Mexican National Guard vehicles at the entrance of Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022; the National Guard is one of the forces named in the operation. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Americans care because he was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Many also know his story from the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico”, in which the actor Diego Luna plays him.

Key Facts Who. Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, 80, founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara drug cartel, convicted in two cases.

When. He died on Sunday 15 November 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Cause. Multiple organ failure, after a Friday transfer from prison to a private hospital.

Sentences. Two terms totalling 77 years, including 37 for the murder of a US agent.

Time. As of 15 November 2026, 5:00 p.m. ET (22:00 GMT)

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the convicted founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara drug cartel, died on Sunday 15 November 2026 at the age of 80. The man nicknamed “El Jefe de Jefes” (Boss of Bosses) died in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, according to the state’s security secretariat.

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What We Know

The Jalisco state security secretariat (Secretaría de Seguridad de Jalisco, SSJ) said he lost his life on 15 November at medical facilities in Guadalajara. It said he had been kept under observation with a “guarded prognosis” beforehand.

The SSJ is the Jalisco state body responsible for public security. Jalisco is the western Mexican state whose capital is Guadalajara.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Medical staff put the time of death at about 14:00 local time. The cause was multiple organ failure, known in Spanish as “falla orgánica múltiple”.

Milenio, a Mexican newspaper, reported the news at 15:15 Mexico City time. Aristegui Noticias, a Mexican news site, followed at 15:34.

Milenio reported that he was moved on Friday 13 November from Puente Grande, a prison in Jalisco state, to a private hospital in the Lomas del Country neighbourhood. The newspaper said he reportedly had low blood-oxygen levels.

He was held at Puente Grande when he died. In 2022 a judge granted him the possibility of serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

Aristegui Noticias reported that he stayed in prison because the federal prosecutor’s office (FGR) challenged that ruling. The FGR is Mexico’s national prosecution service.

Church and fountain square in Ocotlán, in Jalisco state, the state where Félix Gallardo was held. File photo, not from the day. photo, undated. A church and fountain on a town square in Ocotlán, Jalisco, the town at the other end of the Tototlán road. Photo: Bambirucho, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Camarena Case Still Matters

Félix Gallardo received two sentences totalling 77 years. One was 40 years for drug crimes, arms possession and bribery.

The other was 37 years for the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. El Financiero, a Mexican business newspaper, also names the pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar in connection with the case.

He was arrested in April 1989. El Financiero gives the date as 8 April 1989 in Guadalajara.

Camarena was a US agent, so the case concerns Americans as well as Mexicans. Félix Gallardo was convicted of that crime, and his death does not change the verdict.

El Financiero reported on 15 November 2026 that “Narcos: Mexico” portrays him, with Diego Luna in the role. Luna has said of Félix Gallardo and people tied to him: “no quiero ningún contacto con ellos” (I want no contact with them).

“Narcos: Mexico” is a Netflix crime drama about the rise of Mexican drug trafficking. El Financiero published its Luna story on the day of the death.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from a family member or lawyer, and funeral plans are not known. We also found no statement from US authorities, including the DEA, by 5:00 p.m. ET (22:00 GMT).

It is unclear whether the private hospital named by Milenio is the same place where he died. The SSJ referred only to “medical facilities” in Guadalajara.

What It Means for US Readers

Readers should note that the hospital details come from a single newspaper, Milenio. The 14:00 time of death comes from medical staff and we have not confirmed it independently.

Those most directly connected are the DEA, whose agent Camarena was killed, and Americans who know the case through “Narcos: Mexico”. The confirmed facts show no effect on markets, travel or policy.

Reports so far describe a death in hospital after a transfer from prison. We do not go beyond what the SSJ and the named outlets have confirmed.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo?

He founded the Guadalajara cartel and was known as “El Jefe de Jefes” (Boss of Bosses). He was convicted in two cases, with sentences totalling 77 years.

When and how did he die?

He died on Sunday 15 November 2026, aged 80, at about 14:00 local time. The Jalisco state security secretariat confirmed his death, and the reported cause was multiple organ failure.

Why was he in prison?

He received 40 years for drug crimes, arms possession and bribery. He received another 37 years for the kidnapping and murder of US DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Was he still in prison when he died?

He was held at Puente Grande, but Milenio reported he was moved to a private hospital on Friday 13 November. A judge allowed house arrest in 2022, yet prosecutors challenged the ruling and he stayed in prison.

Sources: Jalisco state security secretariat (SSJ) statement; Milenio; Aristegui Noticias; El Financiero.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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