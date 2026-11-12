Brazil Plans US$11 Billion 2027 Budget Fix

BRAZIL MARKETS · BUDGET

Published Wednesday, 11 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Planning Ministry; B3, the Brazilian stock exchange

Key Facts The plan Brazil’s government says a new fiscal plan could be worth R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion) in 2027.

The reaction The dollar fell about 0.4% to R$5.56 and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 0.42% to 172,060.

The doubt Economists welcomed the signal but called it cautious, saying it falls short of a full budget fix.

Next Brazil publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November, and Congress must now decide whether to back the plan.

Brazil handed investors a budget promise on Wednesday, and the market exhaled. The government wants a budget fix worth up to US$10.8 billion in 2027.

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On Wednesday 11 November 2026, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said a new bill could improve the 2027 budget by up to R$60 billion (about US$10.8 billion). Bruno Moretti, Brazil’s planning minister, put the fiscal effect at R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion).

Investors had been asking for a clearer budget signal. The dollar closed at about R$5.56, down roughly 0.4%, according to market data, after a jump of about 1.5% to R$5.59 on Tuesday 10 November.

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Wednesday’s drop erased only about a quarter of that move, leaving the dollar about 1% higher than its Monday close over the three sessions. During the session it moved between R$5.553 and R$5.581.

What Is the Government Proposing?

The bill would add a brake to Brazil’s fiscal framework, the rule that limits how fast federal spending can grow. It would allow extra budget freezes (blocking money already in the budget) and cap real spending growth at 2%, below the framework’s 2.5% ceiling, if the budget goal looks at risk.

Real growth means growth after inflation. The idea is simple: if revenue disappoints, spending slows automatically instead of waiting for a political fight.

Details are still emerging, and Congress will have the final say. Lawmakers can approve, dilute or reject the proposal.

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How Did Markets React on Wednesday?

The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, ended at 172,060 points, up 0.42%. Trading volume reached R$28.5 billion (about US$5.1 billion).

The day was calm but not flat: the index swung between a low of 171,335 and a high of 172,987. Gains on Wall Street, where US stocks also rose, helped.

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, held the index back. Its preferred shares fell 3.11% after third-quarter results came in below analysts’ expectations.

Its ordinary shares, which carry voting rights, slipped 2.08%.

Oil rose anyway: Brent crude gained 1.39% to US$92.76 a barrel as tensions between Iran and the United States rose. US crude, the American benchmark, added 0.57% to US$86.53.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian security official, said no enriched uranium would leave Iran and that new US attacks would be answered with strikes on distant US bases. Oil traders took that as a sign that supply risks in the Middle East are not going away.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% EUR / BRL 6.19 +0.20% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.43 +1.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.34% AZZA3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.21% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,419.39

+0.71%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.54% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.37

+4.34% CSNA3

4.52

+3.20% PETR4

43.55

-3.11% PRIO3

61.47

+2.42% GGBR4

25.25

-2.25% B3SA3

14.80

+2.21% RENT3

30.24

+1.51% BBDC4

14.33

-1.44% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Brazil Rail Stock Jumps 8% on Takeover Talk Read →

Why Some Investors Are Not Convinced

Not everyone cheered. Economists said the first reaction was positive but cautious, because the plan is not yet the full budget fix that investors wanted.

That doubt explains why the dollar’s drop was modest. A relief rally usually fades unless lawmakers turn a promise into law.

What It Means for US Readers

A steadier real helps US holders of Brazilian stocks and ADRs, which are US-traded shares of foreign companies. Gains on a stock like Petrobras (ticker PBR) can vanish when the currency slides, so a calmer exchange rate matters as much as the share price.

Travellers get a small benefit, too: US$100 buys about R$556 today. Anyone paying Brazilian bills in reais from abroad should watch the same line.

What We Do Not Know

The text of the bill is not final, and the 2% limit could change in Congress. Economists have not agreed on how much it would really save, and it is unclear when lawmakers will vote.

What to Watch Next

Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November, the next test for interest-rate expectations. Lawmakers must show whether the fiscal brake survives.

Read more in our guide to Brazil’s economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s government announce?

It outlined a fiscal plan with a spending brake, worth R$50 billion to R$60 billion in 2027. It would cap real spending growth at 2% in some cases.

How did the real react?

The dollar fell about 0.4% to R$5.56 on Wednesday 11 November. That partly reversed the previous day’s sharp rise.

Sources: Brazil’s Planning Ministry; B3 market data.