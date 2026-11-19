Brazil’s Real Weakens as Oil, Iron Ore Slide
Cheaper oil and iron ore remove one cushion under Brazil's currency, yet the exchange rate also depends on global dollar strength, interest rates and domestic risk.
Markets: Brazil
Brazil’s real has lost more than 14% of its value against the US dollar since 6 October 2026, and two of the country’s biggest export earners, oil and iron ore, are now cheaper. The central bank’s PTAX reference rate, its daily average exchange rate, was R$5.81 per dollar on Wednesday 18 November, the real’s weakest level since April 2025.
Cheaper exports mean fewer dollars flowing into Brazil, which can add to pressure on the currency, though it is only one of several forces. For US investors in Brazilian stocks, bonds and ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares), a weaker real shrinks returns measured in dollars even when share prices hold.
Key Facts
- What. The PTAX rate was R$5.81 per dollar on Wednesday 18 November, up 3.5% from 12 November.
- Oil. Brent (the global oil benchmark) futures fell 1.28% to US$91.95 a barrel on 18 November.
- Iron ore. Iron ore futures closed near US$91 a tonne on 18 November, close to two-year lows.
- Vale. Brazilian miner Vale’s shares fell 4.4% on Monday 16 November and 2.2% on Wednesday.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Cheaper oil and iron ore remove one cushion under Brazil’s currency, yet the exchange rate also depends on global dollar strength, interest rates and domestic risk.
How Far the Real Has Fallen
The PTAX rate was R$4.97 per dollar on 6 October and R$5.81 on 18 November, so the real has lost about 14.5% of its value in six weeks, while the dollar has gained about 17%. Since 12 November, when PTAX stood at R$5.61, the dollar has risen 3.5%.
A stronger dollar globally is also a reason, because US interest rates are expected to stay high, which tends to pull money out of emerging-market currencies such as the real. The US Federal Reserve is the central bank whose decisions drive that expectation.
Why Oil and Iron Ore Matter for the Real
Oil, soybeans and iron ore were Brazil’s three largest export products in 2024, according to Comex Stat, the trade ministry’s export database. When oil and iron ore prices fall, Brazil earns fewer dollars from similar volumes.
Brent crude futures fell 1.28% to US$91.95 a barrel on Wednesday 18 November. A single day’s move is not a trend, but lower oil takes away one source of dollar inflows.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.74%
166,302.02
-0.74%
69,154.17
-1.75%
10,333.80
-0.28%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,302.02
|-0.74%
|+6.77%
|167,537.95
|168,498
|165,833
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.93
|+0.74%
|+11.35%
|5.88
|5.93
|5.85
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.58
|-1.37%
|+29.86%
|43.17
|43.60
|42.41
|24,090,800
|VALE3
|58.47
|-0.90%
|-9.98%
|59.00
|59.70
|58.25
|17,364,800
|ITUB4
|39.87
|-0.80%
|+3.13%
|40.19
|40.41
|39.69
|20,486,000
|BBDC4
|13.83
|-1.78%
|-26.93%
|14.08
|14.19
|13.82
|40,626,300
|BBAS3
|14.14
|+0.14%
|-34.48%
|14.12
|14.50
|14.02
|43,892,000
|B3SA3
|14.21
|-0.63%
|+2.60%
|14.30
|14.47
|14.17
|59,553,300
|ABEV3
|15.96
|-0.68%
|+19.02%
|16.07
|16.08
|15.85
|23,116,900
|WEGE3
|50.58
|-1.56%
|+15.85%
|51.38
|52.51
|50.53
|6,890,300
|PRIO3
|59.90
|-3.18%
|+51.99%
|61.87
|62.29
|59.59
|6,112,800
|SUZB3
|54.86
|-1.33%
|+13.53%
|55.60
|55.67
|54.03
|5,055,500
|RENT3
|28.97
|-1.63%
|-32.23%
|29.45
|30.02
|28.96
|9,513,600
|AZZA3
|14.76
|-6.46%
|-50.35%
|15.78
|16.09
|14.75
|3,254,300
|CSNA3
|3.52
|-3.56%
|-56.72%
|3.65
|3.70
|3.48
|19,933,900
|GGBR4
|25.84
|+0.98%
|+40.13%
|25.59
|26.21
|25.47
|8,477,200
|ENEV3
|26.00
|-0.50%
|+36.88%
|26.13
|26.46
|25.97
|4,808,900
14.76
-6.46%
3.52
-3.56%
59.90
-3.18%
13.83
-1.78%
28.97
-1.63%
50.58
-1.56%
42.58
-1.37%
54.86
-1.33%
Iron Ore Faces a Weak China and New Supply
Iron ore hit two-year lows in October on weak Chinese demand and growing supply, and futures were still near US$91 a tonne on 18 November. China is the world’s largest steel producer, so weakness in its construction sector weighs directly on the price.
Simandou, a huge iron-ore mine in Guinea, is adding supply just as Chinese buyers hold back, which weighs on miners’ margins. Vale, Brazil’s largest iron-ore miner, saw its Brazil-listed shares fall 4.4% on Monday 16 November and a further 2.2% on Wednesday.
What the Commodity Link Can and Cannot Explain
Commodity prices are one driver of the exchange rate, alongside the dollar’s global strength, interest rates and perceptions of Brazil’s fiscal and political risk. A falling oil price does not by itself force the real lower, and a rebound in iron ore could ease the pressure.
The Fed’s policy meeting on 8 and 9 December is the next date that can move the dollar against the real, and the central bank’s Copom rate-setting committee meets on the same days, according to the bank’s calendar.
What It Means for You
A visitor paying in reais gets about 17% more reais per dollar than on 6 October, while a US fund holding Brazilian shares sees its dollar returns shrink. Importers in Brazil face the opposite squeeze, because dollar-priced goods cost more.
In Plain English
- Real: Brazil’s currency, written R$.
- PTAX: the Brazilian central bank’s daily average dollar exchange rate.
- Brent: the global benchmark price for crude oil, quoted in US dollars a barrel.
- Futures: contracts to buy a commodity at a set price on a future date.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the real will weaken further, because the exchange rate depends on factors beyond commodities. We also do not know how long iron ore will stay near two-year lows, since that depends on Chinese demand data.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Brazilian real falling?
The real has lost more than 14% since 6 October as a stronger US dollar and cheaper oil and iron ore weigh on it. No single factor explains the whole move.
How much has the dollar risen against the real?
The central bank’s PTAX rate was R$4.97 on 6 October and R$5.81 on 18 November, a rise of about 17%. Since 12 November the rise is about 3.5%.
Why do oil and iron ore prices matter for the real?
Both are among Brazil’s largest exports, so lower prices mean fewer dollars coming in for similar volumes. That can add pressure on the currency.
What does a weak real mean for US investors?
Returns on Brazilian stocks and bonds shrink in dollar terms when the real falls. ADRs, US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares, are affected in the same way.
Sources
Banco Central do Brasil PTAX series (bcb.gov.br) · Brazil’s trade ministry Comex Stat · Federal Reserve calendar · B3, Brent and iron ore futures prices for 16 to 18 November 2026.
Connected Coverage
Brazil’s Real Falls to 18-Month Low · Real Falls 14% Since October, Worst of 20 · Brazil Stocks Fall 1.3% as Real Weakens to 5.88 · Brazil news
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.