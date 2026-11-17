Brazil Nickel Sale Awaits EU Decision
BRAZIL · MINING
MMG, a Hong Kong-listed metals miner controlled by a Chinese state company, still needs European Commission approval to buy Anglo American’s nickel business in Brazil. The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, must finish its review by Monday 21 December 2026.
The parties moved their termination cut-off, called the long-stop date, from 31 October to Thursday 31 December 2026, according to an MMG stock exchange filing of Tuesday 3 November 2026. The price is up to US$500 million in cash, according to the press release of Tuesday 18 February 2025 from Anglo American, the London-listed mining group.
MMG is controlled by China Minmetals, a Chinese state-owned company, according to the Commission’s press release of Tuesday 4 November 2025. The Commission reviews the deal as a supply question for European makers of stainless steel, using ferronickel, a nickel-iron alloy, according to that release.
Key Facts
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What. Anglo American’s Brazil nickel business is being sold to MMG for up to US$500 million.
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Deadline. The European Commission must finish its review by Monday 21 December 2026.
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Stake. Ferronickel, a nickel-iron alloy for stainless steel, is at issue for European steelmakers.
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Unknown. It is not known whether the EU will clear, change or block the deal.
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As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 19:00 UTC
A Chinese-controlled miner’s purchase of Brazilian nickel assets waits on one EU decision. The newest official step we could confirm is dated 3 November 2026.
What Happened
Of the US$500 million, US$350 million is paid at completion, up to US$100 million is price-linked and US$50 million depends on a final investment decision, according to Anglo American’s release of 18 February 2025. The business has two ferronickel plants, Barro Alto and Codemin, and two undeveloped projects, Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.
On Tuesday 4 November 2025, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation. It said its preliminary concern is that MMG could divert ferronickel supply away from European stainless steel producers, raising their costs, and that the opening of an in-depth inquiry “does not prejudge the outcome”.
MMG said on Thursday 17 September 2026 that it received the Commission’s Statement of Objections, which is the formal preliminary assessment and not a final decision. It said the Commission review is the final remaining approval.
Why It Matters
Ferronickel goes into stainless steel, so the Commission’s worry is supply and costs for European makers. The Commission said on Tuesday 4 November 2025 that the target holds substantial market power in the highly concentrated market for low-carbon ferronickel, where European customers have limited access to other supply.
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What to Watch
The first checkpoint is Monday 21 December 2026, the date by which the Commission must complete its review, according to MMG’s filing of Tuesday 3 November 2026. The second is Thursday 31 December 2026, the extended long-stop date after which either party may terminate, according to the same filing.
What MMG Says
MMG said on Thursday 17 September 2026 that the Commission’s concerns “do not reflect the facts”. It said the Commission does not class ferronickel as a strategic raw material, and that MMG has no ferronickel production or market share today.
It said the business would run standalone, with MMG intending to invest. Troy Hey, MMG’s Executive General Manager Corporate Relations, said blocking the deal “would create a lose-lose outcome” and “threatens to limit investment and jobs in Brazil and remove supply from the market”.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the Commission will clear the deal, clear it with conditions or block it. We could not confirm any official step after 3 November 2026.
Sources: Anglo American press release, 18 February 2025; European Commission press release, 4 November 2025; MMG filing, 3 November 2026; MMG statement, 17 September 2026.
More: Read Brazil’s gas pipeline tariff review, plus Brazil news every day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is MMG?
MMG Limited is a Hong Kong-listed base-metals miner. China Minmetals, a Chinese state-owned company, owns 63% of its shares, according to MMG’s statement of 17 September 2026.
When must the EU finish its review?
The Commission must complete its review by Monday 21 December 2026, according to MMG’s filing of 3 November 2026. What it will decide is not known.
How much is the nickel business sold for?
The price is up to US$500 million in cash, according to Anglo American’s release of 18 February 2025. US$350 million is paid at completion, up to US$100 million is price-linked and US$50 million depends on a final investment decision.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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