Almost a year after police detained the controlling shareholder of a failed bank at an airport, Brazil is waiting to learn whether prosecutors will charge him. The Supreme Court gave prosecutors 15 days from 4 November to respond to the police report in the Banco Master case, and the last day is unconfirmed.

Key Facts —Who. Daniel Vorcaro, controlling shareholder of failed Banco Master, and 14 others are named in a police indictment. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Deadline. The Prosecutor General’s Office has 15 days from 4 November to answer; the last day is unconfirmed. —Money. Police say Master, a failed private bank, negotiated R$17.5 billion (about US$3.1 billion) in credit assets with BRB, a state-owned bank. —Next. A Supreme Court vote on any charges would follow; no date is set. —Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —As of 15 November 2026, 18:00 UTC

What Happened

Operation Compliance Zero is the Federal Police (PF) investigation into credit assets the PF says were unproven at Banco Master. Its first phase was launched on Tuesday 18 November 2025, and Daniel Vorcaro, Master’s controlling shareholder, was detained at Guarulhos airport (São Paulo’s main international airport) around the time of that first phase.

Brazil’s central bank placed Banco Master in liquidation the same day, 18 November 2025. On 28 October 2026 the PF sent the Supreme Court (STF) a partial report of more than 700 pages.

The report formally indicts 15 people, Vorcaro and 14 others, among them Paulo Henrique Costa, former president of BRB (Banco de Brasília, the state-owned bank of the Federal District, the district around Brasília). An indictment by police is only a recommendation, because only prosecutors can file charges.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The PF calls Vorcaro the leader of a criminal organisation and places him at the centre of its decisions. It recommends charges against him that include fraudulent management, criminal organisation and money laundering.

For Costa, the PF recommends charges of fraudulent management and criminal organisation. Both men are suspects until a court rules, and Vorcaro has been in pretrial detention since 4 March 2026.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília at night, lit in green and yellow. Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters

In its 28 October report, the PF says Master negotiated about R$17.5 billion (about US$3.1 billion at R$5.66 per US$) in credit assets with BRB between July 2024 and October 2025. The PF says at least R$12.2 billion (about US$2.2 billion) of those assets were credits with no proof they existed.

BRB is owned by the Federal District government. The PF puts BRB’s loss at no less than R$2.7 billion (about US$480 million), a figure distinct from the R$12.2 billion under suspicion.

Vorcaro’s defence disputes the PF reading of the portfolios and says no official expert report has found any loss. Prosecutors and, later, the court will have to weigh those two accounts.

The case also tests the credibility of the Supreme Court, which supervises the inquiry and set the 15-day clock. How it handles the next steps will shape trust in the whole process.

What To Watch

The first checkpoint is the deadline for the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR), Brazil’s federal prosecution service, which the Supreme Court set at 15 days. On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the Supreme Court gave it 15 days to answer the PF report, the suspects’ requests and a PF call for 60 more forensic days.

The exact last day is not confirmed at the court. The PGR can ask for further investigation or file charges, and which it will choose is not known.

If charges are filed, the Supreme Court then decides whether there is enough evidence to open a criminal case. Until it does, the accused remain suspects.

The second checkpoint is that vote, for which no date is set. The accused become defendants only after it.

Earlier coverage of Vorcaro’s lawyers and the case shows how contested the process already is. Readers can follow every step in our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the PGR will file charges at once or first ask for further investigation. Nor is it known when the Supreme Court would vote on any charges.

It is also unknown how the PGR will answer the PF’s request for 60 more days of forensic work. The exact last day of the 15-day period has not been confirmed.

What It Means for You

For a reader outside Brazil, this is a story about how a private bank failed and how a state-owned bank became entangled with it. It is a Brazilian governance and banking matter, and we have found no direct consequence for US readers.

Those most affected are Master’s failed business, BRB and the Federal District that owns it, and the suspects. The Supreme Court’s credibility is also exposed, because the inquiry runs under its supervision.

The coming days will show whether the case moves from police files to formal charges. Each step, from the PGR answer to the court vote, will show how far it has travelled.

In Plain English Federal Police (PF): Brazil’s federal investigators, who can recommend charges but cannot file them.

Brazil’s federal investigators, who can recommend charges but cannot file them. Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR): the federal prosecutors who decide whether to bring charges.

the federal prosecutors who decide whether to bring charges. Indictment by police: a recommendation, not a charge and not a verdict.

a recommendation, not a charge and not a verdict. BRB: Banco de Brasília, the state-owned bank of the Federal District.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Banco Master case?

Operation Compliance Zero is the Federal Police investigation into credit assets the PF says were unproven at Banco Master. Its first phase was launched on Tuesday 18 November 2025, and Daniel Vorcaro, the bank’s controlling shareholder, was detained at an airport.

Has anyone been charged yet?

Not yet. The PF recommended charges against 15 people on 28 October 2026, but only prosecutors can file them.

What does the PF say Vorcaro did?

The PF calls him the leader of a criminal organisation and recommends several charges, including fraudulent management and money laundering. Vorcaro’s defence disputes its reading of the portfolios and says no official expert report has found any loss.

What happens if charges are filed?

If charges are filed, the Supreme Court would vote on whether there is enough evidence to open a criminal case. Only after that vote would the accused become defendants, and no date is set.

Sources Supreme Court (STF): https://noticias.stf.jus.br/ · Prosecutor General’s Office (PGR): https://www.mpf.mp.br/pgr · Federal Police (PF): https://www.gov.br/pf/pt-br

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