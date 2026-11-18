BRAZIL ECONOMY · FUEL SUBSIDIES

Published Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET · Source: Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, Congress

Brazil’s lower house has voted to keep paying the bill that holds fuel prices down. On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the Chamber of Deputies approved an extraordinary credit of R$6.605 billion (about US$1.13 billion) so the ANP, Brazil’s national oil regulator, can keep paying fuel subsidies.

The text now goes to the Senate, the upper house. The government links the money to the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, and to threats against the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane for Gulf oil.

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Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The number Chamber approves R$6.605 billion (US$1.13 billion) in extra credit for fuel subsidies.

The measure MP 1389/2026, a presidential decree Congress must confirm, now goes to the Senate.

The deadline The decree lapses on 16 February 2027 unless Congress votes.

Who is paid Fuel producers and importers who cut their selling prices; the ANP oil regulator pays them.

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies voted on Tuesday to fund fuel subsidies the government already owes. The decree now goes to the Senate, and it lapses on 16 February 2027 without a vote.

The Big Picture

Brazil has paid fuel subsidies since April 2026. Two earlier decrees authorised them: MP 1358/26 for gasoline and MP 1363/26 for road diesel.

A Finance Ministry ordinance regulating MP 1363/26 set the gasoline subsidy at R$0.44 per litre (about US$0.08). Producers and importers receive it in return for cutting their selling prices to consumers.

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On 13 November, the Finance Ministry said it would not renew an extra diesel import add-on of R$1.40 a litre (about US$0.24), as our earlier report explained. It said it may revisit the add-on as oil prices move.

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What the Chamber Approved

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the Chamber of Deputies approved Provisional Measure (MP) 1389/2026, a presidential decree with force of law that Congress must confirm. The Chamber’s news service published the result at 5:31 p.m. Brasília time that day.

The measure opens R$6.605 billion (about US$1.13 billion, at R$5.83 per US$, exchange rate of 18 November 2026) in the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s budget. It lets the ANP, formally the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis, pay subsidies already owed to producers and importers of gasoline and road diesel.

The government published the measure in the Diário Oficial da União, the official gazette, on 9 September 2026. A joint budget committee of both houses approved a favourable report on Tuesday 10 November 2026 by symbolic vote, which records no count.

Senator Tereza Cristina was the ad hoc rapporteur, the member named to write the report for the day. Deputy Hugo Leal was the revising rapporteur, and the committee made no amendments.

Why the Government Says It Needs the Money

The government says the war between the United States, Israel and Iran abruptly raised oil prices, according to its statement carried by the Chamber’s news service on 17 November. It adds that threats to block the Strait of Hormuz restricted tanker routes.

Brazil imports about 10% of the gasoline and 25% to 30% of the diesel it consumes, the same statement says. A stronger dollar adds to the cost, and the government says the subsidies also limit inflation and freight costs.

An earlier credit of the same kind, MP 1388/2026, opens R$3.152 billion (about US$0.54 billion) for the same subsidies. The Congress website shows it was published on 25 August 2026 and still had no rapporteur on 29 October, and we could not confirm its current status.

Why It Matters

Producers and importers of gasoline and road diesel gain, because the ANP can repay what they are owed. Drivers and freight firms are meant to benefit indirectly, since the subsidies are meant to hold selling prices down.

For scale, Finance Minister Dario Durigan told a Senate committee on 17 November 2026 that the government targets a primary surplus, the budget balance before interest, of 0.5% of GDP next year, about R$73.2 billion (about US$12.6 billion). The R$6.605 billion credit equals about 9% of that figure, shown for scale only; we do not say it counts against the target.

No named critic of this credit appears in the Chamber’s record we reviewed. The date of the Senate vote is not confirmed.

What to Watch Next

The Senate must now vote on MP 1389/2026, and no date is confirmed. The measure expires on 16 February 2027 unless Congress votes.

For the earlier MP 1388/2026, the Congress website lists a deliberation period running to 22 December 2026. More context is in our report on Brazil’s rate-cut debate and our report on the real’s slide since the election and the Brazil news hub.

What Is Not Known

The Chamber’s news service did not publish a vote count for the floor vote. The committee’s symbolic vote on 10 November also recorded no tally.

It is not confirmed when the Senate will vote or whether it will change the text. The sources we reviewed do not say how long the R$6.605 billion will cover the subsidies.

Related: our buying property in brazil as a foreigner complete guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MP 1389/2026?

It is a provisional measure, a presidential decree with force of law, that opens R$6.605 billion (about US$1.13 billion) in extraordinary credit. It lets the ANP pay fuel subsidies already owed.

Who gets the money?

Producers and importers of gasoline and road diesel that cut their selling prices to consumers. The ANP, Brazil’s oil regulator, pays them.

When does the Senate vote?

No date is confirmed. The measure expires on 16 February 2027 unless Congress votes.

Why does Brazil subsidise fuel?

The government says the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran raised oil prices and threats to the Strait of Hormuz restricted tanker routes. It also says the subsidies limit inflation and freight costs.

Sources: Câmara dos Deputados, news service (17 November 2026); Congresso Nacional, MP 1389/2026 page (18 November 2026); Congresso Nacional, MP 1388/2026; Senado Federal, news service (17 November 2026); RT (exchange rate, 18 November 2026).