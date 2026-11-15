Rio Times Markets · The Week Ahead

Key Facts —Brazil The monthly activity index of the central bank (IBC-Br), a gauge of the economy, is due Monday 16 November at 12.00 pm UTC; the previous reading was 0.3%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Chile Third-quarter GDP growth is due Wednesday 18 November at 11.30 am UTC, from the Central Bank of Chile. —Colombia Third-quarter GDP growth is due Tuesday 17 November at 3.00 pm UTC; the second quarter grew 3.5% year on year, the statistics office DANE reported. —Holidays Monday 16 November is a public holiday in Mexico and Colombia, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday in Brazil. —South Africa The central bank announces its rate decision on Thursday 19 November, a day after inflation data. —United States US retail sales (Tuesday) and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading (Friday, preliminary 51.0) set the tone for the dollar.

A short week for Latin America, with holidays in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, brings Brazil’s activity index, Chile and Colombia GDP and South Africa’s rate decision.

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A week of global data and central-bank decisions for investors in Latin America.

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Monday 16 and Friday 20 November are public holidays in parts of Latin America, so trading is thinner on those days. The data that remains is led by Brazil’s monthly activity index on Monday and growth figures from Colombia on Tuesday and Chile on Wednesday.

Outside the region, South Africa’s central bank decides on interest rates on Thursday after inflation data on Wednesday. US retail sales on Tuesday and consumer sentiment on Friday shape the dollar, which matters for Latin American currencies.

Three Themes for the Week

Holidays thin the calendar: Mexico and Colombia on Monday 16 November and Brazil on Friday 20 November.

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Growth data from Brazil, Colombia and Chile will show how the region’s economies are holding up. South Africa’s inflation figure on Wednesday comes before its central bank’s rate decision on Thursday.

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The Week, Day by Day

Monday, November 16, 2026

Brazil’s IBC-Br, the central bank’s monthly index of economic activity, is the main release, after a reading of 0.3% before. Monday is a public holiday in Mexico and Colombia, so local trading is expected to be quiet.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 12.00 pm Brazil IBC-BR Economic Activity -0.29 0.3 Europe 10.00 am Euro area Industrial Production 0.1 -1.1 World 2.00 am China Unemployment Rate — 5.2 World 2.00 am China Retail Sales 0.8 1.1 World 2.00 am China Industrial Production YTD — 5.3 World 2.30 am Thailand GDP Growth Rate 0.7 -0.2 World 4.30 am Japan Industrial Production — 2.7 World 8.00 am Switzerland GDP Growth Rate — 1.5 World 11.00 am Kazakhstan GDP Growth Rate — 4.1 World 11.00 am Israel GDP Growth Annualized 1st Est — 15.4 World 12.00 pm Nigeria Inflation Rate — 14.63 World 1.00 pm Poland Core Inflation Rate 2.9 3.1 World 1.30 pm Canada Inflation Rate 0.4 0.1 World 7.00 pm UAE Inflation Rate — —

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Colombia publishes third-quarter GDP growth at 3.00 pm UTC, after 3.5% year on year in the second quarter, while US retail sales excluding gasoline and autos are due at 1.30 pm UTC (previous 0.2%). A weak US reading would usually soften the dollar, which helps Latin American currencies.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 3.00 pm Colombia GDP Growth Rate NSA — 3.5 US 1.30 pm United States Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos — 0.2 US 2.15 pm United States Industrial Production — 2.25 Europe 7.00 am United Kingdom Unemployment Rate 4.7 4.7 Europe 9.00 am Italy Inflation Rate — 0.7 World 8.30 am Hong Kong Unemployment Rate — 3.9 World 1.00 pm Hungary Interest Rate Decision — 5.5 World 11.50 pm Japan Balance of Trade -956 -556.5

