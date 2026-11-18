On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Supreme Court is still one judge short. The seat has stood empty since Justice Barroso retired in October 2025, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has named no new pick since the Senate rejected his first on 29 April.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) is Brazil’s top court and has 11 justices, so it now sits with 10. The Senate threw out Lula’s first nominee, Jorge Messias, the government’s top lawyer (Attorney General), on 29 April 2026.

For readers in the United States, this is a live test of Brazil’s checks and balances. Lula, re-elected in the 25 October 2026 runoff, will start a new term on 5 January 2027 facing a Senate that can veto his court picks.

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Key Facts Vacancy. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) has 10 sitting justices for 11 seats.

Nominee. Lula nominated Attorney General Jorge Messias. The Senate rejected him on 29 April 2026.

Vote. The Senate voted 42 against and 34 in favour, with 1 abstention. It needed 41 yes votes.

Status. No new nominee as of 18 November; the seat has been empty since October 2025.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto platform, prices a nomination by 31 December at 63.8%. Stand: 12:50 ET, 18 November.

Brazil’s top court has an empty seat, and the Senate has already rejected one nominee for it. Nobody knows yet whom Lula will pick or when.

Big Picture

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired early from the STF, leaving one of its 11 seats open. Lula then nominated Jorge Messias, his attorney general, to fill it, recorded as Senate message no. 7 of 2026.

The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) first approved Messias by 16 votes to 11. On Wednesday 29 April 2026, the full Senate rejected him by 42 votes to 34, with 1 abstention and 77 senators voting.

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A nominee needed 41 yes votes, an absolute majority of the 81 senators, and Messias fell 7 short. The Senate’s news service called it the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee in 132 years.

The earlier rejections came in 1894, under President Floriano Peixoto. Any new nominee must pass a CCJ hearing and win 41 of the 81 Senate votes.

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Why It Matters

Davi Alcolumbre, a senator from Amapá state and member of the União Brasil party, a centre-right group, is Senate President. He and Lula resumed their dialogue in August 2026, and any court nominee must pass his chamber.

A court with 10 sitting justices still decides every case, including politically charged ones. The 29 April vote showed that the Senate can veto the president’s picks for it.

That vote ended 132 years without a rejection of a Supreme Court nominee. It makes the next choice a test of whether Lula can name someone who clears 41 votes.

File photo: the twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, home of the Senate.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 167,537.95

-1.34% +7.04% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.85 +1.14% EUR / BRL 6.41 +0.95% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 88.96 -3.25% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +0.90% AZZA3 Consumer Staples +0.88% ABEV3 Materials +0.38% SUZB3 Industrials -0.13% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.58% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities -2.10% ENEV3 Financials -2.45% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy -2.56% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

167,537.95

-1.34%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,770.84

-0.88%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,362.59

-1.09%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 167,537.95 -1.34% +7.04% 169,816.64 — — — USD/BRL 5.85 +1.14% +9.85% 5.78 5.85 5.85 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.17 -1.84% +30.86% 43.98 44.10 42.52 30,394,300 VALE3 59.00 -2.22% -9.26% 60.34 60.04 58.79 26,629,700 ITUB4 40.19 -1.71% +3.23% 40.89 40.94 40.13 23,236,800 BBDC4 14.08 -2.29% -26.24% 14.41 14.52 14.08 40,089,300 BBAS3 14.12 -3.42% -35.47% 14.62 14.72 14.06 68,554,600 B3SA3 14.30 -2.39% +1.78% 14.65 14.79 13.98 71,362,300 ABEV3 16.07 +0.88% +16.96% 15.93 16.13 15.85 33,939,000 WEGE3 51.38 +0.45% +18.28% 51.15 51.99 51.14 8,884,800 PRIO3 61.87 -3.27% +54.52% 63.96 63.81 61.50 6,098,400 SUZB3 55.60 +0.38% +14.57% 55.39 56.46 55.09 5,955,400 RENT3 29.45 -0.71% -31.51% 29.66 30.24 29.45 14,177,400 AZZA3 15.78 +0.90% -47.96% 15.64 16.59 15.48 3,846,000 CSNA3 3.65 -3.18% -55.21% 3.77 3.88 3.65 17,767,400 GGBR4 25.59 +3.65% +37.21% 24.69 25.89 24.70 16,705,200 ENEV3 26.13 -2.10% +35.46% 26.69 27.03 25.72 17,583,300 Largest moves today GGBR4

25.59

+3.65% BBAS3

14.12

-3.42% PRIO3

61.87

-3.27% CSNA3

3.65

-3.18% B3SA3

14.30

-2.39% BBDC4

14.08

-2.29% VALE3

59.00

-2.22% ENEV3

26.13

-2.10% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.34%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Miner Peñoles Signs 20-Year Solar Power Deal Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, runs a market on whether Lula announces a nominee for the court by 31 December. It priced a yes at 63.8% (the implied probability), with US$15,627 traded on this contract as of 12:50 ET (17:50 UTC) on 18 November 2026.

This is one of four deadline contracts in the series, three of which have expired, and together they have seen US$38,947 traded. These are bets, not polls, and the price says nothing about who the nominee will be.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whom Lula will nominate, or when. No nominee had been announced as of 18 November 2026.

No dated checkpoint from a primary source is confirmed, so we list none to watch. The Polymarket contract above was still open on 18 November.

It is also not known whether the Senate would approve a new name. Any nominee must still pass the CCJ hearing and win 41 votes.

What It Means for You

If you follow Brazil from the United States, expect the empty seat to stay in the news until a name is announced. The court keeps working with 10 justices in the meantime.

Watch for the nomination itself, then for the CCJ hearing that must follow under Senate rules. Our Brazil coverage tracks each step.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brazil’s Supreme Court missing a justice?

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired early, and the Senate rejected Lula’s nominee, Jorge Messias, on 29 April 2026. No replacement has been announced as of 18 November.

How many votes does a nominee need?

A nominee needs 41 of the 81 senators, an absolute majority, after a CCJ hearing. Messias received 34 yes votes and 42 no votes.

Has Lula named a new nominee?

Not as of 18 November 2026. Polymarket, a crypto platform, priced an announcement by 31 December at 63.8% at 12:50 ET.

Sources: Brazilian Senate, matter MSF 7/2026 · Brazilian Senate news service, 29 April 2026 · Polymarket