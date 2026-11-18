Bolivia: Diplomacy

Bolivia’s government has proposed businessman Giovanni Ortuño as its ambassador to the United States, according to a note from the Ministry of the Presidency sent to the Legislative Assembly on 17 November 2026. The Senate chamber must approve the name before he can take up the post.

The post matters to US readers because it would help restore ambassador-level ties that the two countries downgraded in 2008. Washington and La Paz have since run their embassies under lower-ranking envoys, which has limited talks on trade and security.

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Key Facts Who. Giovanni Ortuño, a businessman and former business-federation head, proposed by President Rodrigo Paz’s government.

What. Ambassador to the United States; ties were downgraded in 2008.

When. Proposal sent to the Legislative Assembly; reported Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 03:00 GMT

Bolivia wants a businessman, not a career diplomat, to rebuild its relationship with Washington, but the Senate must approve him first.

The Big Picture

Bolivia and the United States have not exchanged ambassadors since 2008, when President Evo Morales expelled the US ambassador. The US State Department’s historical office lists only chargés d’affaires, or temporary heads of mission, in La Paz since August 2009.

In November 2025, around President Rodrigo Paz’s inauguration, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced that both countries would restore ambassador-level ties. Neither government has yet completed the exchange.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Plaza Murillo in La Paz with the Murillo monument and the Legislative Palace behind it. photo, 2007: Elemaki, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Who Giovanni Ortuño Is

Ortuño is a telecommunications engineer and a former head of the Confederation of Private Business Entrepreneurs of Bolivia, the country’s main business lobby. The choice signals that the Paz government wants commercial talks, not only diplomacy, at the centre of the relationship.

The government has not published a programme for the embassy, so his specific goals are not yet stated.

Why It Matters

An ambassador gives Bolivia a senior channel to the US government, which matters for tariffs, investment and lithium. US investors and firms have lacked an ambassador-level counterpart in La Paz and Washington since 2008, according to the US State Department’s historical office.

The nomination travels together with other envoy proposals sent to the Assembly, according to the Presidency’s note. Bolivia’s Senate chamber can approve or reject each name, so the outcome is not settled.

What Is Not Known

Washington’s formal approval of Ortuño, known as agrément, has not been reported. No date for a Senate hearing or vote has been published.

The government has not said whether he would keep his business roles while serving.

What to Watch

Watch for the Senate’s schedule for the nomination, which the Legislative Assembly must announce; the date is not confirmed. Also watch for any US announcement on an ambassador to Bolivia.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Giovanni Ortuño?

He is a telecommunications businessman and former head of Bolivia’s main business federation. President Rodrigo Paz’s government proposed him as ambassador to the United States.

Is he already ambassador?

No. The nomination was sent to the Legislative Assembly and reported on 17 November 2026, and the Senate chamber must approve it first.

Why has there been no ambassador since 2008?

Bolivia expelled the US ambassador in 2008, and both countries then used lower-ranking envoys. In November 2025 the US said it would restore ambassador-level ties.