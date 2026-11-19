Brazil Signs Rules to End Six-Day Work Week
Brazil's six-day work schedule, known as 6x1, is on its way out, but the first cut in hours is less than four weeks away and the court's last word is still missing.
Economy: Brazil
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Thursday 19 November 2026 that sets the rules for ending Brazil’s six-day work week. He did so at the Planalto Palace, the presidential office in Brasília, ending a wait of more than a week after an earlier date was missed.
The decree puts into practice Constitutional Amendment 141, which Congress promulgated on Friday 16 October 2026 after the Senate passed the five-day week 75 votes to 1. A court fight over the timetable is still open, and the signing had been expected for days.
Key Facts
- Who. President Lula signed the decree regulating Constitutional Amendment 141 at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.
- What. The legal week falls from 44 to 40 hours, with two paid rest days, no pay cut.
- When. Stage 1 (42 hours) starts Wednesday 16 December 2026; stage 2 (40 hours) starts 16 December 2027.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.
Brazil’s six-day work schedule, known as 6×1, is on its way out, but the first cut in hours is less than four weeks away and the court’s last word is still missing.
The 6×1 schedule means six days of work and one day off, and the amendment, a change to the national constitution, now ends it. The amendment cuts the legal weekly limit from 44 to 40 hours in two stages and guarantees two paid rest days a week, one of them preferably on Sunday.
Stage 1 starts on Wednesday 16 December 2026 at 42 hours, and stage 2 follows on 16 December 2027 at 40 hours. The amendment allows no pay cut.
The decree turns that promise into arithmetic for payrolls. The hourly-pay divisor, the number used to turn a monthly salary into an hourly rate for overtime and night premiums, is 220 today, falls to 210 at 42 hours and to 200 at 40 hours.
For a worker earning R$3,000 a month (about US$509), the hour is worth R$13.64 (about US$2.32) today, R$14.29 (about US$2.43) at 42 hours and R$15.00 (about US$2.55) at 40 hours, at the market rate of 19 November, 5.89 reais to the dollar. The monthly salary does not change, but every overtime hour costs the employer more.
Where a lower divisor is already set by law, a collective agreement or a contract, the one that favours the worker prevails. For a US company with a Brazilian payroll, hourly labour cost therefore rises even where headcount and monthly wages stay flat.
The decree also sets rules for 12×36 shifts, which are 12 hours on and 36 hours off, and for continuous shift rotation. It leaves the details to collective agreements between unions and employers.
Labor and Employment Minister Luiz Marinho has said the rules should guarantee at least eight rest days a month, and that employers and unions should find the best arrangement in collective agreements. His ministry held about 70 meetings with sectors and may issue ordinances, formal ministry rules, for special-regime categories, with no date given.
The decree sets no deadline for those ordinances, and the government met on Tuesday 17 November to finalise the text. Marinho did not say what changes the president asked for in the final draft.
The business side is fighting the calendar in the Supreme Federal Court, known as the STF, Brazil’s top court. The National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the two main business lobbies, filed actions that contest the deadlines.
Justice Flávio Dino, the judge handling those actions, issued an injunction, a temporary court order, on Thursday 12 November that keeps stage 1 on 16 December. If no collective agreement exists by Tuesday 15 December 2026, employers may use 42 hours over five days of up to 8 hours 24 minutes until 15 December 2027, and the 24 minutes beyond 8 hours are not paid as overtime.
Fellow justices Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia and Gilmar Mendes followed Dino, which made four votes in the court’s online plenary, where justices vote on screen. On Saturday 14 November Justice Luiz Fux asked for the case to move to the in-person plenary, which suspends the online vote, and the vote will start again there.
Dino’s injunction stays in force meanwhile, and court president Edson Fachin sets the agenda without having named a date. Marinho did not say whether the decree will change to match Dino’s ruling.
Two things remain unknown. The Rio Times could not confirm that the decree text has appeared in the Official Gazette, the government’s daily record of laws, and no confirmed count of workers on a 6×1 schedule was available.
The calendar now has one fixed point and one open one. Wednesday 16 December is the first date employers must plan around, while the STF’s plenary decision, once scheduled, will say whether the 42-hour stage arrives with or without the 24-minute daily tolerance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the shorter week start?
The first cut takes effect on Wednesday 16 December 2026, with the second a year later. The decree explains how the new hours are counted and paid.
Will workers earn less?
No, because the amendment allows no pay cut, so the same salary now buys fewer hours. What changes is the hourly value used for overtime.
Can the Supreme Court change the timetable?
The business lobbies have asked it to, and a justice has paused the vote for an in-person session. Until the full court rules, Justice Dino’s injunction governs the transition.
Sources: Presidency of Brazil (decree signing, 19 November 2026); Constitutional Amendment 141; Labor and Employment Ministry; Supreme Federal Court (Justice Flávio Dino injunction, 12 November 2026); RT market data.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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