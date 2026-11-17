Brazil Rents Up About 9%, Twice Inflation
BRAZIL · RENTS
Brazilian asking rents rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026, about twice inflation, which matters for anyone renting in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo. The FipeZAP index, from the research institute Fipe, covers advertised prices for new leases and was published in November 2026.
Fipe, a São Paulo economic research institute (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), builds the index with Grupo OLX, owner of the Zap, Viva Real and OLX property portals, according to its October 2026 report. For expats and remote workers in Rio or São Paulo, that report shows asking rents rising about twice as fast as prices overall, with +9.01% for rents against +4.63% on IPCA, the consumer price index from IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency.
Key Facts
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What. Asking rents for new leases rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026.
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Inflation. Consumer prices rose 4.63% over the same 12 months.
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Price. Average asking rent is R$55.04 per square metre a month (about US$9.53).
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Cities. Prices rose in 28 of 36 cities tracked, and fell in five capitals.
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As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 19:30 UTC
Advertised rents for new leases in Brazil are climbing about twice as fast as consumer prices, though the pace has slowed since April. The figures cover asking prices, not signed contracts.
What the Data Shows
The average rise in October was 0.49%, after 0.52% in September and 1.04% in April, so the monthly pace has slowed. October’s rise was above IPCA (+0.14%) and below IGP-M (+1.47%), a price index run by FGV, a Rio de Janeiro think tank.
Over 12 months, rents rose 9.01% against 4.63% for IPCA and 5.24% for IGP-M. From January to October, rents rose 7.63% against 4.10% for IPCA.
In October, prices rose in 28 of the 36 cities and in 17 of the 22 capitals. They fell in five capitals: Belém, Natal, Cuiabá, Vitória and Teresina.
Where Rents Rose Fastest
Over 12 months, Natal led the capitals with +16.95%, followed by Fortaleza at +16.69% and Rio de Janeiro at +14.10%, the third highest of 22. São Paulo rose 6.63%, and in October alone São Paulo gained 0.57% and Rio 0.08%.
São Paulo had the highest average asking rent among capitals at R$66.16 per square metre a month (about US$11.46), while Rio averaged R$61.91 (about US$10.72). The 36-city average was R$55.04 (about US$9.53), converted at 5.7744 reais per US dollar on Tuesday 17 November 2026.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.31%
169,816.64
+0.31%
71,365.93
+0.23%
10,477.22
-0.46%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.24%
|+8.18%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.77
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.98
|-0.09%
|+33.76%
|44.02
|44.75
|43.90
|23,688,600
|VALE3
|60.34
|-0.59%
|-7.48%
|60.70
|61.35
|60.34
|17,081,600
|ITUB4
|40.89
|-0.99%
|+4.51%
|41.30
|41.66
|40.52
|32,247,000
|BBDC4
|14.41
|+1.26%
|-25.41%
|14.23
|14.50
|14.24
|40,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.62
|-2.21%
|-35.02%
|14.95
|15.03
|14.56
|65,832,100
|B3SA3
|14.65
|-1.08%
|+3.46%
|14.81
|15.13
|14.51
|42,491,000
|ABEV3
|15.93
|+0.38%
|+15.77%
|15.87
|16.01
|15.81
|28,604,400
|WEGE3
|51.15
|+1.49%
|+16.33%
|50.40
|52.07
|50.22
|7,540,000
|PRIO3
|63.96
|+2.12%
|+60.50%
|62.63
|64.73
|62.78
|7,096,200
|SUZB3
|55.39
|-0.20%
|+14.21%
|55.50
|56.49
|55.31
|6,107,500
|RENT3
|29.66
|+1.19%
|-31.29%
|29.31
|30.34
|29.15
|8,782,900
|AZZA3
|15.64
|-3.10%
|-46.14%
|16.14
|16.47
|15.64
|3,935,800
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+2.45%
|-54.85%
|3.68
|3.94
|3.68
|23,433,400
|GGBR4
|24.69
|+0.37%
|+32.03%
|24.60
|25.06
|24.52
|6,165,300
|ENEV3
|26.69
|+1.10%
|+37.65%
|26.40
|27.04
|26.36
|8,026,500
15.64
-3.10%
3.77
+2.45%
14.62
-2.21%
63.96
+2.12%
51.15
+1.49%
14.41
+1.26%
29.66
+1.19%
26.69
+1.10%
What It Means for Renters and Investors
A tenant signing a new lease now meets asking prices that outpaced IPCA by about 4.4 percentage points over 12 months (9.01% against 4.63%). Existing leases are readjusted under each contract, so the gap applies mainly to new rentals, according to Fipe’s October 2026 report.
The average gross rental yield, annual rent as a share of the property price, is 6.13%, with Recife highest at 8.24%. Fipe says this is below the projected real interest rate for the next 12 months, which matters when comparing rent income with fixed-income returns.
What to Watch
Fipe’s next report, covering November data, is expected around mid-December 2026 (date not confirmed). IBGE’s November IPCA release is the second checkpoint (date not confirmed).
Fipe itself cautions in its October 2026 report that the index covers asking prices for new leases, not existing contracts. Readers should therefore treat the 9.01% as a guide to new listings, not to every tenant’s bill.
What Is Not Known
Actual signed rents are not known, because the index tracks advertised prices. Whether the slowdown seen since April continues is also not known.
Sources: Fipe and Grupo OLX, FipeZAP Residential Rental Index, October 2026; IBGE SIDRA data portal, table 1737 (IPCA).
More: Compare rents by neighbourhood in Rio and São Paulo neighbourhood rents, plus Brazil news every day.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the FipeZAP index measure?
It tracks asking prices for new rentals of ready apartments advertised online in 36 Brazilian cities. It does not include adjustments of existing leases, which follow each contract.
How much did Brazilian rents rise?
Asking rents rose 9.01% in the 12 months to October 2026, against 4.63% for IPCA, the official inflation measure. In October alone the average rise was 0.49%.
Where did rents fall in October?
Rents fell in five capitals: Belém, Natal, Cuiabá, Vitória and Teresina. They rose in 17 of the 22 capitals.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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