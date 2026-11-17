The Brazilian embassy in Lisbon, in a 2021 file photo. Portugal is the second-largest overseas electorate, with 134,400 registered voters. Photo: Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovações / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Brazil’s Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR, the federal body that argues criminal cases before the Supreme Court) has asked the court to keep Paulo Henrique Costa in jail, according to an opinion dated Monday, 16 November 2026 and reported on Monday and Tuesday. Costa is the former president of BRB (Banco de Brasília, the state-owned bank of the Federal District, the region around the capital).

He is a suspect in the Banco Master case, a fraud investigation into a failed private bank that has shaken Brazil’s banking system. For US readers, it matters because it tests how far Brazil’s courts will go against bankers, and because BRB’s losses may land on public money.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Paulo Henrique Costa, ex-chief of the Federal District’s state bank BRB, is a suspect.

What. Prosecutors reportedly oppose his release; he has been in pre-trial detention since April 2026.

Where. Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court; its president, Edson Fachin, holds the Master cases for now.

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As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. GMT

Prosecutors say Costa should stay in custody while the Banco Master fraud case continues. The final word on his release belongs to the Supreme Court, which has not yet ruled.

Costa has not been convicted of anything, and a suspect is not guilty until a court says so. The prosecutors’ view is an argument, not a verdict.

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The Big Picture

Banco Master was a private bank that Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation on 18 November 2025. The Federal Police (PF, Brazil’s federal investigators) run Operation Compliance Zero, the fraud inquiry around it.

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BRB bought credit portfolios from Banco Master, and investigators suspect some were not real. Police suspect Costa, then BRB’s president, approved them despite internal warnings.

In April 2026, Supreme Court Justice André Mendonça ordered Costa’s pre-trial detention at the request of the Federal Police. The court’s Second Panel (a five-member chamber) kept the arrest in place in a virtual session that ended on Friday, 24 April 2026.

Facade of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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What We Know

The PGR opinion, dated 16 November 2026, argues that Costa and his co-suspect, lawyer Daniel Lopes Monteiro, have shown no new facts that weaken the grounds for detention. It also argues that the risks of tampering with evidence and of continued illegal activity remain.

His defence filed a request on 27 August 2026, asking for release or, failing that, house arrest. The court has not yet ruled on that request.

Investigators allege that Costa received improper benefits, estimated at R$146.5 million (about US$25 million), linked to six high-end properties. Dollar figures use a market rate of about R$5.78 per US$ on 16 and 17 November 2026.

Why It Matters

BRB is a public bank, so any hole left by the Master purchases is a question for Federal District taxpayers and for the central bank. The size of BRB’s final loss has not been fixed, and we have no confirmed figure to publish.

The case shows how Brazilian courts weigh evidence tampering in white-collar crime. A release would be read in Brasília as a signal about the strength of the case.

What to Watch

The next step is a decision by Justice Fachin, who currently holds the Banco Master matters at the Supreme Court. No date for that ruling has been announced, and we could not confirm a hearing calendar.

The Counter-View

Costa’s defence says he has not hidden assets, that five of the six property deals were never completed, and that he played a smaller role in board decisions than other executives. His lawyers ask for release or house arrest, and the court has not yet ruled on that argument.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when Fachin will rule or whether the court will accept the prosecutors’ view. The final size of BRB’s loss from the Master purchases is also not confirmed.

No indictment against Costa has been confirmed in the sources we could reach. The full text of the opinion was not available on the PGR or court pages at the time of writing.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian bank bonds or invest through funds with exposure to Brazilian state banks, the case is a reminder of governance risk. Direct US exposure to BRB is not confirmed.

Related reading: Banco Master Case Awaits Prosecutors’ Reply and our Brazil news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Paulo Henrique Costa?

He is the former president of BRB, the state-owned Banco de Brasília. He is a suspect in the Banco Master case and has not been convicted.

What Did Prosecutors Say?

Brazil’s Prosecutor General’s Office argued that Costa should not be released, citing risks to the evidence and of continued illegal activity. The opinion is dated 16 November 2026.

Why Is Costa in Jail?

The Supreme Court ordered his pre-trial detention in April 2026 at the Federal Police’s request, citing fraud and money laundering suspicions. His defence denies wrongdoing.

Who Decides on His Release?

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, who currently handles the Banco Master matters. No ruling date has been announced.

Sources Supreme Federal Court (STF) news service, pre-trial detention of the former BRB president, April 2026 (https://noticias.stf.jus.br) · STF Second Panel, session maintaining the detention, April 2026 (https://noticias.stf.jus.br) · Federal Police, Operation Compliance Zero (https://www.gov.br/pf) · Banco Central do Brasil, liquidation of Banco Master, 18 November 2025 (https://www.bcb.gov.br) · Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR) (https://www.mpf.mp.br) · USD/BRL market rate, 16 to 17 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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