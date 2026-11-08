Brazil Judge Reviews Gang and Mafia Arrests

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil Judge Reviews Gang and Mafia Arrests

By · · 4 min read
Federal Police headquarters building in Brasília, Brazil
Federal Police headquarters in Brasília, file photo (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · SECURITY

A federal judge in Brazil has ordered a case-by-case review of the arrests in a cocaine investigation that links the PCC, Brazil’s largest prison-born gang, to the ‘Ndrangheta, a mafia from Italy’s Calabria region. Judge Guilherme Roman Borges of the Federal Court in Curitiba took the decision on Tuesday 3 November 2026 after defence lawyers challenged the evidence.

The case matters to US readers because it concerns cocaine moving from South America to Europe, and because it tests how much weight courts give to encrypted messages handed over by foreign police. The suspects, who deny the accusations, have not been convicted.

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Key Facts

  • Who Judge Guilherme Roman Borges of the Federal Court in Curitiba, and suspects in Operation Mafiusi.
  • What He ordered each detention reviewed one by one; Brazilian media describe it as a suspension of the arrests.
  • The case Brazil’s Federal Police say a cocaine ring tied the PCC gang to Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta.
  • The money Investigators say the money flows exceed R$2 billion (about US$364 million).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Judge Decided

Borges accepted a request from the defence of Willian Barile Agati, a businessman dubbed the “PCC concierge” in Brazilian reporting, who denies the accusations. He ordered an individual review of every pre-trial detention to decide whether each should be kept or revoked, and he said he may order Agati and the others released.

The judge also suspended this month’s hearings until original data from France reaches the court. Brazilian media describe the ruling as a suspension of the arrests, but we have not seen the decision text, and no release has been confirmed.

Why the Defence Challenged the Evidence

Agati’s lawyer, Eduardo Maurício, argued that messages from Sky ECC, an encrypted messaging service used to link his client to the PCC and the ‘Ndrangheta, were collected improperly. He said the original data sent by France is missing from the case file.

Maurício said his client never used Sky ECC and that the evidence against him is very weak. Agati and the other suspects remain suspects, not convicted, until a court rules.

Pedestrian with an umbrella on Rua XV de Novembro in central Curitiba at night
Central Curitiba, the city where the Federal Court that issued the decision sits. File photo. Photo: Marcos pereirah, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What Operation Mafiusi Is

The Federal Police, Brazil’s national police force, began Operation Mafiusi in December 2024 to investigate a scheme that shipped cocaine from South America to Europe, and they suspect the PCC worked with the ‘Ndrangheta. Investigators say the money flows examined in the case exceed R$2 billion, or about US$364 million at the central bank’s 6 November rate of 5.50 reais per US dollar.

What It Means for You

For companies shipping goods through Brazilian ports, the case is a reminder that organized crime networks use legal trade routes, and compliance teams should expect scrutiny of shipments bound for Europe. For US readers, a court that questions foreign-sourced encrypted messages could slow similar cases that rely on shared intelligence, although that is our assessment and not a court finding.

What Is Not Known

Whether any suspect has actually been freed is not known, because the judge has ordered reviews and has not been reported to have revoked any arrest. When the French data will arrive and when the hearings will resume have not been announced.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Operation Mafiusi?

It is a Federal Police investigation, begun in December 2024, into cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe. Investigators suspect the PCC and the ‘Ndrangheta took part.

What Is the PCC?

The Primeiro Comando da Capital is Brazil’s largest criminal gang, formed in São Paulo’s prisons. It is involved in drug trafficking.

Were the Suspects Released?

Not as far as we know. The judge ordered an individual review of each arrest and said releases are possible.

What Is Sky ECC?

It is an encrypted messaging app. The defence says messages from it were gathered improperly and that French data is missing from the file.

Sources: Federal Police of Brazil, Operation Mafiusi (opened December 2024); statements of the defence lawyer of Willian Barile Agati; Brazil’s central bank (PTAX) rate of 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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'Ndrangheta brazil organized crime Brazil security cocaine trafficking Curitiba Federal Police Brazil Operation Mafiusi PCC Sky ECC Willian Agati

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