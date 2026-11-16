Africa: Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic off West Africa, re-elected President José Maria Neves on Sunday 15 November 2026. He won in the first round, so no runoff is needed.

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The vote matters to Americans because the islands run on tourism, sit under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending programme and have a large diaspora in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Neves, a former prime minister, now shares power with a government from his own camp, so this is not a cohabitation (a president and a government from opposing parties).

Key Facts Result. Neves took 63.9% against former justice minister Joana Rosa’s 31.5% with 98% counted; results are provisional.

Power. The president can veto laws and name the prime minister; Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho’s government runs daily policy.

Programme. Neves pledged a youth convention, ocean policy and a diaspora forum; the government targets 70% renewable power by 2031.

Portugal and EU. Neves said nothing on either in his five campaign pledges; ties stay close through the euro-pegged escudo.

As of. 16 November 2026; certified results and the swearing-in date are not yet confirmed.

This story is part of our coverage of the Cape Verde presidential election 2026. Date, candidates, rules and what the vote means for visitors are in our election guide. Latest: Cabo Verde Votes as Incumbent Is Favored

A second term for the incumbent changes little about who governs, but his promises on young people, voting reform and the diaspora show what he has put on the agenda for the next five years. Against Africa, Cabo Verde ranks third of 54 on governance (Mo Ibrahim Foundation, 2026) but carries public debt of 100.7% of GDP (World Bank, 2025).

Full results, tables and dates: Cabo Verde results dossier.

How the Vote Went

With 98% of polling stations counted on 15 November, Neves had 80,875 votes (63.9%) and Rosa 39,950 (31.5%), in the provisional count reported on 15 November by Observador, a Portuguese news site; the National Elections Commission (CNE) has not yet published a certified table. Four independent candidates each took between 0.9% and 1.4%, A Nação, a Cabo Verdean weekly, reported on 15 November.

Abstention was about 68%, against 52% in 2021 and 64.5% in 2016, Observador reported on 15 November. Neves told supporters on election night that the win gave him “strong legitimacy”, and Rosa conceded the same evening, Observador and Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, reported on 15 and 16 November.

Paúl valley, Santo Antão, Cabo Verde. Library photo.

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What Neves Promises for the Second Term

Neves’s own pledges are broad and carry no budget figures. On 12 October, Expresso das Ilhas, a Cabo Verdean news outlet, listed his five commitments for the term: a national convention of young people from the islands and the diaspora, national dialogues on territorial and social cohesion, and the ocean as a national and international cause.

The other two are a pact among parties for structural reforms by consensus, and a “Global Nation” plan to involve the diaspora beyond remittances, with an annual national forum called Cabo Verde 2050 (Expresso das Ilhas, 12 October). On 27 September the same paper reported that his campaign slogan, “Cabo Verde Vencer Juntos” (Winning Together), named population ageing, mobility, digital and energy transitions, youth emigration, health and education as priorities.

On election night he proposed electronic voting to raise participation and a study of why people stayed home, naming emigration, movement between islands and outdated electoral rolls, Observador and CNN Portugal, a Portuguese TV news channel, reported on 15 and 16 November. We found no figure attached to any of these promises, and nothing from Neves on debt, jobs numbers, electricity prices or drought in the campaign texts we read.

In plain English PAICV : African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde, the party of independence, which Neves led as prime minister.

: African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde, the party of independence, which Neves led as prime minister. MpD : Movement for Democracy, the main opposition party and Rosa’s backer.

: Movement for Democracy, the main opposition party and Rosa’s backer. Electoral rolls : the lists of registered voters, which still include people who have emigrated.

: the lists of registered voters, which still include people who have emigrated. Semi-presidential: a system with both an elected president and a prime minister answerable to parliament.

What the Party and Government Add

The numbers come from the government, not from Neves. The PAICV won the parliamentary election on 17 May 2026 with 90,660 votes (CNE final results, per Inforpress, the Cabo Verde news agency, 29 May) and 37 of 72 seats (Observador, 19 May). Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho, the party leader, took office on 19 June (Lusa).

