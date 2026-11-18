Economy: Brazil

Brazil has turned a regional promise into law, and cosmetics makers could ship across South America with less paperwork once the deal applies. Decree No. 13.169, published in the official gazette on Tuesday 17 November 2026, brings a deal among eight Latin American countries into Brazilian law.

The Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), Brazil’s trade ministry, said on 17 November 2026 that Brazil is the first signatory to finish its internal procedures. MDIC also said on 17 November 2026 that the eight-country region is a market above US$55 billion, and that Brazil’s own market ranks third worldwide after the United States and China.

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Key Facts Deal. A trade pact among eight Latin American countries, run through ALADI, the Latin American Integration Association.

Change. The agreement ends the Certificate of Free Sale requirement; import tariffs stay unchanged.

Stakes. Brazil’s 2025 cosmetics exports reached US$1.06 billion, up 20.1% from 2024.

Start. No start date is set; the deal applies 60 days after two countries notify.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A regional deal that trims paperwork, not tariffs, is now Brazilian law and waits for a second country to finish its own steps.

The Big Picture

Eight countries are parties to Partial Scope Agreement No. 20 of ALADI, a regional trade bloc. MDIC said on 17 November 2026 that the text removes technical barriers to trade in cosmetic products.

The parties are Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. Mexico took part in the negotiations but has not joined, and other ALADI members can join by negotiation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Decree No. 13.169, dated 16 November 2026, appeared in the Diário Oficial da União, Brazil’s official gazette, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It took effect on publication, and MDIC said Brazil is the first signatory to complete its internal procedures.

MDIC negotiated the text through its foreign trade secretariat, together with the Foreign Ministry and Anvisa, Brazil’s health regulator, the ministry said on 17 November 2026. Private-sector groups also took part in the talks.

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What Changes for Companies

The agreement eliminates the Certificate of Free Sale requirement, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. That document proves a product is sold freely in its home market, and importing countries often demand it.

Rules on labelling and good manufacturing practices are to be aligned with international references, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. Good manufacturing practices are the factory standards that keep products clean and consistent.

The parties will seek to replace prior authorisations and registrations with notification procedures based on each country’s risk criteria, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. Where registration remains, it must be objective, transparent, impartial and completed within a short, reasonable time.

Companies keep responsibility for product safety and quality, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. They must keep information available to authorities and let consumers report adverse effects.

File photo: a ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the government avenue in Brasília.

Why It Matters

Brazilian cosmetics exports reached US$1.06 billion in 2025, up 20.1% from 2024, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. The ministry also put the regional market above US$55 billion and the sector’s workforce above 130,000 direct industrial jobs.

ALADI countries took about 76.3% of those exports, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. Argentina bought US$222 million, Mexico US$115 million, Colombia US$104 million, Chile US$100 million and Paraguay US$73 million.

Small and medium firms may gain most, MDIC said on 17 November 2026, because they struggle most with different rules in each market. Márcio Elias Rosa, MDIC’s minister, said that day (in Portuguese, translated): “Reducing bureaucracy and access costs to these markets is a priority for MDIC.”

Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres of MDIC said on 17 November 2026 (in Portuguese, translated) that the agreement works “while preserving the safety and quality of products”. Mexico and Colombia, two of Brazil’s top five buyers in 2025 by MDIC’s figures, are not among the eight signatories.

What to Watch Next

Application begins 60 calendar days after at least two parties notify the ALADI General Secretariat that their internal procedures are complete, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. For other signatories, it begins 60 days after each one’s own notification.

Brazil is the first to finish its internal steps, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. No calendar start date exists yet, because no second country has been reported as done.

A second notification would start the 60-day count for the first group of parties. Each later signatory then follows its own 60-day clock.

What Is Not Known

MDIC did not say which second country will notify the ALADI General Secretariat, or when. It also gave no estimate of savings per company.

The ministry’s release names no opponents of the deal. Import tariffs are not changed, MDIC said on 17 November 2026, so duties on cosmetics stay as they are.

Mexico took part in the talks but has not joined, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. Whether it or other ALADI members will join is not stated.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the deal matters to any brand selling into South America, where shared rules could cut repeated paperwork. Brazil’s own market is the third largest in the world after the United States and China, MDIC said on 17 November 2026.

Nothing applies yet, since no start date exists. A second country must first tell ALADI that its internal steps are done.

The deal changes paperwork and review rules, not import duties. MDIC said on 17 November 2026 that the Certificate of Free Sale requirement ends once the deal applies.

Related Coverage

For more on Brazil’s trade push, read about Brazil’s exports to the European Union and how Brazilian exporters study Canadian shelves. Our Brazil news hub carries the latest economy coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cosmetics agreement?

It is Partial Scope Agreement No. 20 of ALADI, the Latin American Integration Association. It removes technical barriers to trade in cosmetic products among eight countries.

Does the deal cut import tariffs?

No, import tariffs are not changed, MDIC said on 17 November 2026. The deal targets paperwork, labelling rules and product approvals.

When does the deal start to apply?

Application begins 60 calendar days after at least two parties notify the ALADI General Secretariat. No calendar date is set, and Brazil is the first to finish its internal steps.

Which countries are parties?

Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are parties. Mexico took part in the talks but has not joined.