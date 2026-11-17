Brazil: Congress and Betting

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, is in its first week under a legal lock. A government bill, PL (Projeto de Lei) 5477/2026, would make running or advertising online fixed-odds betting (bets at a price set when the wager is placed) a crime.

The Chamber did not vote on it within 45 days, so the Constitution puts the Chamber’s other business on hold. The lock began on Friday 13 November, and the bill still awaits a first decision by Hugo Motta, the Chamber’s president, according to the Chamber’s own bill record.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

It accompanies Medida Provisória 1394/2026, an emergency decree with the force of law that already bans fixed-odds betting, and that lapses on 4 March 2027 unless Congress approves it.

Key Facts Lock. Since 13 November 2026 the Constitution suspends most of the Chamber’s other votes.

Bill. PL 5477/2026 would punish operating a betting platform with four to six years in prison.

Emergency decree. Medida Provisória 1394/2026 bans fixed-odds betting; fines can reach R$2 billion (about US$346 million).

Next. The speaker has made no first decision on the bill; the Chamber has not scheduled a vote.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The ban on operating and advertising bets is already in force. The criminal penalties need a vote that the Chamber has not scheduled.

Why the Chamber Is Locked

The government asked for constitutional urgency, a presidential request that starts a 45-day clock, on 28 September 2026, the Chamber’s bill record shows. The Constitution (article 64) then suspends the Chamber’s other deliberations, except those with a constitutional deadline, until the bill is voted.

The record also shows that the 45 days ran from 29 September to 12 November, and that the locking of the agenda began on 13 November. It lists the bill as awaiting a decision by the speaker, with no amendments filed so far.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Bill Would Make a Crime

The bill sets four to six years in prison plus a fine for running a fixed-odds betting platform, in the bill as presented on 25 September 2026. Advertising, recruiting bettors, using personal data to recruit them, financing the operation and supplying internet applications for betting would each carry two to four years, the Chamber’s description says.

The Federal Police, Brazil’s federal investigative agency, would investigate and federal courts would try the cases. The bill would not apply to Loteca, the football-results lottery run by Caixa Econômica Federal, a federal state-owned bank.

Brazilian real banknotes. The decree sets fines that can reach R$2 billion.

The Big Picture Behind the Betting Ban

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued Medida Provisória 1394/2026, an emergency decree with the force of law, on Friday 25 September 2026. It prohibits operating, offering, brokering and advertising fixed-odds bets, including offers from abroad, and it repeals most of the 2023 betting law and part of an earlier lottery law (Law 13,756 of 2018).

In its stated reasons, the government argues that betting has caused household debt and mental-health problems. The measure creates an inter-agency enforcement committee coordinated by the presidential chief of staff’s office, and the Chamber’s news service says it includes the finance and justice ministries, the Federal Police, the tax authority and the central bank.

What Happens to the Decree

A provisional decree takes effect at once, but it must be approved by both houses within 60 days, extendable once by 60 more, and the clock stops during parliamentary recess. The Congress website lists the deadline as 4 March 2027, shows that a joint committee of senators and deputies has still to be installed, and lists 99 amendments filed.

What It Means for Companies and Readers Abroad

The ban on operating and advertising bets is in force now, and the Chamber’s news service says fines can reach R$2 billion (about US$346 million at R$5.78 per dollar). The criminal penalties would apply only if both houses pass the bill and the president signs it.

If Congress does not approve the decree by 4 March 2027, it loses its effect under the Constitution. Our reports on the Supreme Court fight over the ban and on a ruling for three brands give the background.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the speaker’s first decision on the bill, for which no date has been announced. The second is the installation of the joint committee on the decree, also without a date, ahead of the 4 March 2027 deadline shown on the Congress website.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any vote has actually been blocked by the lock, or when the speaker will name a rapporteur, the deputy who writes the committee text. It is also not known whether Congress will approve the decree before 4 March 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s betting crime bill?

PL 5477/2026 would make running or advertising fixed-odds betting platforms a crime, with four to six years in prison for operators. The government presented it on 25 September 2026.

Why is the Chamber of Deputies locked?

The government asked for urgency, and the Chamber did not vote within 45 days, so the Constitution suspends its other business from 13 November. Items with a constitutional deadline are exempt.

Are betting sites banned in Brazil now?

Medida Provisória 1394/2026, an emergency decree in force since 25 September 2026, bans fixed-odds betting, including offers from abroad. Congress must approve it by 4 March 2027 or it lapses.

Sources: Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, bill record for PL 5477/2026 (camara.leg.br); National Congress, record of Medida Provisória 1394/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br), both seen 17 November 2026. More at Brazil news.