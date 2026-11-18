The MASP museum on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, undated. Photo: Edson Aoki, CC BY-SA, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · COMPANIES

Brazil’s costs of doing business have got worse, according to one of the country’s best-known bankers. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Banco Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks, said so in São Paulo on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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He said interest rates, labour charges, taxes and logistics had all worsened in recent years, and that the overall balance is still one of worsening. For US investors in Brazilian stocks, the comment lands while the central bank holds its main rate at 13.75%.

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Key Facts The speaker Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of Bradesco’s board, spoke in São Paulo on 18 November.

The claim He said interest rates, labour charges, taxes and logistics worsened in recent years.

The rate Brazil’s central bank has held its Selic benchmark at 13.75% since 17 September 2026.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 84% to no rate change on 9 December (18 November, 10:22 ET).

A bank chairman says Brazil’s business costs have risen, just as a new study puts the yearly burden at about US$603 billion.

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Why a Bank Chairman Is Talking About Costs

Trabuco spoke at the launch of a new measurement of the Custo Brasil, or “Brazil Cost”, the extra expense of producing, hiring and investing in the country. The Movimento Brasil Competitivo (MBC), a business-led group that campaigns for competitiveness, presented it on 18 November 2026 with technical support from Monitor Deloitte, the consulting arm of Deloitte.

The study puts the Custo Brasil at R$3.5 trillion (about US$603 billion at about R$5.80 per US dollar, the RT market-data rate of 18 November 2026) for 2025, equal to 27.5% of GDP, according to MBC figures released on 18 November 2026. Because it adds real interest rates, insecurity and illegality for the first time since 2019, MBC’s earlier series is not directly comparable.

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File photo: high-rise offices and apartment towers in São Paulo, Brazil's financial capital.

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What We Know

Brazil’s central bank cut the Selic, the benchmark overnight rate, from 14.00% to 13.75% effective 17 September 2026, and it still stood at 13.75% on 18 November, according to the central bank’s own data series. The Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, did not change it at its meeting on 3 and 4 November.

MBC counts the cost of real interest rates, meaning rates after inflation, at R$363 billion (about US$63 billion) a year. It puts Brazil’s real rate at 10.7% against 0.9% in its comparison group, according to the 18 November 2026 study.

On taxes, MBC says the private-sector burden is 17.5% of GDP in 2025, against an average of 14.7% for OECD countries, a club of mostly rich economies. The study counts R$457 billion under taxes (about US$79 billion) a year.

Why It Matters

Bradesco reported recurring net income of R$7.1 billion (about US$1.2 billion) for the third quarter, reported in late October 2026. Its bad-loan ratio, loans overdue by more than 90 days, rose to 4.6% from 4.1% a year before.

A chairman who blames high rates and taxes is describing the conditions his own lender operates in. US holders of Brazilian American depositary receipts, which are US-listed shares in foreign companies, watch these costs because they shape credit growth and loan losses.

The rate is the part investors can price. At 13.75%, the benchmark rate leaves borrowing costly, and the MBC study counts business financing alone at R$648 billion (about US$112 billion) of extra yearly cost.

What to Watch

The Copom meets on 8 and 9 December 2026, and its decision is due on 9 December. The minutes, which explain the vote, follow on 15 December 2026.

A second checkpoint, a date for any government response to the study, has not been confirmed. Trabuco called for cutting the Custo Brasil to be a state policy that outlasts governments.

What It Means for You

If you own Brazilian shares or funds, treat the comment as a reminder that high borrowing costs weigh on companies and banks alike. If you run a business that sells into Brazil, expect costs for credit, logistics and paperwork to stay heavy for now.

Travellers and expats feel it more slowly, through prices for goods that carry freight and tax. None of this predicts the next rate move.

What Is Not Known

The MBC’s own report and a transcript of Trabuco’s speech were not available to us, so his exact wording rests on the reports of the event. We do not know whether Bradesco will say more about the study.

We do not know how the Copom will vote in December.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put 84% on no change to Brazil’s rate in December, 6% on a 0.25 point cut and 4.3% on a cut of 0.5 point or more, with US$113,151 traded as of 10:22 a.m. ET on 18 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by the central bank.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Bradesco Chairman Say?

Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi said on 18 November 2026 that interest rates, labour charges, taxes and logistics got worse in recent years. He spoke at the launch of the new Custo Brasil study in São Paulo.

What Is the Custo Brasil?

It is a measure of the extra yearly cost of producing, hiring and investing in Brazil compared with rich economies. The 2025 estimate is R$3.5 trillion (about US$603 billion), or 27.5% of GDP, according to MBC.

What Is Brazil's Interest Rate Now?

The Selic stands at 13.75%, unchanged since 17 September 2026, according to the central bank. The next Copom decision is due on 9 December 2026.

Is This Investment Advice?

No. It reports a public speech and published data, and prices of bets on rate decisions are not forecasts.

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil, Selic target series 432, data to 18 November 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, Copom meeting calendar 2026; Movimento Brasil Competitivo, new Custo Brasil measurement, launched 18 November 2026; Banco Bradesco, third-quarter 2026 results, October 2026; Polymarket, Brazil December rate-decision market, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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