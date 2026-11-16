Brazil: Tax

On Monday 9 November 2026, the president of São Paulo’s state court suspended ten rulings that had cut a new federal tax out of the state’s sales tax base. The state says a wider version of that outcome would cost it R$10.2 billion (about US$1.8 billion) in 2027 alone, at R$5.56 per dollar (central bank rate, 11 November).

The fight is about Brazil’s tax reform, which starts replacing five old taxes with a value-added tax (VAT) in 2027. For US investors with Brazilian exposure, it is an early test of how the new system will be argued in court.

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Key Facts Dispute. Firms say the new CBS and IBS consumption taxes should stay out of the ICMS state sales tax and ISS city services tax base.

Amount. São Paulo puts the 2027 cost at R$10.2 billion (about US$1.8 billion), for the state alone.

Court. The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) suspended ten rulings for firms on 9 November.

Next. The CBS federal tax replaces PIS and Cofins, two federal revenue levies, from 1 January 2027; the merits remain open.

A Brazilian court fight over whether states and cities may tax the new consumption taxes again now puts nearly US$2 billion of 2027 revenue in doubt. The suspension order does not decide who is right.

What the R$10.2 Billion Actually Is

The figure is not a pile of claims filed by companies. It is a São Paulo state Finance Department (Sefaz-SP) estimate of what the state would lose in 2027 if the CBS were removed from the base of the ICMS, its main sales tax, across the board: R$10.2 billion (about US$1.8 billion), as set out in the TJ-SP suspension order of 9 November 2026.

The estimate builds on 2025, when taking PIS and Cofins out of the ICMS base cut collection by about R$8.8 billion (about US$1.6 billion), per the same order. Of the R$10.2 billion, about R$2.55 billion (about US$460 million) would come out of the 25% share of ICMS that goes to São Paulo’s 645 municipalities.

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Who Is Suing Whom

Companies went to court with writs of mandamus, a fast legal route to block an official act, against the São Paulo state Treasury. They won preliminary injunctions or final rulings in ten cases, from courts in the capital, Santos, Mogi das Cruzes and São José do Rio Preto, according to the TJ-SP order.

The CBS is the new federal tax and the IBS its state and city counterpart. From 2027 the CBS replaces PIS and Cofins, two federal levies on revenue, while ICMS and ISS (the city services tax) are phased out between 2029 and 2032 and end in 2033, under Complementary Law 214 of 2025.

The Legal Argument

Companies argue that charging ICMS on top of a tax that is itself part of the price amounts to “tax on tax”. They point to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ruling of 2017 (RE 574.706) that removed ICMS from the PIS and Cofins base.

The state replies that the law is silent on a reverse exclusion. Complementary Law 214/2025 says ICMS and ISS do not enter the IBS and CBS base, but it has no matching rule that takes the new taxes out of the ICMS base.

Why It Matters Beyond São Paulo

São Paulo is Brazil’s largest state economy, and ICMS is the main income of every state, so a loss of R$10.2 billion (about US$1.8 billion) would squeeze state budgets and the municipal transfers that fund health and schools. If the companies prevail nationwide, the burden shifts to states; if the states win, firms that stop paying the tax may have to repay it with interest.

The state asked that the suspension also cover future rulings. That request was refused because no such rulings existed yet.

The Counter-View

The taxpayers who won in the ten suspended cases argue that the law has no basis for charging ICMS on the new taxes; the suspension only freezes the effects of their wins. The São Paulo state Attorney General’s Office (PGE-SP) says the exclusion has no legal basis and would hit state revenue.

The order itself does not decide who is right. It only says the revenue risk justified a pause.

What Is Not Known

No court has yet ruled on the merits at higher level, and no hearing date at the STF or the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) has been confirmed. It is also not known how many companies have filed similar suits nationwide, or whether other states will copy São Paulo’s request.

The R$10.2 billion is a state projection, not a court-set figure, and it assumes every company wins. Whether Congress will clarify the law, for example in a further complementary law after Complementary Law 227 of 13 January 2026, is not settled.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is 1 January 2027, when the CBS takes over from PIS and Cofins under Complementary Law 214/2025 and the dispute turns into real money. The second is the TJ-SP review of the ten suspended rulings, for which the court has not published a date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the R$10.2 billion in the Brazil tax dispute?

It is São Paulo’s estimate that the state would lose R$10.2 billion (about US$1.8 billion) in 2027 if the CBS were removed from the ICMS base across the board. The figure comes from the state Finance Department, via the 9 November 2026 court order.

Who suspended the rulings, and when?

Francisco Loureiro, president of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, suspended ten rulings that had cut the CBS and IBS from the ICMS base. The order is dated 9 November 2026, in case 2270251-20.2026.8.26.0000.

What are CBS and IBS?

They are the two new consumption taxes of Brazil’s tax reform. The CBS is federal and replaces PIS and Cofins from 2027; the IBS is shared by states and cities and replaces ICMS and ISS by 2033.

Is the dispute settled?

No. The court only paused the ten rulings because of the revenue risk. The question of whether the new taxes belong in the ICMS base has not been decided on the merits.