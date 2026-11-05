Brazil’s EU Exports Gain US$6.4B After Deal

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.67% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil’s EU Exports Gain US$6.4B After Deal

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Cranes and container ships at a Brazilian port that ships goods to Europe
A Brazilian port, where export cargo for Europe is loaded. Photo: Rio Times archive.

BRAZIL · TRADE

Key Facts

  • The country Brazil, South America’s largest economy, sells more to China than to any other buyer.
  • What happened Exports to the European Union reached US$44.2 billion from January to September 2026, up 20%.
  • Deal effect US$6.4 billion of it came after the EU deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc began.
  • The limit ApexBrasil gave no split of the US$7.4 billion total by product.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s exports to the European Union grew by US$6.4 billion between May and September 2026, the first five months of the new trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc. ApexBrasil, the Brazilian government’s export promotion agency, presented the numbers on Thursday 5 November 2026 at a business conference called European Day.

For US readers, the result shows Brazil finding a large new customer while Washington’s tariffs make some US markets harder to reach. It also means American farm and industrial sellers now face tougher competition in Europe, as our explainer on the EU-Mercosur deal shows.

What the Numbers Show

ApexBrasil said Brazilian sales to the EU totalled US$44.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, 20% more than a year earlier. The cumulative gain against 2025 was US$7.4 billion, and US$6.4 billion of it came after the agreement began to apply in May.

Marcia Nejaim Galvão de Almeida, the agency’s business director, said the growth was not limited to raw materials. Leaving out commodities, Brazil’s exports to European countries rose 13% in the same nine months.

Container terminal in the harbour of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Container terminal in Rio de Janeiro’s harbour. File photo: Rio Times archive.

Why the Deal Matters

The EU and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc led by Brazil and Argentina that also includes Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, agreed to cut tariffs on many goods between them. Galvão de Almeida said the deal helps industry as well as agribusiness.

Galvão de Almeida said the EU still takes only 14% of Brazil’s foreign trade, while China takes 30%. She said this shows there is room to grow.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:45

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.83%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.51%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.51
+4.11%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
USD/BRL
5.50
+0.83%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

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The Role of US Tariffs

Sergio Quiroga, president of Eurocâmaras, a group of European business chambers in Brazil, said the unpredictability of the United States helped bring the two blocs together. He was referring to the tariffs Washington has put on foreign goods since 2025.

Quiroga noted that European exports to Brazil have not kept pace with Brazilian sales to Europe. He said so far little European product has arrived.

The Hurdles Ahead

Fernando de Mello Barreto, a diplomat who took part in the negotiations, warned that European rules are complicated. He said companies need to prepare carefully before exporting.

Prices, harvests and demand also move trade from month to month. ApexBrasil’s figures do not split the rise between the treaty and those factors.

A Deal Still in Its Early Days

Galvão de Almeida said the agreement is still at its start. She said Brazil is only now beginning to play this game, and she expects more companies to join.

The agency’s reading is that the first five months are a first sample, not a final result. More data will show whether the rise lasts.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Brazilian exporters through US-listed funds, the European market is now a bigger source of revenue than a year ago. American producers of soybeans, meat and machinery should expect Brazilian rivals to gain ground in Europe.

Travelers and consumers will notice little directly, since the effect shows up in trade data and in the prices of some foods. The real exchange rate and the next US tariff decisions will shape how long the trend lasts.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the US$6.4 billion comes from the treaty itself and how much from prices or harvests. ApexBrasil gave no split by product in the figures presented.

It is also unclear whether the pace will hold through the rest of 2026. European purchases of Brazilian meat and other farm goods still depend on inspections and rules that can change.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Brazil Export to the EU in 2026?

ApexBrasil reported US$44.2 billion from January to September 2026, up 20% from a year earlier. About US$6.4 billion of the growth came after the Mercosur deal began in May.

What Is the EU-Mercosur Agreement?

It is a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, the South American bloc led by Brazil and Argentina. It lowers tariffs on many goods in both directions.

Did the Deal Alone Cause the Increase?

No one can say that yet. ApexBrasil’s figures do not split the rise between the treaty and other factors such as prices.

Why Does This Matter to US Exporters?

Brazil is a direct rival of US farm and industrial sellers in Europe. Lower European tariffs for Brazilian goods can cost American firms market share.

Sources: ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), data and statements at European Day, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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