The government programme for 2026 to 2031, published on governo.cv on 2 July, targets 70% renewable electricity by 2031 and 100% by 2040, and it plans a minimum wage rising progressively to 30,000 escudos (about US$300 at the euro-pegged rate and EUR/USD of 1.10 on 16 November, from the market-data provider RT market data). It also promises to cut value-added tax on water and energy to 5%, to bring absolute poverty below 10% by 2030 and promises 5G coverage for 95% of the population by 2030.

Parliament approved a confidence motion, a vote on whether the government keeps its mandate, on 17 July (Observador, 18 July). The programme says desalination, a first housing law, a youth housing credit guarantee and cheaper inter-island transport are coming, without figures; we found no growth, debt or jobs targets in it.

How Cabo Verde Compares in Africa

Cabo Verde ranks third of 54 African countries on governance and earns more per head than the regional average, but it trails the three peers below on income and human development and carries public debt above 100% of GDP. The table sets it against the sub-Saharan Africa average and three peers, Mauritius, Seychelles and Botswana, using each source’s latest edition.

Cabo Verde against the sub-Saharan Africa average and three peers, latest published values as of 16 November 2026. Indicator and source Cabo Verde Sub-Saharan Africa Mauritius Seychelles Botswana GDP per capita, current US$, 2025 (World Bank, World Development Indicators, retrieved 16 Nov 2026) 5,796 1,673 12,991 19,449 7,778 Life expectancy, years, 2024 (World Bank, World Development Indicators) 76.2 62.8 73.8 76.3 69.3 Human Development Index (HDI), 2023 data, rank of 193 (UN Development Programme, report of 6 May 2025) 0.668 (135th) not confirmed 0.806 (73rd) 0.848 (54th) 0.731 (111th) Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), score and rank of 54 (2026 edition, 31 Oct 2026; scores as reported by Le360, 2 Nov 2026) 70.3 (3rd) 50.1 (Africa average) 75.0 (2nd) 78.6 (1st) 67.5 (4th) Freedom House, score out of 100 (Freedom in the World 2026 report) 92, Free not published 87, Free 81, Free 75, Free Corruption Perceptions Index, score out of 100 (Transparency International, an anti-corruption group; 10 Feb 2026, 182 countries) 62 32 48 68 (24th) 58 (41st) Remittances received, % of GDP (World Bank, World Development Indicators, 2025; regional and Mauritius 2024) 11.7 3.1 1.9 0.5 0.8

Strengths. Cabo Verde scored 70.3 in the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, an African governance foundation, third of 54 countries behind Seychelles (78.6) and Mauritius (75.0) and above the Africa average of 50.1, according to a table published by Le360, a Moroccan news site, on 2 November 2026; Citizen Digital, a Kenyan news site, confirmed the order of the top five. Freedom House, a US democracy monitor, scored it 92 out of 100 in its Freedom in the World 2026 report and described a “stable democracy with competitive elections and periodic transfers of power between rival parties”.

Income per head of US$5,796 in 2025 is 3.5 times the regional average, and life expectancy of 76.2 years in 2024 is 13.4 years higher (World Bank, retrieved 16 November 2026). The World Bank’s FY2027 country classification lists Cabo Verde as upper-middle income, and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) says it left the UN list of least developed countries, the poorest group, in December 2007.

S&P Global, a credit rating agency, raised the rating to B+ with a positive outlook on 6 February 2026, citing tourism at more than 25% of GDP (Forbes África Lusófona, 13 February). The escudo has been tied to the euro since 1999 (monetaryframeworks.org).

Weaknesses. Public debt was 100.7% of GDP in 2025 and debt service took 34.2% of government revenue, the World Bank said on 14 July 2026.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN’s development agency, ranked Cabo Verde 135th of 193 countries with an index of 0.668 on 6 May 2025, below Mauritius, Seychelles and Botswana. The World Bank put youth unemployment above 15% on 14 July 2026, without stating the age band.

Remittances of 11.7% of GDP in 2025 compare with 3.1% for the region in 2024 (World Bank), and about 90% of drinking water is produced by desalination, according to Cabo Verde’s Third Voluntary National Review (a voluntary report on sustainable-development goals) presented at the United Nations, reported by Forbes África Lusófona on 14 July 2026.

