Bolivian prosecutors have formally charged Aldo Quezada, a former regional court president, and Julio César Porras, a former anti-drug prosecutor, with drug trafficking and organised crime. Both men were due to spend Monday night 16 November 2026 in police cells while they waited for a judge to set their pre-trial conditions, Unitel, a Bolivian news outlet, reported.

The charges come from the Roma case, an inquiry tied to Róger Mariaca, Bolivia’s former attorney general, El Deber, a Bolivian news outlet, reported. Days earlier both men had accepted three-year prison terms in a separate drug case, the suitcases case, that began with a charter flight from the United States.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Aldo Quezada, ex-president of Santa Cruz’s regional court, and Julio César Porras, ex-anti-drug prosecutor.

Charges. Prosecutors cite trafficking of controlled substances and organised crime; neither man has been convicted in this case.

Arrested. Sunday 15 November 2026 in Santa Cruz, then taken to La Paz on Monday 16 November.

Next. A judge will decide pre-trial measures; no hearing date has been reported.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

An imputación is Bolivia’s formal accusation by prosecutors, the step that comes before a judge decides whether to hold a suspect before trial.

What Happened

Quezada and Porras were arrested on the night of Sunday 15 November 2026 in Santa Cruz, El Deber, Visión 360 and Hoy Bolivia, both Bolivian news outlets, reported, and taken to La Paz on Monday. Daniel Portales, one of the prosecutors on the case, confirmed to Unitel that the formal charges had been issued: “Sí, ya se ha emitido” (Yes, it has been issued).

Prosecutors are investigating them for trafficking of controlled substances and organised crime, Visión 360 and Hoy Bolivia reported. El Deber adds that conspiracy, known in Spanish as confabulación, is also cited.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Library photo: the justice palace in Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital. The two suspects were taken to prosecutors in La Paz.

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What the Roma Case Is

Roma is the name of an information system of the Public Ministry, Bolivia’s prosecution service, linked to the term of former attorney general Róger Mariaca, Visión 360 reports. El Deber says the name comes from the first two letters of his first name and surname.

El Deber reports that Mariaca remains in pre-trial detention in a prison in Potosí. The same outlet says he is also investigated for allegedly protecting Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset.

In Plain English Aldo Quezada: former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal, the senior regional court in Santa Cruz.

former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal, the senior regional court in Santa Cruz. Julio César Porras: former prosecutor in the anti-drug unit of the Public Ministry.

former prosecutor in the anti-drug unit of the Public Ministry. Pre-trial measures: a judge’s decision on whether a suspect is jailed, bailed or restricted until trial.

a judge’s decision on whether a suspect is jailed, bailed or restricted until trial. Abbreviated procedure: a guilty plea in exchange for an agreed sentence, without a full trial.

How the Suitcases Case Fits In

The suitcases case began when more than 30 bags arrived from the United States on a charter flight at Viru Viru, the main airport of Santa Cruz, in November 2025, El Deber reports. The same outlet says marijuana was later found.

Days before their latest arrest, both men accepted three-year prison terms for organised crime through abbreviated procedures, El Deber reports. Hoy Bolivia says they stayed free because it was their first sentence.

What the Defence Says

Fernando Acevedo, a lawyer for Porras, told El Deber: “Sabemos que este problema viene de La Paz” (We know this problem comes from La Paz). He questioned why prosecutors link his client to the Roma matter.

We found no statement from Quezada’s lawyer. Hoy Bolivia says both men were expected to give an informative statement to prosecutors.

What It Means for You

For investors and travellers, the main fact is who now faces charges: a former regional court chief and a former anti-drug prosecutor in a drug inquiry. The suitcases behind the earlier case arrived from the United States, which gives the matter a cross-border side.

See our earlier reports on Quezada’s three-year plea and on the exiled top judge’s denial. The next test is whether the judge orders detention for either man.

What Is Not Known

No outlet we read reports the date of the hearing or the court that will hold it. It is also unclear whether Quezada faces exactly the same charges as Porras, because the reports name both men together.

Outlets describe the men as “investigados” (under investigation), while the prosecutor confirmed a formal imputación. The text of the imputación has not been published in the reports we read.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Aldo Quezada and Julio César Porras?

Quezada is a former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal in Santa Cruz, a senior regional court, and Porras is a former anti-drug prosecutor. Both were arrested on Sunday 15 November 2026.

What is the Roma case in Bolivia?

It is an inquiry linked to former attorney general Róger Mariaca and to Roma, a prosecution-service information system, according to Visión 360. Mariaca is held in pre-trial detention in Potosí, El Deber reports.

What happens next to Quezada and Porras?

A judge must hold a hearing on pre-trial measures, such as detention. No date had been reported by Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Sources: Unitel, 16 November 2026; El Deber, 16 November 2026; Visión 360, 16 November 2026; Hoy Bolivia, 16 November 2026.