Customer names, tax IDs and e-mails may be exposed, the bank says, so expect convincing fake calls and messages.

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BRAZIL · BANKING

Banco do Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest banks and controlled by the federal government, has warned customers that outsiders reached some of their personal data. The bank says it found the access on Thursday 12 November 2026 and wrote to account holders on Wednesday 18 November.

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For readers in the United States, the notice matters because the data exposed is the kind of data scammers use to impersonate a bank. Anyone with a Brazilian account, including expats and Brazilian families abroad, should expect convincing fake calls and messages.

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Key Facts Who Banco do Brasil, Brazil’s state-controlled bank, told customers it found unauthorised access to personal data.

What Names, tax ID numbers, e-mails, branch codes and sometimes account numbers may have been exposed.

When The bank detected the access on Thursday 12 November and wrote to customers on Wednesday 18 November.

How Third parties misused a valid login credential, which the bank says it has already revoked.

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Customer names, tax IDs and e-mails may be exposed, the bank says, so expect convincing fake calls and messages.

What Happened

In its notice to customers, Banco do Brasil said it identified unauthorised access to some personal data on 12 November 2026. The data that may be involved includes name, CPF number (Brazil’s personal tax ID), e-mail address, branch number and, in some cases, the account number.

The bank says its systems were not breached and that no passwords, security tokens (one-time codes) or security codes were exposed. It also says it found no financial transactions linked to the incident.

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According to the bank’s own investigation, the access came from third parties misusing a valid credential, meaning a real login that was not theirs to use. The bank says it revoked that credential, which ended the access.

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What the Bank Is Doing

Banco do Brasil says it is sending its customers this notice in line with Brazil’s data protection law. That law, the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), is Brazil’s general privacy law, number 13,709 of 2018.

The bank has not said how many customers are affected or how long the credential was in use. It has also not said whose credential was misused, which leaves open whether an employee, a partner company or a customer was the weak point.

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The Real Risk Is the Phone Call

The bank itself names phishing and social engineering as a danger. In these scams, criminals pose as the bank or another institution to trick people into handing over passwords, codes or more personal data.

A caller who already knows your name, your tax ID and your branch sounds far more believable than a stranger. The bank warns customers not to hand over passwords, tokens or codes in reply to messages that ask for them.

The bank asks customers to report fake pages and suspicious messages to [email protected]. Customers with questions can use the official app or the call centre at 4004-0001, or 0800 729 0001.

A Hard Month for the Bank

The notice arrives as Banco do Brasil is already under pressure over farm loans. Its adjusted third-quarter profit fell 66.5% from a year earlier, as set out in our results story.

Unpaid farm loans are at the centre of that pressure, as covered in our report on the dispute. A data incident adds a trust question to a bank with a large farm-loan book.

Banks in Brazil have faced similar incidents this year. On 13 February 2026 Brazil’s central bank disclosed that data tied to 5,290 Pix keys, the country’s instant-payment addresses, had been exposed at Agibank, a Brazilian bank.

What It Means for You

If you hold a Banco do Brasil account, treat every unexpected message that mentions the bank as suspect until you confirm it in the official app. Do not click links in texts or e-mails, and never read out a code sent to your phone.

If you are a US investor, the bank’s shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the ticker BBAS3. The notice does not mention any effect on the bank’s finances.

What Is Not Known

The bank has not said how many customers were affected or whether the exposed data was copied, sold or used. It has not said how the credential was obtained.

It is also unknown whether the bank faces any regulatory inquiry or fines under the LGPD. Customers should watch for any further notice from the bank.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Banco do Brasil Say Was Exposed?

The bank says names, CPF numbers (Brazil’s personal tax ID), e-mail addresses, branch numbers and, in some cases, account numbers may have been exposed. It says passwords, tokens and security codes were not.

Was Any Money Taken From Customers?

The bank says it found no financial transactions linked to the incident. It has not published the number of customers affected.

How Can Customers Protect Themselves?

Ignore unexpected calls, texts and e-mails that claim to come from the bank, and never share passwords or codes. Report fake pages and messages to [email protected], the bank’s reporting address.

Sources: Banco do Brasil, notice to customers on unauthorised access to personal data, 18 November 2026; Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (Lei 13.709/2018); Banco Central do Brasil, Pix incident notices, February 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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