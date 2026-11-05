Brazil’s EU Exports Gain US$6.4B After Deal

BRAZIL · TRADE

Key Facts The country Brazil, South America’s largest economy, sells more to China than to any other buyer.

What happened Exports to the European Union reached US$44.2 billion from January to September 2026, up 20%.

Deal effect US$6.4 billion of it came after the EU deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc began.

The limit ApexBrasil gave no split of the US$7.4 billion total by product.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s exports to the European Union grew by US$6.4 billion between May and September 2026, the first five months of the new trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc. ApexBrasil, the Brazilian government’s export promotion agency, presented the numbers on Thursday 5 November 2026 at a business conference called European Day.

For US readers, the result shows Brazil finding a large new customer while Washington’s tariffs make some US markets harder to reach. It also means American farm and industrial sellers now face tougher competition in Europe, as our explainer on the EU-Mercosur deal shows.

What the Numbers Show

ApexBrasil said Brazilian sales to the EU totalled US$44.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, 20% more than a year earlier. The cumulative gain against 2025 was US$7.4 billion, and US$6.4 billion of it came after the agreement began to apply in May.

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Marcia Nejaim Galvão de Almeida, the agency’s business director, said the growth was not limited to raw materials. Leaving out commodities, Brazil’s exports to European countries rose 13% in the same nine months.

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Why the Deal Matters

The EU and Mercosur, the South American trade bloc led by Brazil and Argentina that also includes Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, agreed to cut tariffs on many goods between them. Galvão de Almeida said the deal helps industry as well as agribusiness.

Galvão de Almeida said the EU still takes only 14% of Brazil’s foreign trade, while China takes 30%. She said this shows there is room to grow.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% EUR / BRL 6.17 +0.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.51 +4.11% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.01% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% USD/BRL

5.50

+0.83% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

The Role of US Tariffs

Sergio Quiroga, president of Eurocâmaras, a group of European business chambers in Brazil, said the unpredictability of the United States helped bring the two blocs together. He was referring to the tariffs Washington has put on foreign goods since 2025.

Quiroga noted that European exports to Brazil have not kept pace with Brazilian sales to Europe. He said so far little European product has arrived.

The Hurdles Ahead

Fernando de Mello Barreto, a diplomat who took part in the negotiations, warned that European rules are complicated. He said companies need to prepare carefully before exporting.

Prices, harvests and demand also move trade from month to month. ApexBrasil’s figures do not split the rise between the treaty and those factors.

A Deal Still in Its Early Days

Galvão de Almeida said the agreement is still at its start. She said Brazil is only now beginning to play this game, and she expects more companies to join.

The agency’s reading is that the first five months are a first sample, not a final result. More data will show whether the rise lasts.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Brazilian exporters through US-listed funds, the European market is now a bigger source of revenue than a year ago. American producers of soybeans, meat and machinery should expect Brazilian rivals to gain ground in Europe.

Travelers and consumers will notice little directly, since the effect shows up in trade data and in the prices of some foods. The real exchange rate and the next US tariff decisions will shape how long the trend lasts.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the US$6.4 billion comes from the treaty itself and how much from prices or harvests. ApexBrasil gave no split by product in the figures presented.

It is also unclear whether the pace will hold through the rest of 2026. European purchases of Brazilian meat and other farm goods still depend on inspections and rules that can change.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Brazil Export to the EU in 2026?

ApexBrasil reported US$44.2 billion from January to September 2026, up 20% from a year earlier. About US$6.4 billion of the growth came after the Mercosur deal began in May.

What Is the EU-Mercosur Agreement?

It is a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur, the South American bloc led by Brazil and Argentina. It lowers tariffs on many goods in both directions.

Did the Deal Alone Cause the Increase?

No one can say that yet. ApexBrasil’s figures do not split the rise between the treaty and other factors such as prices.

Why Does This Matter to US Exporters?

Brazil is a direct rival of US farm and industrial sellers in Europe. Lower European tariffs for Brazilian goods can cost American firms market share.

Sources: ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), data and statements at European Day, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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