Dollar Tops 5.90 Reais After Senate Vote
The Senate vote cleared one uncertainty, but traders doubt the savings are big enough to calm debt worries.
Brazil Markets
Brazil’s Senate gave the government the budget bill it wanted on Wednesday night, and investors answered by buying more dollars. On Thursday the dollar reached R$5.91, extending a run that took it to its highest close since April 2025, as worries about Brazil’s public debt outweighed the relief of the vote.
For US investors, a weaker real (Brazil’s currency) shrinks the dollar value of Brazilian stocks and bonds, even when prices at home hold. The wider picture is in our Brazil economy guide, and our real-to-dollar guide explains how the exchange rate works.
Key Facts
- What. The dollar touched R$5.91 on Thursday after a R$5.8677 close, the highest in 19 months.
- Why. Traders doubt the Senate-passed bill saves enough to stabilise Brazil’s public debt.
- Next. The lower house is expected to vote Monday 23 November; it needs 257 of 513 votes.
- Size. The government expects a 2027 budget gain of US$7.7 billion to US$9.5 billion.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: about 84% odds of no Brazil rate change in December (8:20 a.m. ET).
The Senate vote cleared one uncertainty, but traders doubt the savings are big enough to calm debt worries.
Why the Real Fell Despite the Senate Vote
The dollar had already risen 1.48% on Wednesday to R$5.8677, its fifth straight daily gain, before the Senate finished voting. At 7:20 a.m. ET on Thursday it traded at R$5.891, up 0.41%, and at its peak it touched R$5.914, up 0.77%.
What the Bill Does, in Plain English
The bill, called Complementary Bill 299/2026, rewrites parts of the 2023 fiscal framework, the rulebook that limits how fast federal spending can grow. Its main change cuts the cap on real (after-inflation) spending growth from 2.5% to 2%, but only from 2027 and only in years when the government must freeze spending.
The government expects the package to improve the 2027 primary result, the budget balance before interest payments, by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.7 billion to US$9.5 billion at 5.89 reais per dollar).
What Happens Next
Hugo Motta, speaker of the lower house, the Câmara dos Deputados, has said he will call an extraordinary session on Monday 23 November. Our report on the Senate vote has the roll call.
The bill needs 257 of 513 votes. If deputies change it, it returns to the Senate, which can only accept or reject their changes, and that would delay the 2027 budget.
President Lula then has 15 working days to sign or veto it. Friday 20 November is a national holiday, so currency trading may be thin.
What Prediction Markets Say
Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, put about 84% on no change in Brazil’s central bank rate (the Selic) at its December decision, with US$113,950 traded as of 8:20 a.m. ET on 19 November. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Dollar-based holders of Brazilian shares and ADRs, which are US-listed receipts of Brazilian stocks such as Petrobras (PBR) and Itaú (ITUB), lose when the real weakens, because profits earned in reais convert into fewer dollars. Exporters that earn dollars and pay costs in reais, such as miners, tend to gain, while importers and companies with dollar debt tend to lose.
Travellers and expats paid in dollars find Brazil cheaper: US$100 buys about R$589 at Thursday’s rate. Anyone paid in reais, or sending dollars home, sees the opposite.
What Is Not Known
It is not clear whether deputies will pass the text unchanged or how many votes the government has.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil's real fall after the Senate approved the fiscal bill?
Traders doubt the savings, estimated at up to US$9.5 billion in 2027, are enough to stabilise public debt. The dollar rose to R$5.91 on Thursday 19 November as the bill moved to the lower house.
When will the lower house vote on the bill?
Speaker Hugo Motta plans an extraordinary session on Monday 23 November. The bill needs 257 of 513 votes, and the date could still change.
Sources: Agência Senado, Senado completa votação, e ajuste fiscal segue para a Câmara (18 November 2026); Congresso Nacional, bill page PLP 299/2026; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December (19 November, 8:20 a.m. ET); USD/BRL spot rate, RT (19 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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