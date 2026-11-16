Mateus Q1 Profit R$213M ($42M), -21.8%; SSS -7.3%.

Grupo Mateus, a Brazilian supermarket and wholesale chain based in the Northeast, sold less in the shops it already runs: same-store sales, the sales of stores open in both periods, fell 4.7% in the third quarter of 2026. The drop is smaller than the 8.0% fall of the second quarter, so the question is whether demand is turning.

The chain’s results are a public gauge of how Northeast families are spending. This article reads the numbers for shoppers and investors.

We have already covered the profit figures in our report on the quarterly profit drop. This article looks at what the demand picture means and what remains unconfirmed.

Key Facts Who: Grupo Mateus, a supermarket and wholesale chain listed on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange.

What: Same-store sales fell 4.7% in the third quarter of 2026.

Trend: The fall is smaller than the 8.0% drop in the second quarter.

As of: 16 November 2026, 03:00 GMT

Net revenue at Grupo Mateus was down 0.4% at R$10.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion), while net profit also fell year on year.

Grupo Mateus is selling less per shop, but the decline has eased from the previous quarter. Its profit also fell year on year.

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What the Numbers Show

Grupo Mateus said in its third-quarter results, released on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that net revenue was R$10.7 billion (about US$1.9 billion), down 0.4% from a year earlier. Consolidated net profit was R$322.4 million (about US$57 million), and EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, was R$767.7 million (about US$137 million).

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The EBITDA margin was 7.2%. Conversions use the central bank’s selling rate of R$5.6143 per US$1 on 12 November, rounded.

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Why Same-Store Sales Matter

Same-store sales strip out the effect of new openings, so they show demand inside existing shops. A fall of 4.7% means each shop sold noticeably less than a year before.

When that happens, fixed costs such as rent, staff and electricity typically take a bigger share of each real (the Brazilian currency) earned. The profit fall also reflects tax: income tax and social contribution swung from a gain in the third quarter of 2025 to a charge in 2026.

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What It Means for You

For a US investor, Grupo Mateus is listed on B3 in Brazil, so US exposure usually comes through emerging-market funds. Its numbers are a useful read on the Brazilian consumer, which matters for any fund holding Brazilian retailers or banks.

For readers following Brazil, the Northeast is the chain’s home region. Our Brazil coverage tracks those pressures, and The Rio Times Latin America Power Index places them in the wider national picture.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm from a primary transcript what management said on the 13 November call about regional demand. Market-wide Northeast retail growth, debt levels and spending plans are therefore left out.

Official regional retail figures from the national statistics office, IBGE, for September 2026 were not available to us when we wrote this. Guidance and any dividend decision are also unknown.

Related coverage: our afropunk brazil guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Grupo Mateus say Northeast demand is improving?

The company held an earnings call on Friday, 13 November 2026, but we could not confirm its remarks against a primary transcript. We therefore do not quote them.

Why do same-store sales matter?

They compare shops open in both periods, so they show whether each store sells more or less. Grupo Mateus said they fell 4.7% in the third quarter.

Where can I read the company’s own results?

Grupo Mateus publishes its release, presentation and filings on its investor relations site. The third-quarter release came out on 12 November 2026 after market close.

Sources: Grupo Mateus third-quarter 2026 earnings release, 12 November 2026 (investor relations); Central Bank of Brazil PTAX selling rate, 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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