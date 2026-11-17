BRAZIL · MINING

MMG, a Hong Kong-listed metals miner controlled by a Chinese state company, still needs European Commission approval to buy Anglo American’s nickel business in Brazil. The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, must finish its review by Monday 21 December 2026.

The parties moved their termination cut-off, called the long-stop date, from 31 October to Thursday 31 December 2026, according to an MMG stock exchange filing of Tuesday 3 November 2026. The price is up to US$500 million in cash, according to the press release of Tuesday 18 February 2025 from Anglo American, the London-listed mining group.

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MMG is controlled by China Minmetals, a Chinese state-owned company, according to the Commission’s press release of Tuesday 4 November 2025. The Commission reviews the deal as a supply question for European makers of stainless steel, using ferronickel, a nickel-iron alloy, according to that release.

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Key Facts

What. Anglo American’s Brazil nickel business is being sold to MMG for up to US$500 million.



Deadline. The European Commission must finish its review by Monday 21 December 2026.



Stake. Ferronickel, a nickel-iron alloy for stainless steel, is at issue for European steelmakers.



Unknown. It is not known whether the EU will clear, change or block the deal.



As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 19:00 UTC

A Chinese-controlled miner’s purchase of Brazilian nickel assets waits on one EU decision. The newest official step we could confirm is dated 3 November 2026.

An open-pit iron ore mine at Serra N1 in the Carajás district, Pará state, in a February 2016 file photo. Photo: IsabeleC, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened

Of the US$500 million, US$350 million is paid at completion, up to US$100 million is price-linked and US$50 million depends on a final investment decision, according to Anglo American’s release of 18 February 2025. The business has two ferronickel plants, Barro Alto and Codemin, and two undeveloped projects, Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.

On Tuesday 4 November 2025, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation. It said its preliminary concern is that MMG could divert ferronickel supply away from European stainless steel producers, raising their costs, and that the opening of an in-depth inquiry “does not prejudge the outcome”.

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MMG said on Thursday 17 September 2026 that it received the Commission’s Statement of Objections, which is the formal preliminary assessment and not a final decision. It said the Commission review is the final remaining approval.

Why It Matters

Ferronickel goes into stainless steel, so the Commission’s worry is supply and costs for European makers. The Commission said on Tuesday 4 November 2025 that the target holds substantial market power in the highly concentrated market for low-carbon ferronickel, where European customers have limited access to other supply.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

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63.96

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51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Brazil Index to Admit Firms Listed Abroad Read →

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Monday 21 December 2026, the date by which the Commission must complete its review, according to MMG’s filing of Tuesday 3 November 2026. The second is Thursday 31 December 2026, the extended long-stop date after which either party may terminate, according to the same filing.

What MMG Says

MMG said on Thursday 17 September 2026 that the Commission’s concerns “do not reflect the facts”. It said the Commission does not class ferronickel as a strategic raw material, and that MMG has no ferronickel production or market share today.

It said the business would run standalone, with MMG intending to invest. Troy Hey, MMG’s Executive General Manager Corporate Relations, said blocking the deal “would create a lose-lose outcome” and “threatens to limit investment and jobs in Brazil and remove supply from the market”.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the Commission will clear the deal, clear it with conditions or block it. We could not confirm any official step after 3 November 2026.

Sources: Anglo American press release, 18 February 2025; European Commission press release, 4 November 2025; MMG filing, 3 November 2026; MMG statement, 17 September 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is MMG?

MMG Limited is a Hong Kong-listed base-metals miner. China Minmetals, a Chinese state-owned company, owns 63% of its shares, according to MMG’s statement of 17 September 2026.

When must the EU finish its review?

The Commission must complete its review by Monday 21 December 2026, according to MMG’s filing of 3 November 2026. What it will decide is not known.

How much is the nickel business sold for?

The price is up to US$500 million in cash, according to Anglo American’s release of 18 February 2025. US$350 million is paid at completion, up to US$100 million is price-linked and US$50 million depends on a final investment decision.