the month against 0.4%. After hot consumer inflation earlier in the week, the Fed, the US central bank, still has a hike on its mind.

October producer prices rose 6.5% on the year against 6.6% expected, and 0.3% on the month against 0.4%. After hot consumer inflation earlier in the week, the Fed, the US central bank, still has a hike on its mind. Brazil is stuck at 13.75% Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on 4 November and says rates must stay high for longer. A US yield above 5% and a firmer dollar leave the real little help.

S&P 500 7,562 -0.40% Tech drags the index lower Dow Jones 52,348 +0.10% Old-economy names hold up Nasdaq Composite 25,136 -0.91% Growth stocks hit by yields US 10-year yield 5.145% up on the day Bonds rival shares US dollar index 103.411 +0.23% Pressure on emerging currencies Gold (US$/oz) $3,874/oz -0.16% Firm dollar weighs VIX 19.3 +3.21% Nervous, not panicked US producer prices (Oct, y/y) 6.5% vs 6.3% prior Slightly below 6.6% consensus

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict PPI, month on month (Oct) 0.3% 1.4% Cooler than 0.4% consensus PPI, year on year (Oct) 6.5% 6.3% Slightly below 6.6% consensus, still hot Core PPI (calendar measure), month on month (Oct) 0.3% 0.8% In line with consensus Core PPI (calendar measure), year on year (Oct) 5.0% 5.0% In line, no relief EIA commercial crude stocks (w/e 6 Nov) 414.4m barrels (+4.7m) n/a Larger stock build, a supply cushion

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Euro area GDP growth, quarter on quarter (Q3, Eurostat update) 0.4% 0.4% In line with 0.4% consensus Euro area GDP growth, year on year (Q3) 1.3% 1.0% In line with 1.3% consensus Euro area employment change, quarter on quarter (Q3) 0.0% 0.1% Below 0.1% consensus Euro area trade balance (Sep, not seasonally adjusted) -€10.3bn (about -US$11.4bn at EUR/USD 1.102) -€16.6bn Deficit narrows; seasonally adjusted -€8.7bn vs -€7.8bn prior

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Brazil retail sales, y/y (Sep) 1.7% 0.5% Beat 1.0% consensus Brazil retail sales, m/m (Sep) 0.2% 0.2% Beat a forecast fall of 0.2% Colombia retail sales, y/y (Sep) 9.7% 7.3% Beat 8.7% consensus Colombia industrial production, y/y (Sep) 1.5% -3.7% Beat a forecast fall of 0.8% Japan GDP growth rate (Q3) Due Sunday 23:50 Lisbon 0.3 Consensus 0.1 Peru GDP growth rate Due Sunday 15:00 Lisbon 3.23 No consensus listed

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,562 -0.40% Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.667 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026 (RT).

Economic Calendar — Sunday, November 15, 2026 (nothing major is due on Saturday)

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 15:00 PE GDP Growth Rate — 3.23 23:50 JP GDP Capital Expenditure 1.5 -1.2 23:50 JP GDP Price Index — 2.6 23:50 JP GDP External Demand -0.4 0.5 23:50 JP GDP Private Consumption -0.2 0 23:50 JP GDP Growth Rate 0.1 0.3 23:50 JP GDP Growth Annualized 0.3 1.1

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,562 -0.40% Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1028 -0.28% US 10-yr 5.1540 +1.00% VIX 19.30 +3.21% Gold 3,888 +0.06% Brent crude 96.08 +0.27% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,562 -0.40% — — — — — NDX 27,944 -1.22% — — — — — DJI 52,348 +0.10% — — — — — RUT 2,790 -0.31% — — — — — US10Y 5.1540 +1.00% — — — — — VIX 19.30 +3.21% — — — — — DAX 26,750 -0.08% — — — — — FTSE 10,903 +0.36% — — — — — CAC 8,369 +0.09% — — — — — STOXX 664.14 +0.02% — — — — — NIKKEI 61,142 +0.53% — — — — — HSI 23,638 -1.55% — — — — — KOSPI 5,291 -0.98% — — — — — CSI300 4,016 -0.68% — — — — — NIFTY 25,144 -0.44% — — — — — TSX 36,106 -0.09% — — — — — GOLD 3,888 +0.06% -7.32% 3,885 3,927 3,871 151,010 SILVER 48.65 -2.65% -8.34% 49.97 50.73 48.41 49,657 Largest moves today VIX 19.30 +3.21% SILVER 48.65 -2.65% HSI 23,638 -1.55% NDX 27,944 -1.22% US10Y 5.1540 +1.00% KOSPI 5,291 -0.98% CSI300 4,016 -0.68% NIKKEI 61,142 +0.53% The session read The S&P 500 eased 0.40%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. NIKKEI led, while SILVER lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Vale Shares Slip 0.5% Near Yearly Low Read →

01 Tech takes the hit

The S&P 500 closed at 7,562, down 0.40%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% to 25,136. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.10% to 52,348.

That split tells the story. Investors sold growth stocks, whose profits lie far in the future and lose value when yields rise, and kept hold of older industrial names.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 3.21% to 19.3. That is a nervous reading, not a panic.

