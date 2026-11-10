Brazil October Price Index Cools to 1.15%

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Key Facts The figure Brazil’s general price index (IGP-DI) rose 1.15% in October 2026, after 1.50% in September.

Versus forecast Analysts expected a median 1.31%, so the reading was lower.

The trend Over 12 months the index is up 5.03%, from 3.80% in September.

Why Wholesale prices rose 1.52%, led by raw minerals and farm goods.

What ends it A November rise above 1.15% would show the slowdown was a pause.

Brazil’s IGP-DI price index rose 1.15% in October 2026, slower than September but still lifting the yearly rate to 5.03%.

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What Changed

The IGP-DI is a broad price index compiled by the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economics foundation, and used to adjust many rents and contracts. It rose 1.15% in October 2026, against 1.50% in September.

Analysts had expected a median rise of 1.31%, so the reading came in lower. Prices are still rising, only more slowly.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Container cranes at the port of Santos, Brazil. Photo: Ricardo Botelho/Ministry of Infrastructure, via Agência Brasil

Where It Sits in the Trend

The 12-month rate climbed to 5.03% from 3.80% in September. The jump happens because October 2025 had a small fall of 0.03%, which has now dropped out of the yearly count.

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Since January the index has risen 4.91%. The monthly slowdown and the higher yearly rate therefore point in different directions.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 -0.03% EUR / BRL 6.19 +0.89% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.38 -1.29% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.54% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.21% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. +2.44% AZZA3 Financials +2.22% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.09% ENEV3 Materials +1.50% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.84% ABEV3 Energy -1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,866.30

+0.66%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — USD/BRL 5.51 -0.03% +3.30% 5.51 5.52 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000 VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100 ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100 BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800 BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000 B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000 ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800 WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900 PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900 SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300 RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400 AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100 CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700 GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400 ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.74

+5.29% GGBR4

25.26

+4.60% BBDC4

14.68

+3.38% VALE3

66.11

+3.23% B3SA3

14.85

+3.20% ITUB4

41.72

+2.94% AZZA3

15.12

+2.44% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Itaú Owner Earns US$919M, Up 25% Read →

Why It Moved

Wholesale prices, which carry the most weight, rose 1.52%. FGV’s economists said raw minerals and farm commodities kept the index under pressure.

Construction costs rose 0.37% and consumer prices rose 0.32%. Those two parts moved far less than wholesale prices.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Wholesale price moves usually reach shop prices with a delay, so they are an early warning for the official consumer inflation index. Many Brazilian rents are adjusted each year by the IGP-M, a related FGV index, so renters watch it too.

For investors, a slower monthly pace eases the pressure on the central bank. A yearly rate above 5% still gives it little room to cut interest rates quickly.

What Would Confirm or End the Slowdown

A November rise below 1.15% would confirm that wholesale pressure is fading. A reading back near 1.50% would show October was only a pause.

The next monthly reading will show whether the slowdown has held. Until then, the October figure is the only guide.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether commodity prices will stay high through November. How much of the wholesale rise will reach shoppers is also unclear.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Brazil’s price index in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IGP-DI?

It is a broad Brazilian price index compiled by FGV from wholesale, consumer and construction prices. Many rents and contracts are adjusted by related indices.

How much did it rise in October 2026?

It rose 1.15% on the month, against 1.50% in September. The 12-month rate rose to 5.03%.

Does a lower monthly reading mean prices are falling?

No. Prices still rose 1.15% in October, only more slowly than in September.

Why is the yearly rate higher?

October 2025 saw a 0.03% fall, which has dropped out of the 12-month count. The yearly rate therefore jumped from 3.80% to 5.03%.