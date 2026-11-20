The president says the timing of his cabinet is his alone, while the real weakens and allies meet him about posts in his fourth term.

Fachada do bloco A, na Esplanada dos Ministérios, o qual fazem parte o Ministério da Cidadania e o Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s President Lula said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that he will name every minister “when I want, on the day I want.” He spoke at the Planalto Palace, the presidential seat in Brasília, as he signed a decree regulating the new 5×2 schedule of two weekly rest days.

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Lula, of the Workers’ Party (PT), won re-election in the October 2026 runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for the conservative Liberal Party (PL). His fourth term begins on 5 January 2027, under Article 82 of the Constitution of Brazil.

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Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, and market data show the US dollar closed at R$5.93 on 19 November 2026, the weakest real since April 2025. A weaker real raises the dollar price of imports and trims dollar returns on Brazilian assets, and investors outside Brazil watch the Finance post.

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Key Facts Who. Lula, Brazil’s president, of the Workers’ Party (PT).

What. He will name every minister “when I want” and rejects market pressure over Finance.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026, Planalto Palace, Brasília; his fourth term starts 5 January 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The president says the timing of his cabinet is his alone, while the real weakens and allies meet him about posts in his fourth term.

The remarks came at the ceremony for the decree that ends the six-day work week, shortly after Lula returned from trips to Asia and Europe. He said he gets “a bit angry sometimes” when he sees people in the newspapers naming ministers.

“I have never talked to anyone about ministers, it is something of mine,” Lula said, adding that “the guy keeps inventing lies to create speculation.” He did not say who he meant.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The talk of posts has a recent origin. On Tuesday 17 November Lula received allies at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, among them PT president Edinho Silva, Senator Camilo Santana of the PT and Senator-elect Rui Costa, a former chief of staff.

The Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of the Brazilian presidency where Lula spoke on 19 November 2026. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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The idea behind the talks is to estimate how many votes each party can bring in the lower house and the Senate, then divide the ministries accordingly. Allies say Lula has not signalled who gets which post.

Silva was tasked with receiving demands from parties “from left to right” that want to join the government. Santana has been speculated in the Brazilian press for chief of staff, the Casa Civil, a post once held by Costa.

Piauí state governor Rafael Fonteles, speculated for Finance, was also summoned to the meeting. The meeting marked Lula’s return to talks on forming his new government.

On 19 November Lula criticised what he called the “hurry” of financial markets for him to name the next ministers, above all for Finance and other economic posts. He named no investors and no opponents.

“I could not even celebrate, and the guy already wants me to name the government, who will be this, who will be bank president,” he said. “The hurry is mine, not theirs.”

He also reached back to the campaign, saying opponents “bet that I would lose” and had “already chosen ministers”. The record does not say whom he was describing.

On money, Lula said it is not the market that wants fiscal control, and that “the one who wants that is me.” He added that fiscal control was always a priority in his three governments, and promised that “as long as I am president there will be no reduction of the rights the Brazilian people have won.”

The test of that promise sits in Congress. The government’s fiscal adjustment bill, informally the “Moretti plan” after Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, passed its base text in the Senate on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31.

Moretti estimated savings of R$50 billion to R$60 billion in 2027 (about US$8.4 billion to US$10.1 billion). The bill is due to move on to the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, once the Senate finishes voting on amendments.

Lula also confirmed he will create a ministry for older people, adding “maybe the name won’t be that.” He said older and younger voters backed his re-election.

The market’s unease shows in the real’s slide. Market data put the dollar at R$5.78 on 17 November and R$5.93 on 19 November.

For a US investor holding assets in Brazil, the mechanism is direct: a 2.6% rise in the dollar between 17 and 19 November cuts the dollar value of reais earned there. Lula himself tied the market’s impatience to the Finance post.

Copom, the Central Bank of Brazil’s rate-setting committee, meets on 8 and 9 December 2026 with its Selic target, the benchmark rate, at 13.75% a year. The decision comes on 9 December, and Lula has not said when he will name his ministers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Lula name his cabinet?

He has not said. He told the audience he will name ministers on the day he chooses, so no date is fixed.

Who will be Brazil’s next Finance minister?

No one has been named. Lula says the choice is his alone and that he has talked to no one about ministers.

Why does the Finance minister matter to investors?

The post signals how strictly Brazil will manage its budget. That feeds into the real and into what Brazilian assets are worth to foreign holders.

Sources: Planalto Palace ceremony, president’s remarks (19 November 2026); Central Bank of Brazil, Selic target and Copom calendar (2026); Brazilian Senate, vote on the fiscal adjustment bill (12 November 2026); Market close data (19 November 2026).

In depth The Lula government 2026: complete guide

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