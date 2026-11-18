Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Five aircraft, a yacht and seafront flats sit on a list of assets that Brazilian investigators want to seize. The Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative agency, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that a court froze more than R$2.3 billion (about US$400 million) in the case.

The target is an organised group based in Pernambuco, in north-east Brazil, suspected of illegal betting, money laundering and tax evasion. Police call the raid Operation Cash Out and stress that suspicion is not guilt.

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Readers new to the topic can find the legal background in our explainer on Brazil’s betting ban and the Supreme Court. This case is about who operated before getting a licence, not about the rules themselves.

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s national Federal Police raided a suspected illegal betting group in five states.

Frozen. A federal court froze financial assets above R$2.3 billion (about US$400 million).

Status. Police say all accusations are under investigation and name no suspects.

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As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 11:00 a.m. GMT

Police suspect a Pernambuco group ran betting before it was licensed and sent money abroad, and allege it used undeclared funds to help win approval. Police have not named any suspect.

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The Big Picture

The Federal Police note does not say when the inquiry began or which court ordered the freeze. It does say that the group traded in Brazil’s betting market before it held official authorisation from the Ministry of Finance.

The police say the group sent more than 500 million euros (about US$550 million) abroad and brought part of it back through payment institutions. Payment institutions are firms that move money for customers, such as digital wallets.

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File photo, 2016. Federal Police agents carry an evidence bag during a search. Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil (state news agency), CC BY 3.0 BR.

The Secretariat of Prizes and Bets, a unit of the Ministry of Finance, is the federal body that authorises, regulates and supervises fixed-odds betting companies. Since Provisional Measure 1,394 of 25 September 2026, fixed-odds betting has been banned across Brazil.

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What Happened on 18 November

About 140 federal police officers and 17 auditors from the Federal Revenue Service, Brazil’s tax authority, began serving 59 search-and-seizure warrants on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Six federal prosecutors are accompanying them, the Federal Police said.

The warrants cover eight cities in five states: Recife, Ipojuca and Gravatá in Pernambuco; São Paulo and Porto Feliz in São Paulo state; Angra dos Reis in Rio de Janeiro state; Curitiba in Paraná; and Balneário Camboriú in Santa Catarina. Pernambuco is the group’s base, and the police list the other four states as search locations.

In Plain English Operation Cash Out. The Federal Police’s name for this raid.

Search-and-seizure warrant. A court order letting police enter a place and take evidence.

Asset freeze. A court order that stops owners moving or selling assets; it is not a confiscation.

The police want to seize five aircraft, 14 vehicles, several of them luxury models, and one yacht bought for R$40 million (about US$6.9 million). The list also includes apartments on the Boa Viagem seafront in Recife.

It adds a São Paulo penthouse bought for R$42 million (about US$7.3 million) and a house bought for R$100 million (about US$17 million). These are purchase prices given by the Federal Police, converted here at R$5.77 per US$1 on 18 November.

The police investigation says the group operated in the betting market before it obtained authorisation from the Ministry of Finance. Part of the money allegedly helped pay to obtain that authorisation.

Revenue was allegedly not declared to the tax authority. Companies allegedly simulated trades among themselves, mainly paying “profits and dividends” to partners, to give the money a regular look.

The suspected crimes are illegal exploitation of games and betting, criminal organisation, currency evasion, keeping undeclared funds abroad, tax evasion and money laundering. The Federal Police stress that all accusations are under investigation and are not a conviction.

Why It Matters

The R$2.3 billion (about US$400 million) is the freeze ordered in this one case, and the 500 million euros (about US$550 million) sent abroad is the Federal Police’s own figure of 18 November 2026. The highest purchase price the police give for a single asset is R$100 million (about US$17 million), for a house.

The police suspect that undeclared money helped pay for an authorisation from the Ministry of Finance. That would matter to regulators, but the police note does not say how far the licensing process is affected.

What to Watch

The Federal Police note published no hearing date or charge deadline, so any next date is not confirmed. It does not identify the suspects either, so we could not find a defence to quote.

What Is Not Known

The Federal Police note names no people or companies. It does not say who owns the assets on the list, whether any member of the group holds a licence today, or when charges might follow.

What It Means for You

For readers following Brazilian betting, the case shows police tracing how money and licences connect. The police note names no operator, so this report names none.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Primary sources: the Federal Police statement of 18 November 2026 (www.gov.br/pf), the court freeze order as described in that statement, and the Ministry of Finance (www.gov.br/fazenda). Exchange rates are market data of 18 November 2026.

Related reading: our report on Brazil’s 2027 priorities against crypto fraud, illegal betting and bank fraud. Also see our report on the betting crime bill that locks the Chamber of Deputies agenda.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Operation Cash Out?

It is the Federal Police raid of 18 November 2026 against a Pernambuco group suspected of illegal betting, money laundering and tax evasion. A court froze more than R$2.3 billion (about US$400 million) in assets.

How Much Money Was Frozen?

A court ordered a freeze of financial assets above R$2.3 billion (about US$400 million), the Federal Police said on 18 November 2026. Police also say more than 500 million euros (about US$550 million) was sent abroad.

Has Anyone Been Convicted?

No one has been convicted: the Federal Police say all accusations are under investigation. Its first note names no people or companies.