What the election changes. The president can veto laws and name the prime minister, while the government of Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho carries the programme on water and energy (Constitution of Cabo Verde, 2010 consolidated text; government programme, 2 July 2026).

Neves pledged a youth convention, a diaspora forum and electronic voting (Expresso das Ilhas, 12 October; Observador, 15 November), after abstention of about 68% on 15 November (Observador). None of the pledges comes with a figure.

What a Semi-Presidential System Lets Him Do

The Constitution makes the president head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces. He also appoints the prime minister after hearing the parties in the National Assembly and taking the election result into account, and he can call a referendum.

He can veto a law within 30 days, but the Assembly can override him by an absolute majority of its members. He must dissolve the Assembly after two rejected confidence motions or four censure motions in one legislature, and may do so in a grave institutional crisis after a report from the Council of the Republic, an advisory body, and after consulting the parties. He cannot dissolve it in the 12 months after an Assembly election or in the final year of his own term (Constitution of Cabo Verde, 2010 consolidated text).

Abroad, he represents the Republic and ratifies treaties. Day to day, Carvalho’s PAICV government governs with its 37-seat majority. So the president and the government are from the same side, not a cohabitation: the previous prime minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva of the MpD, conceded defeat and announced he would step down as MpD leader after the 17 May vote (RTP, the Portuguese public broadcaster, 17 May).

Does the Independence Party Pull Away from Portugal and the EU?

The record shows the opposite of distance. The party descends from the PAIGC (the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde), the liberation movement of Amílcar Cabral, the independence leader; its armed struggle was fought mainly in Guinea-Bissau, and Cabo Verde became independent from Portugal on 5 July 1975. The Cabo Verde branch became the PAICV in 1981.

Yet Cabo Verde fixed (“pegged”) its escudo to the Portuguese escudo in 1998 and to the euro in 1999, backed by a Portuguese credit facility, according to monetaryframeworks.org, a reference site on monetary regimes; we did not find a Banco de Cabo Verde document on the guarantee. The European Union (EU) and Cabo Verde agreed a Special Partnership in 2007, and the EU’s External Action Service says the Council of the EU approved a €12 million (about US$13 million) measure under the European Peace Facility, the EU’s defence-aid fund, on 8 July 2025.

Portugal was the top source of goods imports in the first quarter of 2026 at €114.2 million (about US$126 million), almost half the total, and the top identified investor at €11.8 million (about 34%), Observador reported on 22 July. Portuguese President António José Seguro, on a state visit on 21 to 23 July, announced that Portugal is preparing a €100 million (about US$110 million) credit line (Observador, 22 July).

Neves himself said in an interview published by Forbes África Lusófona on 13 September that Portugal is “definitively one of the main partners”, and he says the country must now train specialists so that patients can be treated at home. In his five campaign pledges, we found nothing on Portugal, the EU or Brussels, and no campaign statement from him on the CPLP (the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries) either.

For tourism, the National Statistics Institute counted about 1.25 million guests in 2025, with the United Kingdom first and Portugal second (Forbes África Lusófona, a Portuguese-language Africa business magazine, 14 April 2026). The record therefore supports close, practical ties with Lisbon and Brussels; whether the party’s colonial-era history shapes its choices is not something any source we read says.

ECOWAS, Washington, Beijing and Moscow

Cabo Verde is a member of ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, and its most visible foreign partners include the United States. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US aid agency, funded compacts of US$108 million (2005 to 2010) and US$66 million (2012 to 2017); the Peace Corps, the US volunteer programme, ran in Cabo Verde from 1988 to 2012, according to a 15 July 2024 report by the Congressional Research Service, the research arm of the US Congress.

A US-Cabo Verde status of forces agreement (rules for US troops) took effect in 2018 and a New Hampshire National Guard partnership began in 2022 (same report). MCC’s Board voted in August 2025 to end a proposed regional compact, the MCC annual report for 2025 says.

