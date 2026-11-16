BRAZIL ECONOMY · FORECASTS

Published Monday, 16 November, 1:30 p.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (central bank), IBGE (statistics institute)

Brazilian economists now expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate at 13.75% through the end of 2026. They trimmed their 2026 growth forecast to 1.72% from 1.75%, the Banco Central do Brasil’s weekly Focus report showed on Monday 16 November 2026.

The Focus report is the Banco Central do Brasil’s Monday summary of forecasts from banks, asset managers and consultancies, and the 16 November edition drew 146 answers on inflation. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, matters to foreign investors in Brazilian bonds and the real, and Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held it at 13.75% on 4 November 2026 (Banco Central do Brasil).

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Key Facts Forecasts 2026 inflation 5.11% (was 5.22%), growth 1.72% (was 1.75%); Selic benchmark rate forecast unchanged at 13.75%.

Dollar Year-end forecast rose to 5.40 reais from 5.35; the dollar sold at 5.73 reais on Monday afternoon.

Next Mid-month inflation data on 26 November; Copom decides on 9 December.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket bettors give 82.5% to no December rate change (US$85,629 traded; 1:14 p.m. ET, 16 November).

The Focus survey is the central bank’s weekly poll of market forecasters. This week it shows a weaker growth view, a higher dollar forecast and no early rate cut.

How Brazil Got Here

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark overnight interest rate, peaked at 15.00% in June 2025 and stayed there until the cut decided on 18 March 2026, the Banco Central do Brasil’s data show. Copom has since cut it five times by a quarter point each, to 13.75% on 16 September, and left it unchanged on 4 November.

Inflation forecasts have moved the other way: the Focus median for 2026 inflation stood at 4.06% on 2 January and is 5.11% now (Focus database, 16 November 2026). Their 2026 growth forecast moved from 1.80% to 1.72% over the same period (Focus database, 16 November 2026).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank’s inflation target is 3% with a tolerance of 1.5 points either side, set by the National Monetary Council, the government body that fixes the target, in Resolution 5,141 of 26 June 2024, so the ceiling is 4.5%. Consumer prices rose 4.63% in the 12 months to October (IBGE, 12 November 2026), already above that ceiling, and the Focus medians of 5.11% for 2026 and 5.00% for 2027 sit above that ceiling in both years.

In Plain English Selic: the central bank’s benchmark rate, which sets the price of most credit in Brazil.

the central bank’s benchmark rate, which sets the price of most credit in Brazil. Copom: the central bank committee that decides the Selic about every six weeks.

the central bank committee that decides the Selic about every six weeks. Focus: the weekly poll of market forecasters; the figures are medians.

the weekly poll of market forecasters; the figures are medians. Reais: Brazil’s currency, written R$ with a US$ value in brackets.

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What Economists Changed This Week

The median 2026 inflation forecast fell to 5.11% from 5.22% a week earlier, while the 2027 forecast rose to 5.00% from 4.90%, the Focus report of 16 November shows. The underlying data run to Friday 13 November, when 146 institutions answered the inflation question.

The 2026 growth forecast slipped to 1.72% from 1.75%, and the 2027 forecast to 1.02% from 1.15%, in answers from 119 and 118 institutions on 13 November (Focus report, 16 November 2026). The report does not say why forecasters trimmed growth.

Forecasters held the end-2026 Selic at 13.75% and raised the end-2027 level to 12.75% from 12.50% (Focus report, 16 November 2026). For the first and second Copom meetings of 2027 the median is 13.75% (Focus database, data of 13 November 2026), so the median forecaster expects no cut at either meeting.

Brazilian real banknotes in a file photo.

The dollar forecast for the end of 2026 rose to 5.40 reais from 5.35, and the 2027 forecast to 5.45 reais from 5.40 (Focus report, 16 November 2026). The dollar already sells above both: the central bank’s exchange-rate series showed 5.73 reais on the afternoon of Monday 16 November, up 1.4% from 5.65 on Friday 13 November.

The survey data end on 13 November, so forecasters have not yet answered Monday’s jump. Neither the Focus report nor the exchange-rate series states what drove the move.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, gives 82.5% to no change at the central bank’s December decision, 7.4% to a quarter-point cut and 1.5% to a quarter-point rise (16 November, 1:14 p.m. ET). The market has traded US$85,629.

On 2026 inflation, the same platform gives 47.8% to a result between 5.00% and 5.49%, 19.3% to 4.50% to 4.99% and 14.1% to 5.50% to 5.99%; US$237,993 has traded. The Focus median of 5.11% sits inside the most-favoured band.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For a US reader with Brazilian bonds, a Brazil-focused fund or a trip planned, two numbers matter: a 13.75% benchmark rate that forecasters expect to last into 2027, and a real that is weaker than they assumed. At 5.73 reais per dollar (Monday afternoon), R$100 (about US$17.45) buys US$1.07 less than at the 5.40 forecast (R$100 is about US$18.52).

The survey does not say which force will dominate, and it offers no advice on either. It shows only where forecasters stood on 13 November and where the currency stood on 16 November.

What to Watch Next

IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, publishes the November mid-month inflation index on 26 November 2026 (IBGE release calendar). Copom decides on the Selic on 9 December 2026, at the end of its 8 and 9 December meeting (Banco Central do Brasil calendar).

Earlier coverage looks at the September activity index, the debate over budget cuts and interest rates and the weakening real. Our Selic guide for foreign investors and the Brazil news hub hold the background.

What Is Not Known

The Focus report does not explain why forecasters trimmed growth, and no dataset states what drove the real’s jump on Monday. Whether Copom will keep the rate at 13.75% on 9 December is open, although the median forecast says yes and Polymarket traders give a cut 7.4%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Focus report?

It is a weekly publication of the Banco Central do Brasil that gathers median forecasts from banks, asset managers and consultancies for inflation, growth, the dollar and the Selic. The 16 November 2026 edition covers answers to 13 November.

What is Brazil’s interest rate now?

The Selic benchmark rate is 13.75% a year. Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held it on 4 November 2026 after a quarter-point cut on 16 September.

What do economists expect for inflation?

The median forecast is 5.11% for 2026 and 5.00% for 2027, above the 4.5% ceiling of the official target range (Focus report, 16 November 2026). Consumer prices rose 4.63% in the 12 months to October (IBGE, 12 November 2026).

When is the next rate decision?

Copom decides on the Selic on 9 December 2026, at the end of its 8 and 9 December meeting, according to the Banco Central do Brasil calendar. The November mid-month inflation index comes first, on 26 November 2026 (IBGE release calendar).

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Focus report, 16 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, open data series (Selic, exchange rate, expectations), 16 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom meeting 282, 4 November 2026; IBGE, release calendar and consumer-price index, 12 November 2026; Polymarket, central bank December decision market; Polymarket, Brazil 2026 inflation market.