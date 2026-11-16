Fresh food prices helped push Brazil’s price indexes up in October. File photo of a street market in Bahia, Brazil.

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Published Monday, 16 November · Source: FGV IBRE (Brazilian economics institute)

Brazil’s price pressure eased sharply in the month to 10 November. The IGP-10, a price index from FGV IBRE (the economics institute of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), rose 0.76% in November 2026, FGV said on Monday 16 November.

That is 1 percentage point below October’s 1.76% and just under the 0.8% consensus (the average analyst forecast in our economic calendar). For readers abroad, it is a sign that the price surge of the past two months is cooling, though one month does not make a trend.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The number FGV’s IGP-10 price index rose 0.76% in November 2026, against 0.8% expected.

The trend Down from 1.76% in October and 1.47% in September; August was a 0.51% fall.

What is unknown We have not confirmed which components pulled the index down.

What next Central bank rate committee Copom meets 9 December; FGV’s rent-linked IGP-M follows this month.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 52.4% to 2026 inflation of 5.00% to 5.49% (16 November, 8:19 a.m. Eastern Time).

Brazil’s IGP-10, a broad measure of wholesale, consumer and construction prices, slowed to 0.76% in November, less than half of October’s pace.

What Changed

The index rose 0.76% over the month from 11 October to 10 November, FGV IBRE said. That compares with 1.76% in October and 1.47% in September, so November is the slowest of the three.

Analysts had expected 0.8%, so the surprise was only 0.04 percentage points on the low side. The bigger story is the speed of the turn, since the index fell 0.51% in August and then rose in September, October and November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The IGP-10 is a weighted average of producer prices (about 60%), consumer prices (about 30%) and construction costs (about 10%), FGV says. Because producer prices weigh most, farm goods and fuel can swing the reading, as they did in October.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why the Index Moved

Matheus Dias, an economist at FGV IBRE, said October’s acceleration came mainly from producer prices, led by petrol, soy products and beef. Fresh foods such as tomatoes, potatoes and onions also pushed consumer prices higher.

We have not confirmed which components pulled November’s reading down. Until FGV’s full breakdown is checked, the cause of the 1 percentage point drop stays unconfirmed.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Slower producer-price growth eases cost pressure on Brazilian companies that buy raw materials, and over time it can reach shop prices. The central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, sets the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, with inflation in view, and its rate committee, Copom, meets on Wednesday 9 December.

Many Brazilian rent contracts follow the IGP-M, a sister index with a slightly later measuring window, so tenants and landlords will watch its November figure later this month. A rebound in fuel or food prices could still reverse the cooling.

Separately, the central bank’s activity index fell 0.2% in September, as we reported earlier today. Our October price index report and the Brazil hub carry more context.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users trade real-money bets, lists a market on Brazil’s annual inflation rate for 2026, with US$237,074 traded. At 8:19 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 16 November it priced a rate of 5.00% to 5.49% at 52.4% and 4.50% to 4.99% at 19.7%.

It priced 5.50% to 5.99% at about 13%. These prices are bets, not polls, and the market covers the yearly rate, not the monthly IGP-10.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Would Change the Picture

A next reading above the 0.8% consensus, or a return toward October’s 1.76%, would show the slowdown was brief. A figure at or below 0.76% would confirm that price pressure is fading.

Fuel, farm goods and the exchange rate are the usual swing factors. One slower month does not yet make a trend.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the component breakdown or the 12-month rate for the November IGP-10. It is also unclear whether the slowdown will reach consumer prices or prove a one-month swing.

What to Watch Next

Later in November: FGV publishes the November IGP-M, the index many rent contracts follow.

Wednesday 9 December: Copom announces its rate decision at 21:30 UTC (6:30 p.m. in Brasília).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IGP-10?

It is a general price index from FGV IBRE, a Brazilian economics institute. It blends producer prices (about 60%), consumer prices (about 30%) and construction costs (about 10%), measured from the 11th of one month to the 10th of the next.

How did November compare with forecasts?

The index rose 0.76%, which is 0.04 percentage points below the 0.8% consensus. It was also 1 percentage point below October’s 1.76%.

Is the IGP-10 Brazil’s official inflation rate?

No. Official consumer inflation is the IPCA, published by IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute. The IGP-10 leans on producer prices, so it can move differently.

Does the IGP-10 affect rents?

Many Brazilian rent contracts follow the IGP-M, a sister index with a slightly later measuring window. The IGP-10 therefore gives a hint, not the exact figure, for the November IGP-M due later this month.

Sources: FGV IBRE, IGP-10 series and methodology (accessed 16 November 2026); FGV, release “IGP-10: índice de preços sobe 0,76% em novembro” (16 November 2026); RT economic calendar (consensus, previous values and release dates); Polymarket, Brazil Annual Inflation 2026 (accessed 16 November 2026, 8:19 a.m. Eastern Time). This is news, not investment advice.