China financed infrastructure, and Cabo Verde voted at the United Nations against Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Congressional Research Service said in 2024. Neves made an official trip to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Georgia from 10 June 2026 (Forbes África Lusófona, 11 June); we found no stated neutrality doctrine and no campaign statement from him on ECOWAS, China or Russia.

Rosa’s Alternative

Joana Rosa, a former justice minister, announced her run on 24 June, pointing to about 20 years in parliament and a pitch of being a “balancer of the system”, Santiago Magazine, a Cabo Verdean magazine, and Inforpress reported. The MpD’s national leadership voted 85% to back her, Expresso das Ilhas reported on 29 August.

Her argument is that, with the municipal councils, the government and the presidency all aligned, the country needs institutional balance (Santiago Magazine, 24 June). We found no costed programme from her campaign, and she said she wanted to be the first woman to lead the country.

On election night she called abstention “a problem” and “a black spot” and pledged to remain in politics (Observador, 15 November). MpD parliamentary leader Luís Carlos Silva earlier said the government’s programme “has the potential to harm the country” (RTP, before the 17 July vote).

What It Means for Americans

Tourism is the main exposure: S&P Global, a credit rating agency, raised Cabo Verde’s credit rating from B to B+ with a positive outlook on 6 February 2026, citing tourism at more than 25% of GDP (Forbes África Lusófona, 13 February). The World Bank said on 14 July that public debt was 100.7% of GDP in 2025 and that debt service takes 34.2% of government revenue, so a large part of revenue goes to creditors before any new spending.

The IMF said on 8 May that staff reached agreement on the 8th review of its Extended Credit Facility (an IMF lending programme for low-income countries), with growth of 6.3% in 2025 and reserves of €1.07 billion (about US$1.18 billion). An IMF mission from 28 October to 6 November welcomed a 2027 budget target of a 0.9% primary surplus (the budget balance before interest) but flagged risks from non-tax revenue projections, current spending and new broad subsidies (Forbes África Lusófona, 10 November).

The escudo is tied to the euro, so prices in Cabo Verde move against the US dollar with the EUR/USD rate, which stood at 1.10 on 16 November (RT market data). The diaspora in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is large, but we could not confirm a current Census Bureau count; remittances as a share of GDP are also not confirmed today.

What to Watch

Two dated steps are not yet confirmed. The CNE is expected to announce official results “this week” (Reuters, 16 November), and the swearing-in date is not confirmed; Neves took the oath on Tuesday 9 November 2021 in the National Assembly in Praia (Observador, 2021).

The IMF mission that ended on 6 November covered the 8th and 9th reviews of the Extended Credit Facility, and talks continue “in the coming weeks” (Forbes África Lusófona, 10 November), with no Board date confirmed. Neves’s electronic-voting idea is a pledge, not a bill, and no date has been announced.

What Is Not Known

The commission has not published certified final results, so the percentages can still move. The registered-voter total is also not confirmed at the CNE; Lusa reported about 419,400.

The party manifesto text was not found, so we separate Neves’s five pledges from the government programme. We found no Neves statement on EU visits, ECOWAS or China.

Related: Cabo Verde Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026 · Cape Verde and Its West African Neighbours · Cabo Verde Plans on 5.6% Growth, IMF Sees 5%

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Cabo Verde presidential election?

José Maria Neves won on 15 November 2026 with 63.9% against Joana Rosa’s 31.5% at 98% counted (Observador). Results are provisional until the CNE certifies them.

How much power does the president of Cabo Verde have?

He names the prime minister, can veto laws within 30 days and commands the armed forces, but parliament can override a veto. Day-to-day policy sits with the government of Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho.

Does Neves want distance from Portugal or the EU?

We found no such statement. He called Portugal “one of the main partners” on 13 September, and the escudo has been tied to the euro since 1999.

Why does the election matter to Americans?

Cabo Verde depends on tourism, runs an IMF programme and has a large diaspora in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The president and the government now come from the same camp.

How does Cabo Verde compare with other African countries?

Cabo Verde ranks 3rd of 54 on the Mo Ibrahim governance index (2026) and has income per head of US$5,796, above the regional US$1,673 (World Bank, 2025). Its public debt is 100.7% of GDP (World Bank, 2025).

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