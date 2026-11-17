Brazil Police Redo Reports on Supreme Court
BRAZIL · POLITICS
Brazil’s Federal Police are rewriting reports that list which Supreme Court justices appear in the Banco Master investigation, and the change has opened a fight between the police, the court and the Senate. Banco Master is a private bank that Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation in November 2025, and it was controlled by Daniel Vorcaro.
A Senate committee has invited police director Andrei Rodrigues and the justice minister to explain the changes. No hearing date has been published.
Key Facts
- What The Federal Police are redoing reports on Supreme Court justices named in the Banco Master probe.
- Trigger Court president Edson Fachin asked for a purely descriptive list of mentions of justices.
- Change Two police delegates lost leading roles on the case, and separate reports are planned per justice.
- Next Senate committees invited the police director and the justice minister to explain the changes.
A dispute over how much the police may say about Supreme Court justices has become a test of who controls Brazil’s biggest banking investigation.
What Happened to the Reports
Edson Fachin, president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), asked the Federal Police, according to Brazilian media, for a report that only describes where justices are mentioned in the Master case. Brazilian media reported that the first version named three justices and was judged to go beyond that request.
Police leadership under director-general Andrei Rodrigues removed two delegates (senior police investigators), Daniel Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes, from leading roles on the case, Brazilian media reported. New reports were ordered.
The new plan is one report per justice, and investigators are not to interpret what the messages say.
Why the Senate Is Involved
Senate committees approved requests to hear the justice minister and the police director about the changes. The Public Security Committee voted on its invitations on 11 November.
Senators want to know why the delegates lost their roles and whether the reports were changed under pressure. The police have said the changes do not affect the investigations, Brazilian media reported.
What It Means for Readers Outside Brazil
The Banco Master case is a major test of Brazil’s banking oversight, and it now touches the top court. How the reports are written will shape what the public can learn about any justice’s links to the bank’s owner.
Investors in Brazilian banks and credit funds should watch two events. One is any Senate hearing that follows the invitations, and the other is the delivery of the revised reports to Fachin.
What Is Not Known
The contents of the first and new reports have not been published, and the justices named in them have not been confirmed by the police. Mentions in a bank owner’s files are not evidence of wrongdoing by anyone.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Banco Master case?
It is a Federal Police investigation into Banco Master, a failed Brazilian bank controlled by Daniel Vorcaro.
Why are the police redoing the reports?
Police leadership judged the first version went beyond the descriptive scope Fachin set, Brazilian media reported. The Federal Police have not published the reports.
Will the police director appear in the Senate?
A Senate committee approved an invitation on 11 November. A hearing date has not been published.
Sources: Brazil’s central bank (liquidation of Banco Master, 18 November 2025); Diário de Pernambuco, 10 November 2026; Congresso em Foco, 11 November 2026. Related: Brazil news.
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