Brazil October Price Index Cools to 1.15%

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.53▲ 0.38% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.16% USD/CLP968.83▲ 0.17% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 1.01% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.49 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 967.11 ▼ 0.01% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil October Price Index Cools to 1.15%

By · · 3 min read
Red and green tomatoes, okra and two white cabbages laid out on a blue cloth at a street market stall
Tomatoes, okra and cabbage at the open-air market in Jacobina, Bahia, in May 2025. Photo: RQL Santos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Key Facts

  • The figure Brazil’s general price index (IGP-DI) rose 1.15% in October 2026, after 1.50% in September.
  • Versus forecast Analysts expected a median 1.31%, so the reading was lower.
  • The trend Over 12 months the index is up 5.03%, from 3.80% in September.
  • Why Wholesale prices rose 1.52%, led by raw minerals and farm goods.
  • What ends it A November rise above 1.15% would show the slowdown was a pause.

Brazil’s IGP-DI price index rose 1.15% in October 2026, slower than September but still lifting the yearly rate to 5.03%.

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What Changed

The IGP-DI is a broad price index compiled by the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian economics foundation, and used to adjust many rents and contracts. It rose 1.15% in October 2026, against 1.50% in September.

Analysts had expected a median rise of 1.31%, so the reading came in lower. Prices are still rising, only more slowly.

Container ship and cranes at the port of Santos, Brazil
File photo. Container cranes at the port of Santos, Brazil. Photo: Ricardo Botelho/Ministry of Infrastructure, via Agência Brasil

Where It Sits in the Trend

The 12-month rate climbed to 5.03% from 3.80% in September. The jump happens because October 2025 had a small fall of 0.03%, which has now dropped out of the yearly count.

Since January the index has risen 4.91%. The monthly slowdown and the higher yearly rate therefore point in different directions.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 10, 2026 · 09:06

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
-0.03%

EUR / BRL
6.19
+0.89%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.38
-1.29%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
+2.44%
AZZA3

Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.50%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.84%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,866.30
+0.66%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45
USD/BRL 5.51 -0.03% +3.30% 5.51 5.52 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Why It Moved

Wholesale prices, which carry the most weight, rose 1.52%. FGV’s economists said raw minerals and farm commodities kept the index under pressure.

Construction costs rose 0.37% and consumer prices rose 0.32%. Those two parts moved far less than wholesale prices.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Wholesale price moves usually reach shop prices with a delay, so they are an early warning for the official consumer inflation index. Many Brazilian rents are adjusted each year by the IGP-M, a related FGV index, so renters watch it too.

For investors, a slower monthly pace eases the pressure on the central bank. A yearly rate above 5% still gives it little room to cut interest rates quickly.

What Would Confirm or End the Slowdown

A November rise below 1.15% would confirm that wholesale pressure is fading. A reading back near 1.50% would show October was only a pause.

The next monthly reading will show whether the slowdown has held. Until then, the October figure is the only guide.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether commodity prices will stay high through November. How much of the wholesale rise will reach shoppers is also unclear.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Brazil’s price index in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IGP-DI?

It is a broad Brazilian price index compiled by FGV from wholesale, consumer and construction prices. Many rents and contracts are adjusted by related indices.

How much did it rise in October 2026?

It rose 1.15% on the month, against 1.50% in September. The 12-month rate rose to 5.03%.

Does a lower monthly reading mean prices are falling?

No. Prices still rose 1.15% in October, only more slowly than in September.

Why is the yearly rate higher?

October 2025 saw a 0.03% fall, which has dropped out of the 12-month count. The yearly rate therefore jumped from 3.80% to 5.03%.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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