Brazil’s Left Splits on Lula’s Fiscal Plan
Brazil: Economy
Brazil’s left is split over the government’s fiscal package, and the row reached the markets this week. In an interview published on Sunday 15 November, Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, who fronts the package, said a “sectarian” slice of the left “delays the fight against privileges”.
Lindbergh Farias, a Workers’ Party (PT) deputy for Rio de Janeiro, called that interview “dishonest”. Our market-close data show the dollar rising more than 2% against the real and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, falling 1.8% on Monday 16 November.
Bruno Moretti is the Planning and Budget Minister in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government, and the Senate plenary approved the package he leads by 45 votes to 31 on Thursday 12 November. Foreign holders of Brazilian bonds watch it because the Central Bank of Brazil’s rate committee, Copom, held the Selic benchmark at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, so any fiscal shift changes how soon rates can fall.
Key Facts
- Plan. Senate passed the fiscal package 45 to 31 on 12 November; lower house vote date not set.
- Split. Planning Minister Moretti accuses a sectarian left slice; Lindbergh Farias calls him dishonest.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, gives 84.5% to no Copom change on 9 December (US$113,151 traded; 18 Nov, 1:03pm ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of 18 November 2026, 18:10 GMT
The fiscal plan has opened a rift inside Brazil’s governing camp, with the left arguing over who bears the cost and how fast interest rates can fall.
The Big Picture
The Senate approved the base text of PLP 299/2026, a complementary bill, on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31. Estimates presented in the Senate debate put its 2027 effect on the primary budget result (revenue minus spending before interest) at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion at 5.78 reais per US$, our 16 November rate), while the Planning Ministry projects up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion).
The Senate text of 12 November trims tax benefits, limits tax compensation, changes the health spending floor and addresses “supersalaries”, pay above the public-sector ceiling. Four opposition amendments, called destaques, were still to be voted, and the outcome of the 17 November session is not confirmed.
In Plain English
Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate. Copom: the central bank’s committee that sets it.
Primary surplus: revenue minus spending before interest. The 2027 target in the budget guidelines is 0.5% of GDP.
Critics on the left say the adjustment falls on the poor and on health and education spending, a charge Moretti rejects. Farias said he wants to prevent a recession next year.
The best-known left-wing idea on rates is by André Lara Resende, co-designer of the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation, in an article published on 25 September. He proposed a council that would steer the Selic from 13.75% to about 7.5% in about 12 months.
Finance Minister Dario Durigan has denied that the government is studying rate caps, and Copom sets the Selic under a 2021 autonomy law. The public record does not show whether Lula himself backs any of the left’s rate ideas.
What Moretti and His Critics Say
In that interview Moretti said very powerful lobbies want to avoid sharing the adjustment, and that this slice of the left converges with them. Lindbergh Farias, a Workers’ Party deputy, was among those who answered him.
Farias called the interview “dishonest” and accused the minister of authoritarianism. On Monday 16 November Moretti said the costs of the adjustment are shared in a balanced way and will not hurt health and education.
