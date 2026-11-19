Cheaper oil and iron ore remove one cushion under Brazil's currency, yet the exchange rate also depends on global dollar strength, interest rates and domestic risk.

The São Paulo skyline in a drone photo taken above Parque da Aclimação in December 2024. Photo: Spicypepper999 / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s real has lost more than 14% of its value against the US dollar since 6 October 2026, and two of the country’s biggest export earners, oil and iron ore, are now cheaper. The central bank’s PTAX reference rate, its daily average exchange rate, was R$5.81 per dollar on Wednesday 18 November, the real’s weakest level since April 2025.

Cheaper exports mean fewer dollars flowing into Brazil, which can add to pressure on the currency, though it is only one of several forces. For US investors in Brazilian stocks, bonds and ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares), a weaker real shrinks returns measured in dollars even when share prices hold.

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Key Facts What. The PTAX rate was R$5.81 per dollar on Wednesday 18 November, up 3.5% from 12 November.

Oil. Brent (the global oil benchmark) futures fell 1.28% to US$91.95 a barrel on 18 November.

Iron ore. Iron ore futures closed near US$91 a tonne on 18 November, close to two-year lows.

Vale. Brazilian miner Vale’s shares fell 4.4% on Monday 16 November and 2.2% on Wednesday.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Cheaper oil and iron ore remove one cushion under Brazil’s currency, yet the exchange rate also depends on global dollar strength, interest rates and domestic risk.

How Far the Real Has Fallen

The PTAX rate was R$4.97 per dollar on 6 October and R$5.81 on 18 November, so the real has lost about 14.5% of its value in six weeks, while the dollar has gained about 17%. Since 12 November, when PTAX stood at R$5.61, the dollar has risen 3.5%.

A stronger dollar globally is also a reason, because US interest rates are expected to stay high, which tends to pull money out of emerging-market currencies such as the real. The US Federal Reserve is the central bank whose decisions drive that expectation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Why Oil and Iron Ore Matter for the Real

Oil, soybeans and iron ore were Brazil’s three largest export products in 2024, according to Comex Stat, the trade ministry’s export database. When oil and iron ore prices fall, Brazil earns fewer dollars from similar volumes.

Brent crude futures fell 1.28% to US$91.95 a barrel on Wednesday 18 November. A single day’s move is not a trend, but lower oil takes away one source of dollar inflows.

Office and apartment towers along Avenida Paulista, São Paulo. (File photo)

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,302.02

-0.74% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +6.77% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 +0.74% EUR / BRL 6.50 +2.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities -0.50% ENEV3 Consumer Staples -0.68% ABEV3 Financials -0.77% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.16% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -1.33% SUZB3 Industrials -1.60% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -2.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -6.46% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,302.02

-0.74%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,154.17

-1.75%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,302.02 -0.74% +6.77% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 +0.74% +11.35% 5.88 5.93 5.85 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.58 -1.37% +29.86% 43.17 43.60 42.41 24,090,800 VALE3 58.47 -0.90% -9.98% 59.00 59.70 58.25 17,364,800 ITUB4 39.87 -0.80% +3.13% 40.19 40.41 39.69 20,486,000 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.93% 14.08 14.19 13.82 40,626,300 BBAS3 14.14 +0.14% -34.48% 14.12 14.50 14.02 43,892,000 B3SA3 14.21 -0.63% +2.60% 14.30 14.47 14.17 59,553,300 ABEV3 15.96 -0.68% +19.02% 16.07 16.08 15.85 23,116,900 WEGE3 50.58 -1.56% +15.85% 51.38 52.51 50.53 6,890,300 PRIO3 59.90 -3.18% +51.99% 61.87 62.29 59.59 6,112,800 SUZB3 54.86 -1.33% +13.53% 55.60 55.67 54.03 5,055,500 RENT3 28.97 -1.63% -32.23% 29.45 30.02 28.96 9,513,600 AZZA3 14.76 -6.46% -50.35% 15.78 16.09 14.75 3,254,300 CSNA3 3.52 -3.56% -56.72% 3.65 3.70 3.48 19,933,900 GGBR4 25.84 +0.98% +40.13% 25.59 26.21 25.47 8,477,200 ENEV3 26.00 -0.50% +36.88% 26.13 26.46 25.97 4,808,900 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.76

-6.46% CSNA3

3.52

-3.56% PRIO3

59.90

-3.18% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% RENT3

28.97

-1.63% WEGE3

50.58

-1.56% PETR4

42.58

-1.37% SUZB3

54.86

-1.33% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 2 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Brazil Bank Approves US$32B by September Read →

Iron Ore Faces a Weak China and New Supply

Iron ore hit two-year lows in October on weak Chinese demand and growing supply, and futures were still near US$91 a tonne on 18 November. China is the world’s largest steel producer, so weakness in its construction sector weighs directly on the price.

Simandou, a huge iron-ore mine in Guinea, is adding supply just as Chinese buyers hold back, which weighs on miners’ margins. Vale, Brazil’s largest iron-ore miner, saw its Brazil-listed shares fall 4.4% on Monday 16 November and a further 2.2% on Wednesday.

What the Commodity Link Can and Cannot Explain

Commodity prices are one driver of the exchange rate, alongside the dollar’s global strength, interest rates and perceptions of Brazil’s fiscal and political risk. A falling oil price does not by itself force the real lower, and a rebound in iron ore could ease the pressure.

The Fed’s policy meeting on 8 and 9 December is the next date that can move the dollar against the real, and the central bank’s Copom rate-setting committee meets on the same days, according to the bank’s calendar.

What It Means for You

A visitor paying in reais gets about 17% more reais per dollar than on 6 October, while a US fund holding Brazilian shares sees its dollar returns shrink. Importers in Brazil face the opposite squeeze, because dollar-priced goods cost more.

In Plain English

Real: Brazil’s currency, written R$.

Brazil’s currency, written R$. PTAX: the Brazilian central bank’s daily average dollar exchange rate.

the Brazilian central bank’s daily average dollar exchange rate. Brent: the global benchmark price for crude oil, quoted in US dollars a barrel.

the global benchmark price for crude oil, quoted in US dollars a barrel. Futures: contracts to buy a commodity at a set price on a future date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the real will weaken further, because the exchange rate depends on factors beyond commodities. We also do not know how long iron ore will stay near two-year lows, since that depends on Chinese demand data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Brazilian real falling?

The real has lost more than 14% since 6 October as a stronger US dollar and cheaper oil and iron ore weigh on it. No single factor explains the whole move.

How much has the dollar risen against the real?

The central bank’s PTAX rate was R$4.97 on 6 October and R$5.81 on 18 November, a rise of about 17%. Since 12 November the rise is about 3.5%.

Why do oil and iron ore prices matter for the real?

Both are among Brazil’s largest exports, so lower prices mean fewer dollars coming in for similar volumes. That can add pressure on the currency.

What does a weak real mean for US investors?

Returns on Brazilian stocks and bonds shrink in dollar terms when the real falls. ADRs, US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares, are affected in the same way.

Sources Banco Central do Brasil PTAX series (bcb.gov.br) · Brazil’s trade ministry Comex Stat · Federal Reserve calendar · B3, Brent and iron ore futures prices for 16 to 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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