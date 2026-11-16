An Aeromexico Connect Embraer 190 on a runway (file photo). The photo does not show Saltillo or the new route. Photo: Aeroprints.com / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Eve Air Mobility, the electric air-taxi unit of Brazilian jet maker Embraer, has turned a loose promise into a contract for up to 12 flying taxis. The buyer is FlyBIS, a Brazilian air-taxi start-up, and the company said in a US filing on 4 November that only two of the 12 are firm orders.

The aircraft are eVTOLs, electric machines that take off and land vertically like a helicopter but cruise like a small plane. For US investors, the deal matters because Eve trades in New York as EVEX and has so far booked mostly non-binding interest.

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FlyBIS plans to fly the aircraft in southern Brazil, starting with links between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. No aircraft can carry paying passengers yet.

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Key Facts Who: Eve, Embraer’s electric air-taxi unit, and FlyBIS, a Brazilian air-taxi start-up.

What: A binding deal for up to 12 eVTOLs: two firm orders plus ten purchase rights.

Where: Southern Brazil, first the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

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As of: 16 November 2026, 03:00 GMT

Eve has firm orders for two air taxis from FlyBIS, with room for ten more, but no delivery date.

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What the Deal Says

Eve announced on 4 November that it and FlyBIS signed a binding agreement for up to 12 aircraft. It comprises two firm orders and purchase rights for 10 additional units.

The contract builds on a letter of intent, a non-binding pledge, that the two companies announced in 2022 for up to 40 aircraft. The binding version is therefore far smaller than the original promise.

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Eve did not disclose a price or a delivery date in its filing. It said only that it expects the first flight of its first conforming prototype, the version built to final design, in the second half of 2027.

File photo: an Aeroméxico Connect Embraer 190 jet on a runway. Eve, which is developing electric air taxis, is a separate company backed by Embraer.

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Where Eve Stands

Eve said its pipeline is about 2,500 aircraft with a total non-binding backlog value of roughly US$12.6 billion at list prices. Most of that figure comes from letters of intent that may still change.

The aircraft is a “lift plus cruise” design with separate lift and forward-flight propulsion. Eve expects a range of about 60 miles (100 km), and it will be piloted at launch.

On regulation, Brazil’s civil aviation agency ANAC published the Basis of Certification, the rulebook for approval, in November 2024. Eve applied for validation by the European regulator EASA in March 2026, and EASA accepted the application in April.

The US Federal Aviation Administration formalised its validation process in 2023, and Eve expects the concurrent type validation in 2028. In September 2026, Brazil’s federal Ministry of Ports and Airports, which oversees airports, convened aviation authorities, government officials and Eve to discuss certification, landing sites, energy supply, safety and airspace.

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How This Fits Embraer

Eve is a separate listed company backed by Embraer, whose jet business is the one driving the numbers. Our coverage shows JPMorgan keeping Embraer among its top picks and Embraer raising its 2026 outlook.

Embraer’s own order book is a different story, covered in our report on its record backlog. Eve’s air taxis are a long-dated option on a new market, not a near-term earnings driver.

What It Means for You

A US investor in EVEX gets a small but real signal that a Brazilian buyer will sign a binding contract. Two firm aircraft are tiny against a pipeline of about 2,500, so the share price still depends on certification progress rather than this order.

A traveller will not ride one soon. The 2027 prototype flight and regulator approvals must come first, so any commercial flights in Santa Catarina or Rio Grande do Sul are years away.

What Is Not Known

The price of the two firm aircraft and any deposit were not disclosed. The delivery dates, and the date when FlyBIS may exercise its ten purchase rights, were also not stated.

It is not confirmed when ANAC will certify the aircraft for passenger service. The filing gives no date for the first commercial route.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did FlyBIS actually order?

FlyBIS placed two firm orders. It also holds purchase rights for ten more, which makes up to 12 in total.

Can the aircraft carry passengers today?

No. Eve has not yet flown its first conforming prototype, which it expects in the second half of 2027, and Brazil’s aviation regulator has not yet certified the design.

Why does a US reader care?

Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under EVEX and is backed by Embraer. Its orders are non-binding or small so far, so each binding contract is a data point for investors.

Sources: Eve Holding Form 8-K, press release of 4 November 2026 (US Securities and Exchange Commission); Eve investor relations, 2022 letter of intent.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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