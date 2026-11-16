Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court still leads most of its criminal cases, even after the fake news inquiry he ran for seven years was closed on Monday 9 November 2026. Counts of Corte Aberta, the court’s public case dashboard, published by two Brazilian newspapers on 15 November 2026, put him in charge of 222 of the 229 criminal actions without a final decision (reported, not confirmed by us).

For readers abroad, Moraes is one of the judges at the center of the cases against former president Jair Bolsonaro, so who holds the court’s docket shapes Brazil’s political risk. Our earlier report on the closure of the inquiry explains how it ended; this report looks at what the closure left untouched.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •Who. Alexandre de Moraes, vice-president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, is lead judge in most criminal cases. •When. Court president Edson Fachin archived the fake news inquiry on Monday 9 November 2026; Moraes was removed from it on 9 September. •What. Two 15 November counts report him as lead judge in 222 of 229 criminal actions without a final decision (not confirmed). •Not known. One count gives 17 of 57 and 15 of 55 investigations without explaining the gap. •Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online prediction market: 5.3% chance Moraes leaves the court in 2026, US$268,627 traded (as of 00:58 ET, 16 November 2026).

One judge in Brasília still leads almost every criminal action awaiting a final decision at Brazil’s highest court, even though the inquiry he ran for seven years is now closed.

What the Court Data Shows

Both counts drew on Corte Aberta data. They found Moraes is the reporting judge (relator) for 17 of 57 investigations in progress, about 30%, and for 212 of 215 sentence-execution cases, or 98.6%.

Sentence-execution cases are those that supervise sentences already handed down. Among criminal actions without a final decision, he leads 222 of 229, or 96.9%.

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Of his 222, 97 were filed in 2026, 45 in 2023, 42 in 2024 and 38 in 2025. We could not open the dashboard ourselves, because the court’s websites block automated access, so these figures are reported, not confirmed by us.

One of the counts also gives a second figure for investigations, 15 of 55 (27.2%), without reconciling it with the first.

Justices of the Supreme Federal Court applaud in the plenary chamber in Brasília at the ceremony of 29 September 2025. Photo: Lula Oficial / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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How the Fake News Inquiry Ended

Dias Toffoli, then president of the court, opened the inquiry in March 2019 and named Moraes to lead it. It examined threats and false news aimed at the court and its justices.

Edson Fachin, the court’s current president, removed Moraes from the inquiry on Wednesday 9 September 2026 through administrative order 189. On Monday 9 November 2026 he archived it at the request of the prosecutor-general’s office, Brazil’s federal prosecution service, saying an inquiry cannot stay open in perpetuity.

Fachin identified more than 100 separate procedures that Moraes opened over the seven years, according to reports of his order. The archiving does not cancel earlier steps, and criminal actions that grew from the inquiry stay valid.

What Moraes Still Holds

Fachin’s September order left with Moraes the criminal actions in which charges were already accepted, according to a report on the order published on 10 September 2026. It also left him a separate probe the court calls the digital militias inquiry and the cases from the 8 January 2023 riots in Brasília, plus decisions on how sentences are served.

Moraes has also been vice-president of the court since September 2025. Fachin, the court’s president since September 2025, took the fake news inquiry over from him in September 2026.

A Judge Who Opposed Closing It

Justice Flávio Dino of the same court questioned the idea of ending the inquiry in a social media post on 6 September 2026. He asked whether a judge may “promise” an inquiry’s end “as if a candidate, or to receive applause”, and argued that an inquiry should end through legal channels; he did not name Fachin, who had proposed ending it.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online market where users trade real money on outcomes, lists the question “Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice?” with a Yes price of 5.3% as of 00:58 ET (05:58 UTC) on 16 November 2026. US$268,627 has been traded, and the market closes on 31 December 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for Readers

If the reported counts are right, nearly every criminal action without a final decision at Brazil’s highest court sits with one judge (222 of 229), so rulings in the 8 January cases and on how sentences are served come from one judge’s docket. The closure of the fake news inquiry changed who runs that one case, not who holds the rest.

We found no direct effect on US travel or trade rules. US investors in Brazilian assets can read the concentration as a measure of how much court risk rests on a single office.

What Is Not Known

One 15 November count gives both 17 of 57 and 15 of 55 for investigations, and we could not tell why they differ. We also did not find a published date for any hearing in the remaining procedures: date not confirmed.

More coverage: Moraes and his two pending cases, Fachin closes three related probes and how the inquiry gave one judge lasting power. Daily updates are on our Brazil news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Brazil Supreme Court cases does Moraes lead?

Two newspaper counts of the court’s Corte Aberta dashboard, published on 15 November 2026, found him leading 222 of 229 criminal actions without a final decision. We could not open the dashboard ourselves, so the figure is reported, not confirmed.

Did closing the fake news inquiry end his cases?

No. Fachin archived that one inquiry on 9 November 2026, but its criminal actions stay valid and other investigations continue. Moraes still handles the 8 January 2023 cases.

Is Moraes leaving the Supreme Court?

Polymarket, an online trading market, put the chance at 5.3% for 2026 on 16 November 2026. A market price is a bet, not a poll or a ruling.

Sources: Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), Corte Aberta case dashboard (counts published by two Brazilian newspapers on 15 November 2026; dashboard not opened by us), decision archiving Inquiry 4,781, the fake news inquiry (9 November 2026) and administrative order 189/2026 (9 September 2026); Prosecutor-General’s Office request (November 2026); Justice Flávio Dino’s social media post (6 September 2026); Polymarket market data (16 November 2026).