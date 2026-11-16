Brazil: Courts and Congress

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has told former president Jair Bolsonaro that he cannot run Senate politics from house arrest. On Monday 16 November 2026, Justice Alexandre de Moraes refused visits from Senators Rogério Marinho (PL) and Tereza Cristina (PP) and from Valdemar Costa Neto, who leads Bolsonaro’s PL (Liberal Party).

Moraes issued the decision in the case supervising Bolsonaro’s prison sentence, which he oversees at the Supreme Federal Court (STF), ruling that the meetings would be party-political activity, which Bolsonaro’s conviction bars. The ruling lands as the opposition weighs who should challenge Senate President Davi Alcolumbre in February 2027.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Ruling. Justice Alexandre de Moraes denied three visit requests to Jair Bolsonaro on Monday 16 November 2026.

Visitors. Senators Rogério Marinho and Tereza Cristina, and PL (Liberal Party) president Valdemar Costa Neto.

Reason. Moraes said the meetings are party politics, barred while Bolsonaro serves 27 years and three months.

Next. The Senate leadership vote is due on 1 February 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The ruling decides only whom Bolsonaro may see while his political rights are suspended. It does not decide who may stand for the Senate.

What the Judge Decided

Bolsonaro’s defence asked Moraes on Thursday 5 November to let Marinho and Tereza Cristina visit, suggesting a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The lawyers also asked for a visit by Costa Neto.

Moraes wrote that the defence had not stated its reasons, but that it was a well-known fact that the three meetings aimed to involve Bolsonaro directly in decisions on a Senate presidency bid. He said this would let a convicted man practise political rights that the Constitution suspends.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Article 15, item III, of Brazil’s Federal Constitution suspends the political rights of anyone under a final criminal conviction for as long as its effects last. Moraes read that to cover not only voting and running for office but also taking part in party organisation and in the decisions of party leaders.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tereza Cristina (Brazil) Email address Follow

Why the Senate Race Sits Behind It

The Senate president chairs the chamber and sets the agenda for its votes. The Senate has 81 members, three for each of Brazil’s 26 states and the Federal District.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, seat of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Pedro França, Federal Senate.

The PL has launched Marinho, a senator from Rio Grande do Norte, as its candidate. He is expected to face Alcolumbre, the current Senate president, who plans to seek another term.

Tereza Cristina, a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul for the PP (Progressistas), has also shown willingness to run. No agreement between her and Marinho has been announced.

The same contest runs through the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, where Hugo Motta is the speaker. Our earlier report covers the House speakership race.

What It Means for Brazil Watchers

Whoever wins the Senate chair in February 2027 will run the agenda for votes in a house where a constitutional amendment needs 49 of the 81 votes in two rounds, under Article 60 of the Constitution. Article 57 of the Constitution gives the Senate president the chair of Congress.

The order restricts visits only, and our earlier report on Moraes’s caseload explains his role. How the PL settles between Marinho and Tereza Cristina, and between its own candidate and Motta in the lower house, remains open.

What Is Not Known

The grounds above come from the decision’s text as reported, and we found no public response from the three visitors or Bolsonaro’s lawyers as of 18:30 UTC on Monday. No appeal, hearing or new request date has been announced.

Whether Alcolumbre, Marinho and Tereza Cristina will all stand on 1 February 2027 is unconfirmed. Whether Bolsonaro’s allies will seek another route to consult him is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Moraes block the visits?

He said the meetings would be party-political activity. Bolsonaro cannot take part in it while his political rights are suspended after a final criminal conviction.

Who wants to lead Brazil’s Senate?

Senator Rogério Marinho, launched by the PL, is expected to run, and Senator Tereza Cristina is also willing. Current president Davi Alcolumbre plans to seek another term.

Does the ruling decide the Senate vote?

No. It refuses three visits and does not change who may stand or vote in the February 2027 election.

Sources: Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), decision of Justice Alexandre de Moraes in Jair Bolsonaro’s sentence-execution case, 16 November 2026 (stf.jus.br); Federal Constitution of Brazil, articles 15, 46, 57 and 60 (planalto.gov.br); Federal Senate (senado.leg.br). More at Brazil news.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →