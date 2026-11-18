Economy: Brazil

Fewer Brazilians are stuck in the longest job searches than at any time on record. IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, said on 18 November 2026 that 971,000 people had been jobless for two years or more in July to September 2026, the first time below 1 million since the survey began in 2012.

IBGE runs the Pnad Contínua, the household labour survey that is Brazil’s official measure of unemployment, and it visited about 211,000 households for the latest round, the institute said on 18 November 2026. Its headline rate of 5.2% for the same quarter, the lowest for a third quarter since 2012, was published on 30 October 2026, giving investors and employers abroad a read on Latin America’s largest economy.

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Key Facts What. 971,000 Brazilians were jobless for two years or more in July to September, a record low.

Scale. That is about a quarter (25.5%) of the 3.81 million peak in the third quarter of 2021.

Overall. Brazil’s overall unemployment rate was 5.2%, the lowest for a third quarter since records began in 2012.

Not known. Whether the fall lasts, and how many found work rather than stopped searching.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s longest job searches are getting rarer, but the official data cannot yet say whether people found work or simply stopped looking.

The Big Picture Since The Pandemic

The long-term jobless count has fallen from a pandemic peak of 3.81 million in the third quarter of 2021, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. That group stayed above 3.5 million throughout 2021, according to the same IBGE release.

By the third quarter of 2026 the figure stood at 971,000, the lowest since the series began in 2012, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. It was down 17.6% from 1.179 million a year earlier, the institute said on the same day.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Compared with the second quarter of 2026, the count fell 8% from 1.058 million, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. The 971,000 total is about a quarter of the 2021 peak, or 25.5% by our own calculation from IBGE figures of that date.

People jobless for one to two years also reached a series low of 590,000, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. Added together, those out of work for one year or more number 1.56 million, the lowest since 2012 according to the same release.

File photo: office buildings in the Cinelândia district of central Rio de Janeiro.

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Why It Matters

IBGE analyst William Kratochwill said on 18 November 2026 that employers hire the most qualified candidates first and then turn to people with longer searches. The people most affected by the fall are therefore those who have searched the longest.

The pool of long-term jobless is 971,000, against 1.179 million a year earlier, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. Total unemployment is 5.6 million, the institute said on 30 October 2026.

Long-term jobless people made up 17.2% of all unemployed Brazilians through September, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. Those out of work for one month to under a year were the largest group at 52.1%, according to the same release.

The numbers speak only to who is still searching, not to what new hires earn. Pay is not measured by the search-time figures.

What The Statistics Institute Says

Kratochwill said on 18 November 2026: ‘It is a sign that the market is hiring more and more.’ In plain terms, a tight market eventually reaches those at the back of the queue.

People unemployed for less than one month numbered 1.136 million, up 0.8% from 1.127 million a year earlier, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. Kratochwill said on the same day that this rise ‘shows greater turnover in the labour market’.

Short searches rose slightly, by 0.8%, even as the longest ones fell. Such short searches made up 20.2% of the unemployed through September, IBGE said on 18 November 2026.

How IBGE Counts The Jobless

The figures come from the Pnad Contínua, IBGE’s continuous national household sample survey of work, which covers people aged 14 and over, the institute said on 18 November 2026. It counts all forms of work, including formal jobs, informal work, temporary jobs and self-employment.

To count as unemployed, a person must have actively looked for work in the 30 days before the interview, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. Interviewers visited about 211,000 households in all states and the Federal District, which holds Brasília.

Because of that 30-day test, someone who stops looking drops out of the unemployed count, under the IBGE definition published on 18 November 2026. That detail matters when reading any fall in the long-term figure.

The headline rate of 5.2% for July to September is the lowest for a third quarter since 2012, IBGE said on 30 October 2026. The detail on search time, released on 18 November 2026, adds the length of each search.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the fall in long-term joblessness will continue. We have not confirmed the date of the next release.

The figures alone do not show whether people left long-term unemployment by finding work or by stopping their search. Either route would lower the count, but they would mean different things for workers.

What It Means For You

For a reader outside Brazil, the data point is a read on how tight the job market is in a large Latin American economy, according to IBGE figures of 18 November 2026. Companies hiring in Brazil may find fewer long-searching candidates, because that group is down to 971,000.

Job seekers in that group still number close to a million, though the count is the lowest since 2012. The direction since the pandemic peak is clear, but one quarter does not make a trend.

Related Coverage

On 30 October we reported that Brazil’s jobless rate fell to 5.2% in the third quarter, the headline figure behind today’s detail. Read also why Brazil says rate cuts hinge on a fiscal fix and follow the Brazil news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Brazilians have been unemployed for two years or more?

IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, said on 18 November 2026 that 971,000 people were in that group in July to September 2026. It is the first time the figure has been below 1 million.

How does that compare with the Covid-19 peak?

The group peaked at 3.81 million in the third quarter of 2021, IBGE said on 18 November 2026. The latest figure is about a quarter of that, or 25.5%.

Does the fall mean everyone found a job?

No. The figures alone cannot separate people who found work from those who stopped searching, and both would lower the count.

What is Brazil’s overall unemployment rate?

IBGE said on 30 October 2026 that the rate was 5.2% in July to September, the lowest for a third quarter since 2012. Total unemployed were 5.6 million.