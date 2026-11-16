Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Court has had an empty seat since October 2025, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now plans to agree a pick with the Senate first. On Monday 16 November 2026, CNN Brasil, a Brazilian news network, reported that Lula plans to meet Davi Alcolumbre, Brazil’s Senate chief, who leads the upper house, to agree on a court pick.

The Senate must approve any nominee, and it rejected the last one, Jorge Messias, on 29 April. CNN Brasil says the government wants to avoid a second defeat.

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Key Facts What. Talks on a pick for the Supreme Federal Court (STF) seat, empty since October 2025.

Next. Lula plans to name a nominee in November, with a Senate committee hearing planned for early December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices 50% that Lula names a nominee by 31 December (1:20 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 16 November 2026, 18:20 GMT

Brazil’s top court has a vacancy, and the president and the Senate must agree on who fills it. A first attempt failed in April.

How the Seat Stayed Empty

Luís Roberto Barroso retired early from the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in October 2025, Agência Senado, the Senate’s own news agency, recorded. In November 2025 Lula nominated Jorge Messias, then the Advocate General of the Union, the government’s chief lawyer.

CNN Brasil reported on 29 April 2026 that Alcolumbre had backed Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, for the seat. It added that Alcolumbre was not told in advance of the Messias nomination.

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On Wednesday 29 April 2026 the Senate plenary rejected Messias by 42 votes against and 34 in favour, Agência Senado reported. A nominee needs at least 41 of the 81 senators, so he finished seven votes short.

It was the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee in 132 years, according to Agência Senado. The only five earlier rejections all came in 1894, under the government of Marshal Floriano Peixoto, then Brazil’s president.

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) had approved Messias by 16 votes to 11 on the same day. CNN Brasil reports that the government does not want to repeat the mistake of announcing a name without first agreeing it with Alcolumbre.

CNN Brasil writes that a pick with Alcolumbre’s sympathy would avoid the approval difficulty of a new National Congress with a right-leaning make-up. That Congress is the one chosen in the October 2026 elections.

The plenary of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, where a Supreme Court nominee needs 41 votes. (Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, 2024)

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What We Know

CNN Brasil reported on 16 November 2026 that Lula, described as the re-elected president, plans to meet Alcolumbre to discuss a nominee and the voting process. The idea is that the meeting happens this week.

The idea at the Planalto Palace, the presidential office, is that Lula announces a name this month. That would let the CCJ hold its hearing in early December, CNN Brasil said.

Lula has signalled he will not insist on Messias, CNN Brasil reported. He is open, for a short period, to naming someone with Alcolumbre’s backing.

CNN Brasil names three favourites who enjoy Alcolumbre’s sympathy: Rodrigo Pacheco, whom Alcolumbre had backed for the seat, and Paulo Gonet, the Attorney General of the Republic, who is the chief federal prosecutor. The third is Simone Tebet, a former Planning minister.

No official announcement of a nominee existed on the evening of 16 November. CNN Brasil’s account is a single original report, so we present it as its reporting, not as confirmed fact.

In Plain English

Lula. Brazil’s president, who nominates Supreme Court judges. Alcolumbre. Davi Alcolumbre, Brazil’s Senate chief, who backed Pacheco for the seat. Messias. Jorge Messias, then the government’s chief lawyer, rejected by the Senate on 29 April 2026. STF. The Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court. CCJ. The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee, which holds the hearing. The vote rule. A nominee needs at least 41 of the 81 senators.

What To Watch

First, Lula’s planned announcement of a name in November 2026, which is CNN Brasil’s reported plan of 16 November. Nothing official confirms it yet.

Second, the CCJ hearing planned for early December, again as CNN Brasil reported on 16 November. The Senate has not confirmed a date.

What It Means for You

The practical point is simple: the Supreme Court has an empty seat, and it has been empty for more than a year. A nominee still needs at least 41 of 81 votes, and the April vote showed the Senate can say no.

What Is Not Known

Who the nominee will be is unknown, and so are the exact date of the Lula and Alcolumbre meeting and the date of the CCJ hearing. The Senate has not confirmed a hearing date.

No official source we found says whether Messias could be sent again. The only account of Lula’s intentions is CNN Brasil’s single report.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users place real-money bets, priced 50% on 16 November 2026 at 1:20 p.m. ET (18:20 UTC) for Lula announcing a Supreme Court nomination by 31 December. About US$15,615 had been traded on that December market.

These prices are bets, not polls. Thin volume of US$15,615 limits what the price tells us.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Lula nominate to Brazil’s Supreme Court?

That is not known. CNN Brasil names three favourites with Alcolumbre’s sympathy: Rodrigo Pacheco, Paulo Gonet and Simone Tebet. No official announcement existed on 16 November 2026.

How did the Brazilian Senate vote on Jorge Messias?

Agência Senado reports 42 votes against and 34 in favour on 29 April 2026, seven short of the 41 needed. CNN Brasil reported on 29 April that Alcolumbre had backed Pacheco and was not told of the nomination in advance.

How many votes does a Brazilian Supreme Court nominee need?

At least 41 of the 81 senators. Messias won 16 to 11 in the Senate committee but lost the plenary vote, Agência Senado reported.

When will Brazil’s Supreme Court seat be filled?

No date is confirmed. CNN Brasil reports Lula plans to name a nominee in November, with a committee hearing in early December, and the Senate plenary must still vote.

More: Brazil news · Brazil’s Supreme Court has been one justice short · Brazil conservatives challenge the Senate chief

Sources: Agência Senado, 29 April 2026; CNN Brasil, 16 November 2026; Polymarket.