BRAZIL · RENTS

Brazilian asking rents rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026, about twice inflation, which matters for anyone renting in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo. The FipeZAP index, from the research institute Fipe, covers advertised prices for new leases and was published in November 2026.

Fipe, a São Paulo economic research institute (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), builds the index with Grupo OLX, owner of the Zap, Viva Real and OLX property portals, according to its October 2026 report. For expats and remote workers in Rio or São Paulo, that report shows asking rents rising about twice as fast as prices overall, with +9.01% for rents against +4.63% on IPCA, the consumer price index from IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency.

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Key Facts

What. Asking rents for new leases rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026.



Inflation. Consumer prices rose 4.63% over the same 12 months.



Price. Average asking rent is R$55.04 per square metre a month (about US$9.53).



Cities. Prices rose in 28 of 36 cities tracked, and fell in five capitals.



As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 19:30 UTC

Advertised rents for new leases in Brazil are climbing about twice as fast as consumer prices, though the pace has slowed since April. The figures cover asking prices, not signed contracts.

Apartment blocks in Leblon and Ipanema at dusk, Rio de Janeiro, in a 2024 file photo. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Data Shows

The average rise in October was 0.49%, after 0.52% in September and 1.04% in April, so the monthly pace has slowed. October’s rise was above IPCA (+0.14%) and below IGP-M (+1.47%), a price index run by FGV, a Rio de Janeiro think tank.

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Over 12 months, rents rose 9.01% against 4.63% for IPCA and 5.24% for IGP-M. From January to October, rents rose 7.63% against 4.10% for IPCA.

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In October, prices rose in 28 of the 36 cities and in 17 of the 22 capitals. They fell in five capitals: Belém, Natal, Cuiabá, Vitória and Teresina.

Where Rents Rose Fastest

Over 12 months, Natal led the capitals with +16.95%, followed by Fortaleza at +16.69% and Rio de Janeiro at +14.10%, the third highest of 22. São Paulo rose 6.63%, and in October alone São Paulo gained 0.57% and Rio 0.08%.

São Paulo had the highest average asking rent among capitals at R$66.16 per square metre a month (about US$11.46), while Rio averaged R$61.91 (about US$10.72). The 36-city average was R$55.04 (about US$9.53), converted at 5.7744 reais per US dollar on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.24% EUR / BRL 6.34 -0.19% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.79 -1.45% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,365.93

+0.23%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.24% +8.18% 5.78 5.78 5.77 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Brazil Index to Admit Firms Listed Abroad Read →

What It Means for Renters and Investors

A tenant signing a new lease now meets asking prices that outpaced IPCA by about 4.4 percentage points over 12 months (9.01% against 4.63%). Existing leases are readjusted under each contract, so the gap applies mainly to new rentals, according to Fipe’s October 2026 report.

The average gross rental yield, annual rent as a share of the property price, is 6.13%, with Recife highest at 8.24%. Fipe says this is below the projected real interest rate for the next 12 months, which matters when comparing rent income with fixed-income returns.

What to Watch

Fipe’s next report, covering November data, is expected around mid-December 2026 (date not confirmed). IBGE’s November IPCA release is the second checkpoint (date not confirmed).

Fipe itself cautions in its October 2026 report that the index covers asking prices for new leases, not existing contracts. Readers should therefore treat the 9.01% as a guide to new listings, not to every tenant’s bill.

What Is Not Known

Actual signed rents are not known, because the index tracks advertised prices. Whether the slowdown seen since April continues is also not known.

Sources: Fipe and Grupo OLX, FipeZAP Residential Rental Index, October 2026; IBGE SIDRA data portal, table 1737 (IPCA).

More: Compare rents by neighbourhood in Rio and São Paulo neighbourhood rents, plus Brazil news every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the FipeZAP index measure?

It tracks asking prices for new rentals of ready apartments advertised online in 36 Brazilian cities. It does not include adjustments of existing leases, which follow each contract.

How much did Brazilian rents rise?

Asking rents rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026, against 4.63% for IPCA, the official inflation measure. In October alone the average rise was 0.49%.

Where did rents fall in October?

Rents fell in five capitals: Belém, Natal, Cuiabá, Vitória and Teresina. They rose in 17 of the 22 capitals.