02 Hot prices, higher yields

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.145% on Friday, a level that makes bonds a real rival to shares. The dollar index gained 0.23% to 103.411.

Producer prices rose 0.3% in October against a consensus of 0.4%, and 6.5% from a year earlier against 6.6% expected. Both were a shade softer than forecast, but the annual rate is up from 6.3% in September.

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Core producer prices, as listed in the RT economic calendar (RT), rose 0.3% on the month, in line with consensus, and 5.0% on the year. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ own core gauge, which also excludes trade margins, rose 0.5% on the month and 4.9% on the year.

That follows hot consumer inflation earlier in the week, which revived fears of a Fed rate hike. The next Fed meeting is on 8 to 9 December.

Gold slipped 0.16% to $3,874/oz as the firmer dollar and higher yields weighed on it.

03 Brazil holds the line

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic, its benchmark rate, at 13.75% on 4 November. The vote was unanimous and ended five straight cuts of 0.25 percentage point.

The minutes, published on 10 November, say rates must stay high for longer. Copom projects 2026 inflation of 5.6%, against a ceiling of 4.5%.

A US yield above 5% and a firm dollar are bad news for the real, because they pull money back to the US. That limits Brazil’s room to cut, even if growth slows.

Domestic data is not weak. Brazilian retail sales rose 1.7% in September from a year earlier, against 1.0% expected, and 0.2% on the month, against a forecast fall of 0.2%.

Colombia was stronger still. Retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against 8.7% expected, and industrial output grew 1.5% against a forecast fall of 0.8%.

US crude stocks rose 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week to 6 November, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA, eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly). Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels and distillates 4.1 million, a cushion for consumers but a small drag for oil exporters such as Brazil and Colombia.

Export sales from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), released on 13 November, matter for Brazil, a rival farm exporter. USDA Soybean Net Export Sales were 1154.8 (prior 1456.1), USDA Soybean Gross Export Sales 1388.2 (prior 1551.5) and USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Total 1166 (prior 1456.1), with USDA Soybean Net Export Sales Next Year at 11.2 (prior 0).

USDA Corn Net Export Sales were 2881.4 (prior 1294.6), USDA Corn Gross Export Sales 2922.3 (prior 1374.2), USDA Corn Net Export Sales Total 3475.8 (prior 1294.6) and USDA Corn Net Export Sales Next Year 594.4 (prior 0). USDA Wheat Net Export Sales were 182.8 (prior 538), USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Total 182.8 (prior 557.2), USDA Wheat Gross Export Sales 198.7 (prior 580.9) and USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Next Year 0 (prior 19.2).

USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales were 360.9 (prior 390.4), USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Total 360.7 (prior 390.7) and USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Next Year -0.2 (prior 0.3). USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales and USDA Soybean Oil Net Export Sales Total were both 1.7 (prior 1.5), while USDA Upland Cotton Net Export Sales were 157.3 (prior 277.5) and USDA Upland Cotton Gross Export Sales 162.3 (prior 292.2).

USDA Beef Net Export Sales were 9.6 (prior 11), USDA Beef Gross Export Sales 12.2 (prior 13), USDA Pork Net Export Sales 39.5 (prior 37.3) and USDA Pork Gross Export Sales 41.5 (prior 39.5). All figures are in USDA reporting units (RT economic calendar, RT).

What to watch today and this week

Sunday: Peru GDP growth rate at 15:00 Lisbon (prior 3.23). Japan third-quarter GDP at 23:50 Lisbon: consensus 0.1 for growth (prior 0.3), 0.3 annualised (prior 1.1), private consumption -0.2, capital spending 1.5.

Peru GDP growth rate at 15:00 Lisbon (prior 3.23). Japan third-quarter GDP at 23:50 Lisbon: consensus 0.1 for growth (prior 0.3), 0.3 annualised (prior 1.1), private consumption -0.2, capital spending 1.5. Monday: Asian markets react to Japan’s GDP and to Friday’s Nasdaq slide and the 5.145% US 10-year yield.

Asian markets react to Japan’s GDP and to Friday’s Nasdaq slide and the 5.145% US 10-year yield. Next week: Fed speakers on hike risk, and whether the 10-year yield holds above 5%.

Fed speakers on hike risk, and whether the 10-year yield holds above 5%. Ongoing: Fed meeting on 8 to 9 December and Copom on 9 December, with the Selic at 13.75% and the dollar index at 103.411.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Nasdaq fall while the Dow rose?

Growth stocks are most sensitive to rising bond yields, so the Nasdaq fell 0.91% to 25,136. The Dow rose 0.10% to 52,348 on firmer older industrial names.

How high is the US 10-year yield?

It ended Friday at 5.145%, up on the day. That makes Treasuries a serious rival to shares and pressures emerging markets.

Did US producer prices cool?

Slightly. October PPI rose 6.5% year on year against 6.6% expected, and 0.3% on the month against 0.4%.

What does this mean for the Brazilian real?

A firm dollar (index 103.411) and a 5%-plus Treasury yield pull money out of emerging markets. That leaves the real with little support while the Selic is 13.75%.

When are the next Fed and Copom meetings?

The Fed meets on 8 to 9 December and Brazil’s Copom on 9 December. Markets expect the Selic to stay unchanged.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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