Mansueto Almeida, an economist at BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, said on Friday 13 November that the package “goes in the right direction” but is “very small”. His critique runs the opposite way from the left’s.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.34%
167,537.95
-1.34%
69,770.84
-0.88%
10,362.59
-1.09%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|167,537.95
|-1.34%
|+7.04%
|169,816.64
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.85
|+1.20%
|+9.91%
|5.78
|5.87
|5.76
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.17
|-1.84%
|+30.86%
|43.98
|44.10
|42.52
|30,394,300
|VALE3
|59.00
|-2.22%
|-9.26%
|60.34
|60.04
|58.79
|26,629,700
|ITUB4
|40.19
|-1.71%
|+3.23%
|40.89
|40.94
|40.13
|23,236,800
|BBDC4
|14.08
|-2.29%
|-26.24%
|14.41
|14.52
|14.08
|40,089,300
|BBAS3
|14.12
|-3.42%
|-35.47%
|14.62
|14.72
|14.06
|68,554,600
|B3SA3
|14.30
|-2.39%
|+1.78%
|14.65
|14.79
|13.98
|71,362,300
|ABEV3
|16.07
|+0.88%
|+16.96%
|15.93
|16.13
|15.85
|33,939,000
|WEGE3
|51.38
|+0.45%
|+18.28%
|51.15
|51.99
|51.14
|8,884,800
|PRIO3
|61.87
|-3.27%
|+54.52%
|63.96
|63.81
|61.50
|6,098,400
|SUZB3
|55.60
|+0.38%
|+14.57%
|55.39
|56.46
|55.09
|5,955,400
|RENT3
|29.45
|-0.71%
|-31.51%
|29.66
|30.24
|29.45
|14,177,400
|AZZA3
|15.78
|+0.90%
|-47.96%
|15.64
|16.59
|15.48
|3,846,000
|CSNA3
|3.65
|-3.18%
|-55.21%
|3.77
|3.88
|3.65
|17,767,400
|GGBR4
|25.59
|+3.65%
|+37.21%
|24.69
|25.89
|24.70
|16,705,200
|ENEV3
|26.13
|-2.10%
|+35.46%
|26.69
|27.03
|25.72
|17,583,300
25.59
+3.65%
14.12
-3.42%
61.87
-3.27%
3.65
-3.18%
14.30
-2.39%
14.08
-2.29%
59.00
-2.22%
26.13
-2.10%
Why It Matters for Investors
The mechanism runs through the Selic: a government that shows it can close its budget gap gives the central bank more room to cut. On 4 November the Central Bank of Brazil held the Selic at 13.75%, and IBGE, the statistics office, put 12-month inflation at 4.63% to October 2026.
By our calculation the gap between the two is 9.12 percentage points. On Monday 16 November our market-close data show the real at about 5.78 per US$ and the Ibovespa at 169,295 points.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto prediction platform, showed on Wednesday 18 November at 1:03 p.m. ET an 84.5% chance of no change at the December Copom meeting. The same market gave 5.9% to a 25 basis point (0.25 percentage point) cut.
US$113,151 had been traded across all outcomes of that market, according to its Polymarket page. These prices are bets, not polls, and they price the Selic decision, not the fiscal vote.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What to Watch Next
The Central Bank of Brazil’s calendar puts the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The vote on PLP 299/2026 in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, has a date not confirmed, although its speaker, Hugo Motta, has agreed with the government to seek a vote under urgency.
What Is Not Known
The record does not show if the Senate finished the four amendments on 17 November, when the Chamber votes, or whether the left will vote against. Whether Lula backs any rate-cap idea is unknown, since the government denies it.
Lula has not named who will lead the Finance Ministry in the next term. Market talk on 16 November that Aloizio Mercadante, head of the state development bank BNDES, could move there is unconfirmed, and he has said he does not seek a ministry.
What It Means for You
For a reader in the United States, the split matters through the real and the Selic, which drive returns on Brazilian bonds and shares. Our market data show the dollar rose more than 2% against the real on 16 November.
Copom sets the Selic under the 2021 central bank autonomy law, which gives the bank independence from the government. Our Brazil news page follows both the votes and the central bank.
Related: our rio de janeiro brazil city explained guide.
Further reading: our afropunk brazil guide.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the fiscal package?
It is bill PLP 299/2026, which the Senate approved on 12 November by 45 votes to 31. Estimates presented in the Senate debate put its 2027 effect at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion), and the Planning Ministry projects up to R$60 billion (US$10.4 billion).
Why is the left divided?
Critics on the left say the adjustment falls on the poor and on health and education spending. Moretti said on 16 November that the costs are shared in a balanced way.
Will the Selic fall in December?
Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November and next decides on 9 December. Polymarket gave 84.5% to no change on 18 November, which is a bet, not a forecast.
When does the Chamber vote?
The date is not confirmed. Hugo Motta, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, agreed with the government to seek a vote under urgency.
Sources
Central Bank of Brazil · IBGE · Brazilian Senate · Ministry of Planning and Budget statements · Polymarket
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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