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Chile’s third-quarter GDP growth is the main regional release; a stronger reading than the calendar’s consensus would count as a positive surprise. South Africa’s inflation rate follows, after 4.5% in September, according to Statistics South Africa.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 11.30 am Chile GDP Growth Rate -0.8 -0.2 LatAm 3.00 pm Colombia Balance of Trade FOB — -2770 Europe 7.00 am United Kingdom Inflation Rate 3.7 3.5 Europe 7.00 am United Kingdom PPI Input — 1.5 Europe 10.00 am Euro area Inflation Rate 4 3.8 World 4.00 am Malaysia GDP Growth Rate 5.3 6 World 7.30 am Indonesia Interest Rate Decision 5.75 5.75 World 8.00 am South Africa Inflation Rate 5.1 4.5 World 8.00 am Austria Inflation Rate — 3.68 World 8.30 am Iceland Interest Rate Decision — — World 11.00 am Ghana Interest Rate Decision — —

Thursday, November 19, 2026

South Africa’s central bank announces its interest-rate decision at 1.00 pm UTC, with no consensus listed. Argentina’s trade balance for October follows at 7.00 pm UTC, from the statistics office INDEC.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 7.00 pm Argentina Balance of Trade — 2976 LatAm 11.30 pm Peru Current Account to GDP — 2.7 US 1.30 pm United States Initial Jobless Claims 196 200 Europe 5.30 am Netherlands Unemployment Rate — 4 Europe 9.00 am Euro area Current Account s.a — 8.709 World 12.30 am Australia Unemployment Rate — 4.7 World 4.00 am Malaysia Inflation Rate — 0.1 World 1.00 pm South Africa Interest Rate Decision — — World 11.30 pm Japan Inflation Rate — 2.1

Friday, November 20, 2026

Mexico’s retail sales are due at 12.00 pm UTC and the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading for November at 3.00 pm UTC, after a preliminary 51.0. Friday is a national holiday in Brazil, the Black Awareness Day, so the B3 stock exchange is closed.

Region Time Country Event Cons. Prior LatAm 12.00 pm Mexico Retail Sales — 1.2 US 3.00 pm United States Michigan Consumer Sentiment — 51.0 Europe 12.01 am United Kingdom Consumer Confidence Index — -24 Europe 7.00 am United Kingdom Retail Sales ex Fuel -0.1 -0.7 Europe 7.00 am Germany Producer Price Index 0.9 1.9 Europe 3.00 pm Euro area Consumer Confidence -17.9 -17.9 World 3.00 am Indonesia Current Account to GDP — -3.3 World 7.00 am Denmark GDP Growth Rate — 4.6 World 7.00 am Sweden Unemployment Rate — 8.1 World 8.30 am Hong Kong Inflation Rate — 0.3 World 12.00 pm Sri Lanka Interest Rate Decision — — World 1.00 pm Nigeria GDP Growth Rate — 4.43 World 1.30 pm Canada Retail Sales 0.7 1.2

All times UTC, on the twelve-hour clock. Consensus and prior as published by the data provider; a dash means no forecast was published.

The Week in Context

Dates and times on this page come from a market-data calendar and are given in UTC; Brazil is three hours behind UTC and Mexico City six. Consensus and previous figures in the tables come from the calendar feed and are shown only where one is published; the official release is the reference.

Each release is published by the country’s statistics office or central bank, and the first reading can be revised later.

The Bottom Line

The week brings more holidays than headline decisions for Latin America, so single releases such as Brazil’s IBC-Br and Chile’s GDP can stand out. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Brazil’s IBC-Br released?

Monday 16 November 2026 at 12.00 pm UTC; the previous reading was 0.3%.

Which Latin American holidays fall in this week?

Monday 16 November is a public holiday in Mexico and Colombia, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday in Brazil.

When does South Africa’s central bank decide on rates?

Thursday 19 November 2026; the central bank’s statement of September named this date.

Sources: RT economic calendar, Central Bank of Brazil, South African Reserve Bank, Central Bank of Chile. This is news, not investment advice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error