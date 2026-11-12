Brazil Plans US$11 Billion 2027 Budget Fix

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil Plans US$11 Billion 2027 Budget Fix

By · · 4 min read
Wide view of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the avenue lined with federal ministry buildings in Brasília
The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, where Brazil’s federal ministries sit, in a file photo.

BRAZIL MARKETS · BUDGET

Published Wednesday, 11 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Planning Ministry; B3, the Brazilian stock exchange

Key Facts

  • The plan Brazil’s government says a new fiscal plan could be worth R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion) in 2027.
  • The reaction The dollar fell about 0.4% to R$5.56 and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 0.42% to 172,060.
  • The doubt Economists welcomed the signal but called it cautious, saying it falls short of a full budget fix.
  • Next Brazil publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November, and Congress must now decide whether to back the plan.

Brazil handed investors a budget promise on Wednesday, and the market exhaled. The government wants a budget fix worth up to US$10.8 billion in 2027.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said a new bill could improve the 2027 budget by up to R$60 billion (about US$10.8 billion). Bruno Moretti, Brazil’s planning minister, put the fiscal effect at R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion).

Investors had been asking for a clearer budget signal. The dollar closed at about R$5.56, down roughly 0.4%, according to market data, after a jump of about 1.5% to R$5.59 on Tuesday 10 November.

Wednesday’s drop erased only about a quarter of that move, leaving the dollar about 1% higher than its Monday close over the three sessions. During the session it moved between R$5.553 and R$5.581.

What Is the Government Proposing?

The bill would add a brake to Brazil’s fiscal framework, the rule that limits how fast federal spending can grow. It would allow extra budget freezes (blocking money already in the budget) and cap real spending growth at 2%, below the framework’s 2.5% ceiling, if the budget goal looks at risk.

Real growth means growth after inflation. The idea is simple: if revenue disappoints, spending slows automatically instead of waiting for a political fight.

Details are still emerging, and Congress will have the final say. Lawmakers can approve, dilute or reject the proposal.

How Did Markets React on Wednesday?

The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, ended at 172,060 points, up 0.42%. Trading volume reached R$28.5 billion (about US$5.1 billion).

The day was calm but not flat: the index swung between a low of 171,335 and a high of 172,987. Gains on Wall Street, where US stocks also rose, helped.

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, held the index back. Its preferred shares fell 3.11% after third-quarter results came in below analysts’ expectations.

Its ordinary shares, which carry voting rights, slipped 2.08%.

Oil rose anyway: Brent crude gained 1.39% to US$92.76 a barrel as tensions between Iran and the United States rose. US crude, the American benchmark, added 0.57% to US$86.53.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian security official, said no enriched uranium would leave Iran and that new US attacks would be answered with strikes on distant US bases. Oil traders took that as a sign that supply risks in the Middle East are not going away.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 11, 2026 · 21:05

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,060.43
+0.42%
L 171,335day rangeH 172,987

+9.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
-0.01%

EUR / BRL
6.19
+0.20%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.43
+1.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.34%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.22%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Financials
+0.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
+0.13%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-0.35%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
-1.21%
SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,419.39
+0.71%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335
USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.54% 5.58 5.59 5.55
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600
VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000
ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700
BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900
BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900
ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300
WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200
PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900
SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500
RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800
AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400
CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500
GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100
ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.37
+4.34%
CSNA3
4.52
+3.20%
PETR4
43.55
-3.11%
PRIO3
61.47
+2.42%
GGBR4
25.25
-2.25%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
RENT3
30.24
+1.51%
BBDC4
14.33
-1.44%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026
Brazil Rail Stock Jumps 8% on Takeover Talk

Read →

Why Some Investors Are Not Convinced

Not everyone cheered. Economists said the first reaction was positive but cautious, because the plan is not yet the full budget fix that investors wanted.

That doubt explains why the dollar’s drop was modest. A relief rally usually fades unless lawmakers turn a promise into law.

What It Means for US Readers

A steadier real helps US holders of Brazilian stocks and ADRs, which are US-traded shares of foreign companies. Gains on a stock like Petrobras (ticker PBR) can vanish when the currency slides, so a calmer exchange rate matters as much as the share price.

Travellers get a small benefit, too: US$100 buys about R$556 today. Anyone paying Brazilian bills in reais from abroad should watch the same line.

What We Do Not Know

The text of the bill is not final, and the 2% limit could change in Congress. Economists have not agreed on how much it would really save, and it is unclear when lawmakers will vote.

What to Watch Next

Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation on Thursday 12 November, the next test for interest-rate expectations. Lawmakers must show whether the fiscal brake survives.

Read more in our guide to Brazil’s economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s government announce?

It outlined a fiscal plan with a spending brake, worth R$50 billion to R$60 billion in 2027. It would cap real spending growth at 2% in some cases.

How did the real react?

The dollar fell about 0.4% to R$5.56 on Wednesday 11 November. That partly reversed the previous day’s sharp rise.

Sources: Brazil’s Planning Ministry; B3 market data.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Brazil 2027 budget brazil budget Brazil fiscal package Brazil inflation Brazilian Real Bruno Moretti Ibovespa Lula Petrobras

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.