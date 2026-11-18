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Economy: Brazil

Almost every official at the US Federal Reserve, the American central bank, thinks the next move in US interest rates will be up, not down. The minutes of the Fed’s 27 to 28 October meeting, published on Wednesday 18 November 2026, also show officials worried that the artificial intelligence (AI) building boom is pushing prices higher.

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For Brazil and its neighbours, higher US rates pull money towards the dollar and away from emerging markets. The Brazilian real already weakened to R$5.81 per US$ on 18 November, according to the Brazilian central bank’s daily dollar series, from R$5.51 on 9 November.

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Key Facts Who. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed panel that sets US interest rates.

What. Minutes show almost all officials expect further rate rises; the rate stayed at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October.

Numbers. The vote was 10 to 2; both dissenters wanted a quarter-point rise. Core PCE inflation: 3.1%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

The Fed held rates in October but signalled that its next step is more likely a rise, which tends to weigh on the Brazilian real and other Latin American currencies.

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Big Picture: A Fed Leaning Towards Higher Rates

The Fed kept its policy rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October, in a vote of 10 to 2, the Federal Reserve said in its statement. Governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, dissented because they preferred a quarter-point increase.

The minutes say most participants backed holding the rate to gather more data on AI investment, financing conditions and the effects of the September increase. Some wanted a rise straight away, arguing policy was not restrictive enough.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Almost all participants judged that further rises would likely be appropriate under their baseline outlook, the minutes state. A couple said a move larger than a quarter point could be considered if inflation data disappointed.

The Fed’s staff estimated that total inflation, measured by the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index, was 3.6% over twelve months in September, with core inflation at 3.1%. The minutes say staff expect inflation to reach about 2% in 2028.

The Federal Reserve’s headquarters in Washington. (File photo)

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How AI Entered the Inflation Debate

Fed staff said the boost to inflation from tariffs, geopolitical turmoil and the AI buildout should mostly fade. Many participants called the AI buildout a material source of inflation risk.

Several participants warned that the AI investment surge could be excessive and deliver lower-than-expected returns. Most noted that AI-related debt had grown quickly through complex, opaque financing, and a few said AI exposures were concentrating in a small number of firms.

The labour market looks steady rather than hot. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in September, and payrolls averaged about 50,000 new jobs a month over the three months to September, the minutes say.

What It Means for the Real and Latin America

When US rates stay high or rise, investors can earn more in dollars at low risk, and currencies such as the real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso usually lose support. The real moved from R$5.51 per US$ on 9 November to R$5.81 on 18 November, a fall of about 5% against the dollar, the central bank’s series shows.

Brazil’s own central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate to 13.75% in September and kept it there on 4 November, the central bank’s rate series shows. A weaker real raises import prices, which can make further Brazilian cuts harder to justify.

The Fed’s 3.75% to 4% rate (28 October statement) is still far below Brazil’s 13.75% (central bank series, 18 November), so the gap remains wide. A rising Fed narrows that gap at the margin, however, and can reduce the appeal of carry trades, in which investors borrow in dollars to buy higher-yielding local assets.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Americans with Brazilian bonds, ETFs (exchange-traded funds) or ADRs (US-listed shares of foreign firms) face currency risk on top of market risk. A real that slid from R$5.51 (9 November) to R$5.81 (18 November) per US$, per the central bank’s series, cuts the dollar value of local earnings by roughly 5%, before any change in share prices.

Travellers and exporters feel it too: a weaker real makes Brazil cheaper to visit and Brazilian goods cheaper to sell, while imports cost more. The Fed’s AI worry also links US technology spending to inflation at home.

What to Watch

The Fed’s next policy meeting is on 8 and 9 December 2026, according to the Federal Reserve’s calendar. Markets will look for any shift in the statement’s wording on further increases.

Brazil’s next move depends on the Selic, which the central bank sets at its Copom monetary policy committee.

In Plain English

FOMC minutes: a detailed record of what Fed officials said at a meeting, published about three weeks later.

a detailed record of what Fed officials said at a meeting, published about three weeks later. Federal funds rate: the main US policy interest rate, now 3.75% to 4%.

the main US policy interest rate, now 3.75% to 4%. Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by its central bank.

Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by its central bank. Core PCE: a US inflation gauge that leaves out food and energy.

What Is Not Known

The minutes do not say which month the Fed might next raise rates, and no participant is named as favouring a move in December. We could not confirm the next Brazilian rate decision date or how markets priced a December Fed move on 18 November.

It is also unclear how far the real’s fall since 9 November reflects the Fed rather than Brazilian news. The central bank’s series shows the move but not its causes.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian assets or plan to send money there, expect more currency swings while US rate expectations move. A stronger dollar helps when you spend in Brazil and hurts when you earn there.

The October minutes point to a rise rather than a cut, so treat low dollar borrowing costs as unlikely to return quickly. The next clue is the Fed’s December statement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Fed raise interest rates in October?

No, it held the rate at 3.75% to 4% on 28 October by a vote of 10 to 2. Two officials wanted a quarter-point rise.

What do the Fed minutes say about AI?

Staff said the boost to inflation from tariffs, geopolitical turmoil and the AI buildout should mostly fade. Many participants called AI a material inflation risk.

Why does the Fed matter for the Brazilian real?

Higher US rates make dollar assets more attractive and tend to weaken emerging-market currencies. The real fell from R$5.51 to R$5.81 per US$ between 9 and 18 November.

What is Brazil’s Selic rate now?

The Selic stands at 13.75%, the central bank’s series shows. It was cut to that level in September and held on 4 November.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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