A judge in La Paz has ordered six months of pre-trial detention for Aldo Quezada, a former president of the regional court in Santa Cruz, and Julio César Porras, a former anti-drug prosecutor. Both men face charges of drug trafficking and organised crime, Erbol, a Bolivian news radio and website, reported on 17 November.

Both men had earlier received three-year prison terms in a separate inquiry known as the suitcases case. The Roma case concerns alleged corruption that favoured drug trafficking, and the reports cited here name no US party.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Aldo Quezada, ex-president of Santa Cruz’s regional court, and Julio César Porras, ex-anti-drug prosecutor.

Decision. Six months of pre-trial detention ordered in La Paz; the defence is appealing.

Charges. Alleged drug trafficking and organised crime in the Roma case; neither man is convicted of these charges.

Background. Arrested Sunday 15 November 2026 in Santa Cruz, eastern Bolivia; earlier three-year sentences in another case.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Detention before trial is a precaution, not a verdict, and it can be appealed.

What the Judge Decided

After a hearing in La Paz on Tuesday 17 November that lasted more than six hours, the precautionary-measures judge ordered six months of preventive detention for both men, Red Uno, a Bolivian television channel, reported on 18 November. Reports on the prison differ: Red Uno and Opinión, a Bolivian daily, say both men went to San Pedro, a prison in La Paz, while Visión 360, a Bolivian news site, reported on 17 November that prosecutors had named the Patacamaya custody centre for Quezada.

In Plain English Pre-trial detention: jail ordered by a judge while an investigation continues, before any verdict.

jail ordered by a judge while an investigation continues, before any verdict. Roma case: a Bolivian prosecution investigation into an alleged structure accused of corruption that favoured drug trafficking.

a Bolivian prosecution investigation into an alleged structure accused of corruption that favoured drug trafficking. Abbreviated procedure: a plea in which a defendant admits responsibility in return for an agreed sentence, without a full trial.

File photo: La Paz at dusk, the city where the detention hearing took place.

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The Big Picture: From Plea Deal to Cell

Quezada and Porras had already received three-year sentences in the suitcases case after abbreviated procedures, meaning plea deals, Opinión reported. They were arrested on Sunday 15 November 2026 in Santa Cruz, a city in eastern Bolivia, and taken to La Paz to face the Roma case.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Opinión says prosecutors link the Roma case to Róger Mariaca, Bolivia’s former prosecutor general, and to a structure accused of corruption that favoured drug trafficking. Red Uno says the inquiry concerns an alleged network tied to Roma, a digital platform introduced during Mariaca’s term as head of the prosecution service.

Why It Matters for US Readers

The two men now face detention in a second case within days of their three-year sentences in the first. Six months is a precaution while prosecutors work, whereas the three-year terms are sentences already handed down, so the two periods are not added together.

The reports cited here name no US party, so the direct effect on US readers is limited. The case matters to anyone tracking Bolivia’s rule of law and its drug-trafficking investigations, and a conviction would be a matter for a court, not for the detention order.

The Defence Case

Mariano Medina, a lawyer for Quezada, said the technical report behind the accusation, based on police online monitoring known as cyber-patrol, is ambiguous, Erbol reported. He announced an appeal, arguing that there are not enough elements of conviction to justify the measure, Opinión reported.

What Is Not Known

The reports do not name the judge or the prosecutors on the case. No date has been reported for the appeal hearing or for a trial.

Our earlier reports follow the case in two steps: Bolivian Ex-Judge Takes 3-Year Prison Deal and Bolivia Judge Orders Six Months Detention for Mariaca. They are background, not sources for this report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Aldo Quezada and Julio César Porras?

Quezada is a former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal of Santa Cruz, a senior regional court, and Porras is a former anti-drug prosecutor. Both were arrested on Sunday 15 November 2026.

How long will they be held?

A judge in La Paz ordered six months of pre-trial detention. Their lawyers have announced an appeal.

What is the Roma case?

It is a Bolivian prosecution case on alleged corruption that favoured drug trafficking, linked to former prosecutor general Róger Mariaca. Quezada and Porras are investigated in it.

Have they been convicted of drug trafficking?

No. They are investigated for trafficking and organised crime in the Roma case; their three-year sentences come from a separate case.

Sources: Opinión, 18 November 2026; Erbol, 17 November 2026; Visión 360, 17 November 2026; Red Uno, 18 November 2026.