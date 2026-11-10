Brazil October Price Index Cools to 1.15%
Rio Times Markets · Brazil
Key Facts
- The figure Brazil’s general price index (IGP-DI) rose 1.15% in October 2026, after 1.50% in September.
- Versus forecast Analysts expected a median 1.31%, so the reading was lower.
- The trend Over 12 months the index is up 5.03%, from 3.80% in September.
- Why Wholesale prices rose 1.52%, led by raw minerals and farm goods.
- What ends it A November rise above 1.15% would show the slowdown was a pause.
Brazil’s IGP-DI price index rose 1.15% in October 2026, slower than September but still lifting the yearly rate to 5.03%.
What Changed
The IGP-DI is a broad price index compiled by the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economics foundation, and used to adjust many rents and contracts. It rose 1.15% in October 2026, against 1.50% in September.
Analysts had expected a median rise of 1.31%, so the reading came in lower. Prices are still rising, only more slowly.
Where It Sits in the Trend
The 12-month rate climbed to 5.03% from 3.80% in September. The jump happens because October 2025 had a small fall of 0.03%, which has now dropped out of the yearly count.
Since January the index has risen 4.91%. The monthly slowdown and the higher yearly rate therefore point in different directions.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+2.22%
172,236.05
+2.22%
71,866.30
+0.66%
10,589.61
+0.50%
2,848,945
—
2,576.36
+3.67%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,236.05
|+2.22%
|+10.94%
|168,498.45
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|-0.03%
|+3.30%
|5.51
|5.52
|5.51
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.19
|-0.24%
|+39.65%
|45.30
|45.39
|44.29
|40,897,000
|VALE3
|66.11
|+3.23%
|+1.38%
|64.04
|66.30
|64.74
|20,259,100
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+2.94%
|+6.26%
|40.53
|41.79
|40.89
|17,762,100
|BBDC4
|14.68
|+3.38%
|-23.06%
|14.20
|14.68
|14.34
|39,079,800
|BBAS3
|17.02
|-0.64%
|-25.29%
|17.13
|17.39
|16.73
|41,431,000
|B3SA3
|14.85
|+3.20%
|+13.19%
|14.39
|14.93
|14.32
|27,051,000
|ABEV3
|15.61
|+0.84%
|+18.44%
|15.48
|15.68
|15.38
|27,548,800
|WEGE3
|50.74
|+5.29%
|+11.84%
|48.19
|50.87
|48.26
|16,073,900
|PRIO3
|59.39
|-1.80%
|+51.39%
|60.48
|59.57
|56.90
|10,987,900
|SUZB3
|54.20
|+1.50%
|+16.06%
|53.40
|54.32
|52.30
|10,985,300
|RENT3
|30.83
|+1.78%
|-26.72%
|30.29
|30.96
|30.00
|11,812,400
|AZZA3
|15.12
|+2.44%
|-46.31%
|14.76
|15.32
|14.84
|2,774,100
|CSNA3
|4.49
|+1.81%
|-45.84%
|4.41
|4.79
|4.41
|32,453,700
|GGBR4
|25.26
|+4.60%
|+32.25%
|24.15
|25.30
|24.17
|24,250,400
|ENEV3
|27.40
|+2.09%
|+41.60%
|26.84
|27.62
|26.90
|8,949,100
50.74
+5.29%
25.26
+4.60%
14.68
+3.38%
66.11
+3.23%
14.85
+3.20%
41.72
+2.94%
15.12
+2.44%
172,236.05
+2.22%
Why It Moved
Wholesale prices, which carry the most weight, rose 1.52%. FGV’s economists said raw minerals and farm commodities kept the index under pressure.
Construction costs rose 0.37% and consumer prices rose 0.32%. Those two parts moved far less than wholesale prices.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
Wholesale price moves usually reach shop prices with a delay, so they are an early warning for the official consumer inflation index. Many Brazilian rents are adjusted each year by the IGP-M, a related FGV index, so renters watch it too.
For investors, a slower monthly pace eases the pressure on the central bank. A yearly rate above 5% still gives it little room to cut interest rates quickly.
What Would Confirm or End the Slowdown
A November rise below 1.15% would confirm that wholesale pressure is fading. A reading back near 1.50% would show October was only a pause.
The next monthly reading will show whether the slowdown has held. Until then, the October figure is the only guide.
What Is Not Known Yet
It is not known whether commodity prices will stay high through November. How much of the wholesale rise will reach shoppers is also unclear.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Brazil’s price index in September.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the IGP-DI?
It is a broad Brazilian price index compiled by FGV from wholesale, consumer and construction prices. Many rents and contracts are adjusted by related indices.
How much did it rise in October 2026?
It rose 1.15% on the month, against 1.50% in September. The 12-month rate rose to 5.03%.
Does a lower monthly reading mean prices are falling?
No. Prices still rose 1.15% in October, only more slowly than in September.
Why is the yearly rate higher?
October 2025 saw a 0.03% fall, which has dropped out of the 12-month count. The yearly rate therefore jumped from 3.80% to 5.03%.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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