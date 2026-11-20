Cancellations rose at two Brazilian homebuilders, while high interest rates keep mortgage credit expensive.

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Business: Brazil

Brazilian homebuilders reported more cancelled home sales in the third quarter of 2026, and one of them was Cury, a São Paulo builder of mid-income and subsidised homes. Cury published its results on Tuesday 10 November 2026, and Tenda and Cyrela have also reported.

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Cancellations of sales contracts, known in Brazil as distratos, rose at Cury and at Tenda, a low-income builder. The figures arrive as the central bank keeps borrowing costs high.

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Key Facts Who. Cury, a São Paulo builder of mid-income homes, and Tenda, a low-income builder.

What. Both reported higher sales cancellations for the third quarter of 2026.

Numbers. Cury’s cancellations equalled about 15% of gross sales, against 11% a year earlier.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Cancellations rose at two Brazilian homebuilders, while high interest rates keep mortgage credit expensive.

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Caixa Econômica Federal, the state-owned bank behind much of Brazil’s housing credit, saw its staff strike begin on Thursday 10 September 2026. The Superior Labour Court (TST) ordered the strike ended, and branches reopened on Wednesday 30 September 2026.

The strike disrupted mortgage processing at Caixa, and it fell inside the quarter that Cury’s and Tenda’s releases cover. No builder in these releases is given as saying it explains the rise in cancellations, so the link is one of timing, not a finding.

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Brazil’s central bank, through its Copom rate-setting committee, held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Minutes published on Tuesday 10 November project 2026 inflation at 5.6%, above the 4.5% ceiling.

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Homebuilders react to the cost of mortgage credit, and the Selic at 13.75% keeps it high. Brazil-focused funds hold these shares, so the results reach portfolios abroad.

Cury’s earnings release of Tuesday 10 November 2026 put cancellations at R$358.2 million (about US$61 million). All conversions here use R$5.89 per US$, the central bank’s PTAX rate of Thursday 19 November, its official daily dollar rate (R$5.8889).

The cancellations equalled about 15% of gross sales, against 11% in the third quarter of 2025. Even so, net profit attributable to shareholders rose 23% to R$313.9 million (about US$53 million).

Cury approved interim dividends of R$200 million (about US$34 million). Its net sales speed, which is net sales divided by the homes available to sell and so shows how fast stock moves, slipped to 39.7% from 40.6% a year earlier.

Tenda’s earnings release put cancellations at R$292.8 million (about US$50 million), up 55% from the second quarter. Reported net profit fell by more than 40% from a year earlier.

Excluding the effect of swap contracts, which are financial hedging agreements, Tenda’s profit rose, according to the company. The reported figure is the one that fell by about half.

Cyrela, a large luxury and mid-income builder, reported net profit of R$481 million (about US$82 million), down 21%. Its revenue rose 12% to R$2.382 billion (about US$404 million), so profit fell while revenue grew.

Cury’s profit rose even as its cancellations rose, while Tenda’s reported profit fell by more than 40%. That points to a squeeze on weaker builders rather than a sector-wide slump.

The cancellations of Plano&Plano and Direcional, two other Brazilian homebuilders, are not covered here. Whether cancellations ease in the fourth quarter is not known.

B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, is closed today for the Black Consciousness Day national holiday. Copom meets on 8 and 9 December 2026, and its decision on Wednesday 9 December is the next dated step.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are cancellations rising at Brazilian homebuilders?

The releases give no single cause. The Caixa strike fell inside the quarter, but no builder is quoted as blaming it.

Is Brazil’s housing sector in trouble?

The results are split. Weaker low-income builders look squeezed, while Cury’s profit rose.

What is the next signal for builders?

The central bank’s December decision on borrowing costs is the next dated signal for builders and their buyers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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